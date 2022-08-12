Effective: 2022-08-17 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Lewiston Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to near 105 degrees. Limited overnight relief with low temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Culdesac, Nespelem, Ephrata, Wilbur, Pomeroy, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Mansfield, Peck, Moses Lake, Cashmere, Coulee City, Odessa, Creston, Bridgeport, Electric City, Omak, Clarkston Heights, Okanogan, Lapwai, Malott, Wenatchee, Harrington, Lewiston, Entiat, Grand Coulee, Clarkston, Gifford, Nighthawk, Monse, Stratford, Palisades, Oroville, Chelan, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive heat will significantly increase the potential or heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat may continue into the weekend. There is a chance the watch may later need to be extended through Sunday.

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO