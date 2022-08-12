Read full article on original website
The Real Reason Why You Won't See New Episodes of 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC Anymore
14,000 episodes, 57 seasons, and two spinoffs after Days of Our Lives first premiered on NBC, the network announced that big changes are coming for the soap opera. Although the series has had a home on NBC for more than five decades, a statement confirms that the show will no longer air on traditional TV, but on streaming platform Peacock instead.
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
Where to watch Days of Our Lives
NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
See Anne Heche’s Last Instagram Post
Before Anne Heche fell into a coma after becoming involved in a fiery car crash, the 53-year-old actress shared a joyful post on Instagram. The July post saw her behind the scenes of her latest film role. Since the crash last week, news on her condition has worsened, although her final post sees her alongside the “Lawrence Bros” filming for an upcoming movie. Check it out.
Reba McEntire’s Boyfriend Rex Linn To Star Alongside Her in ‘Big Sky’
Veteran actor Rex Linn is set to co-star with superstar girlfriend Reba McEntire in the third season of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails. Deadline reports that Linn will portray the character of Buck Barnes. He’ll play husband to Reba’s character, Sunny Barnes. The Barnes own a glamorous camping business in the series. The pair should have some onscreen chemistry since they’ve been dating since 2020.
Anne Heche Was Reportedly In Consideration for ‘The Masked Singer’ Before Her Death
Before Anne Heche tragically lost her life due to injuries sustained in her August 5th car accident, she was reportedly planning on returning to primetime reality television by appearing in The Masked Singer. According to Deadline, the Fox series was considering bringing the actress on as a contestant. However, if...
Ellen Degeneres Sends Heartfelt Message to Anne Heche’s Family, Friends
While coping with the aftermath, the family of Anne Heche announced on Friday the actress passed away. After the news broke, Heche’s representative released a statement, “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.” Since her passing, numerous celebrities sent love and support to the family, including her ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres.
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Lands New Hosting Gig Amid Tensions on Show
The View doesn’t return for another brand new season for a few more weeks, however, the tension ensues off-screen. With the long-running talk show heading into its 26th season with not one but two brand new panelists, show stalwart Whoopi Goldberg has landed a secondary hosting gig as The View fans continue to call for her dismissal.
‘Happy Days’ Ron Howard Reveals Costar Anson Williams Helped Get His ‘Ambitious’ Directing Career Going
Recently, Ron Howard, the award-winning director behind hits like A Beautiful Mind, Willow, and Backdraft responded to a question regarding his career and the direction it has gone since the early days. And, in doing so, the director and actor also threw some big props to his former Happy Days costar, Anson Williams.
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Everyone is saying the same thing about the #1 show on Netflix
Martin Gero, a co-showrunner of the new Netflix series Keep Breathing, had a simple message for viewers on Twitter. After marveling that the show is currently #1 on Netflix, a statement that he adorned with the “mind-blown” emoji, he then went on to express his gratitude. “So proud of the incredible team that made this serene thriller that is resonating with so many people. And thank you for all your DM’s and tweets about how much it’s meant to you all.” And then — the disparaging comments started rolling in.
‘TODAY Show’ Fans React to Jenna Bush Hager’s Seemingly ‘Violating’ Misstep
Fans of the TODAY Show on NBC are speaking out over an incident between hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester. During a cooking segment, Bush Hager apparently got too close to Sylvester. He reportedly asked her to move away but she didn’t catch on right away. It looks like there might have been some personal boundary violations taking place on Bush Hager’s part. As you can tell from these comments, fans are not taking too kindly to what she did.
‘Power’: Starz Programming Chief On Possibly Resurrecting Ghost, Expanding Universe Overseas
Click here to read the full article. With four successful Power shows under its belt, Starz could be expanding the universe even further overseas. Sources have revealed to Deadline there are plans for a London-based Power spinoff, a project Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, would neither confirm nor deny during a recent interview. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said. “Which in theory, we would love to do again. I love that...
‘TODAY Show’s Hoda Kotb Spends ‘Beach Day’ with Fellow Cohost Amid Feud with Savannah Guthrie
The drama between Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie may be heating up in Studio 1A. But Kotb didn’t let that bother her as she enjoyed a relaxing getaway with her fellow TODAY Show co-host, Jenna Bush Hager. Kotb was missing from her NBC first hour duties last week because...
‘Sons of Anarchy:’ Could This Fan Theory Prove That Clay is Jax’s Father?
The fanbase of “Sons of Anarchy” is a strong one. Even years after the show’s ending, fans still throw around theories. A theory has been going around about some characters possibly being related. The drama TV show followed Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), a single father in a...
‘Sons of Anarchy’: This Underrated Detail Is Finally Getting the Appreciation It Deserves
The chosen soundtrack for any film or TV series can certainly make or break its success among audiences. A perfect example of this is the recent resurgence of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) or Metallica’s Master of Puppets on the popular streaming series Stranger Things. Sure, we are all drawn into the storyline as the Stranger Things crew battle Vecna on Netflix. But the songs certainly drive the storyline.
‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s Son Is His Spitting Image in New ‘Business’ Pics
It looks like Cole Hauser‘s oldest son Ryland went to homecoming recently, judging by the recent photos he posted of himself and his date all dressed up. Hauser’s wife Cynthia recently shared that their son started his senior year of high school this year. And, like any parent suddenly shocked at how time has flown and how their children are growing up, she tagged the photo with the hashtag “#Doesn’tSeemReal.”
‘Green Acres’: One Character Went On To Become a Prolific Soap Opera Villain
Green Acres star Judith McConnell began her career playing a doe-eyed country sweetheart. But she didn’t find her place in the industry until she branched off and took roles as a soap opera villain. McConnell’s first big break happened in 1969 when she played Mr. Drysdale’s bank assistant Jeanne...
WATCH: Blake Shelton Belts Jason Aldean Classic While on His Tractor at Oklahoma Ranch
Blake Shelton had a break from the road and television recently. The “God’s Country” singer… The post WATCH: Blake Shelton Belts Jason Aldean Classic While on His Tractor at Oklahoma Ranch appeared first on Outsider.
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
