ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots-Giants Notebook: Thornton, Zappe Prove They Belong?

By Mike D'Abate
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0neuXP_0hEEthfk00

The New England Patriots drop their first preseason game of 2022 to the New York Giants, 23-21.

FOXBORO — Football is back in New England.

On Thursday evening, the New England Patriots welcomed the New York Giants to Gillette Stadium for their first preseason matchup of 2022.

With an eager crowd on hand to cheer on the hometown team, New England seized the opportunity to learn, improve and prepare for the upcoming season.

Highlights from the Patriots' last-second loss to New York:

Roll Call:

While many of the Patriots starters did not see action - including starting quarterback Mac Jones - nearly all members of the team were present and accounted for.

Right tackle Isaiah Wynn, tight end Dalton Keene and rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber (non-football injury list) were not spotted on the sidelines.

Patriots Drive of the Game:

To close the first quarter, veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer led the Pats on an eight-play, 55-yard drive, culminating in the first touchdown of the preseason. Rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton drew an illegal contact penalty on Giants safety Andrew Adams advancing the ball to midfield. Hoyer then connected deep with receiver Kristian Wilkerson on a 33-yard pass to the Giants' 17-yard line.

Hoyer capped the drive with a 2-yard completion to Thornton, who ran a solid route to the back of the end zone and then improvised when his quarterback was forced to scramble. The rookie also showed some toughness by fighting off a would-be holding penalty from cornerback Aaron Robinson. Thornton logs the first touchdown of the Pats preseason , giving his team a 7-3 lead.

Offensive Observations:

Having become the predominant story surrounding the team for nearly the entirety of the offseason, all eyes in Gillette Stadium were on the Patriots' play-calling situation. Offensive line coach Matt Patricia appeared to be calling plays during Hoyer's first two drives. When the veteran turned the team over to rookie Bailey Zappe, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge handled the majority of the duties. Head coach Bill Belichick and tight ends coach Nick Caley also spent significant time with the Pats offense.

While Hoyer was given the first two series, Zappe would take the ball for the remainder of the evening. In his first half of NFL action, the rookie completed just 3-of-9 passes for 16 yards, low-lighted by errant throws and a sack. However, the Western Kentucky product looked more comfortable in the second half, connecting with both Wilkerson and receiver Tre Nixon on a few impressive deep shots. In total, Zappe completed 19 of 32 for 205 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

Despite the game being devoid of starters, left guard Cole Strange saw some action on the offensive line and made the most of his time on the field. The Chattanooga product showcased his size and speed early, contributing a pair of strong pushes against New York’s defensive linemen. Strange’s turn of Giants’ defensive end Jalyn Holmes helped to spring a 5-yard run by running back J.J. Taylor on the Patriots' first scoring drive.

Defensive Observations:

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell continues to make his case for earning a spot at perimeter corner, working well in tandem with Malcolm Butler. Early in the second quarter, Mitchell forced a fumble after a completion to Giants' receiver Collin Johnson. Mitchell’s versatility continues to allows him to blend into multiple schemes, any of which the Patriots may employ depending on their personnel in the upcoming season

Rookie Sam Roberts demonstrated impressive use of his 6-4, 287-pound frame in the first half. He impressively competed against New York’s blockers, registering a handful of pressures.

Cornerback Joejuan Williams struggled in coverage, yielding a touchdown to Giants’ receiver Richie James and later getting called for a facemask penalty after again being beat in coverage. Williams is clearly trailing much of his competition for a roster spot on the perimeter.

Injury Watch:

Patriots offensive linemen Yodny Cajuste , Justin Herron and Bill Murray all exited the field in the second half, each apparently suffering leg injuries. All three players were able to walk off the field under their own power.

Up Next:

The Patriots return to the practice fields on Monday, Aug 15 for a team session, before welcoming the Carolina Panthers for joint practices on Aug. 16-17.

New England will host the Panthers for their second preseason game on Friday, Aug, 19 at Gillette Stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars

Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Patriots Giants#The New England Patriots#The New York Giants#Foxboro#Gillette Stadium#Rookie
CBS Sports

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross changes succession plan, will hand franchise to his daughter, per report

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has had a change of heart regarding his succession plan for the NFL franchise. The 82-year-old has notified the league of his intentions to change his successor of the Dolphins to his daughter, Jennifer Ross, according to the Sports Business Journal. The process has not yet been completed, but Ross has reportedly made it clear to NFL executives of his desire to pass the team on to his children. Before this development, Dolphins vice chairman Bruce Beal would have had the opportunity to ascend to be the club's owner.
NFL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
E! News

Why Tom Brady Is Taking Time Away From Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football. Tom Brady is stepping away from the NFL, temporarily. After the NFL quarterback missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice on Aug. 11, coach Todd Bowles addressed Brady's training camp absence while speaking to reporters. "Tom has been excused today....
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Ravens WR Suffered Injury During First Preseason Game

The Baltimore Ravens recorded their historic 23rd straight preseason win against the Tennessee Titans last night. But it wasn't all good news for Baltimore as one of their receivers suffered an injury in the process. During the 23-10 win, wide receiver James Proche was forced to leave with an injury....
BALTIMORE, MD
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill has not been one to shy away from sharing just how he truly feels about his new team, whether about his early impressions of head coach Mike McDaniel or on the potential of Tua Tagovailoa. When it comes to the Dolphins’ new-look offense, he sees that the group can be […] The post Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady

Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick

There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy