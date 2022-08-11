ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oxygen

Philly Man Arrested For Stabbing Death Of ‘Amazing’ Mother Of Six Who'd Previously Gotten Protection Order

A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a mother of six who'd previously obtained an order of protection against him, according to authorities. Raymond Thompson, 34, was taken into custody Saturday morning, less than an hour after the body of Ashley Lockhart, 34, was found stabbed to death inside a minivan, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Police Department e-mailed to Oxygen.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Oxygen

Vermont Police Reportedly Looking For Family Who'd Been Living With Ezra Miller

Police in Vermont are reportedly trying to locate a family who has been living at troubled actor Ezra Miller’s farm. The Vermont State Police tried to serve a mother, who has been reportedly living with Miller at their Vermont farm (Miller goes by they/them pronouns) along with her children, an emergency care order over the weekend, according to court records viewed by Rolling Stone.
VERMONT STATE
Oxygen

Rapper Young Thug Faces More Six More Felony Charges In RICO Case

Atlanta-based rapper Young Thug faces six additional felony charges in an ongoing federal RICO case. The 30-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist, whose given name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was initially arrested in May and charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in criminal street gang activity, according to jail records previously reviewed by Oxygen.com.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Miami, FL
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Edgewater, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
Oxygen

Three Men Arrested For Gruesome 2005 Murder Of Headless Woman Found In Puget Sound

Brian Bourquard, Oscar Gonzales and Brandon Reeve Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office; Riverside County Sheriff’s Department; Philadelphia Police Department. Three men are under arrest for the gruesome murder of a Washington mother 17 years ago. The headless body of 33-year-old Shanan Lynn Read was found in a plastic container...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Onlyfans#Domestic Violence#Stalking#Murder#Violent Crime#The Miami Herald#State
Oxygen

Woman Gets Life For Coaxing Lover Into Killing Pastor Husband

“I think it is too severe of a punishment,” said Joi Miskel, Kristie Evans’ defense attorney, who argued her client endured years of sexual servitude at the hands of her husband Pastor David Evans. An Oklahoma woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for her...
ADA, OK
Oxygen

Two Convicted Killers Are Linked To 'Sinister Spree Of Rape And Murder'

Two convicted killers have been linked to the cold case murders of two women brutally murdered in 1983. Amos Robinson, 58, and Abron Scott, 57, are already serving life sentences for the kidnapping and fatal beating of a man they attacked outside a Florida bar in 1983—but authorities now believe the killers also took the lives of Barbara Grams, 19, and Linda Lansen, 41, that same year, according to The Tampa Bay Times.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Texas Dad Yaser Said Found Guilty Of Teen Daughters' 2008 'Honor Killing' Murders

The Texas man accused of murdering his teenage daughters as part of an alleged ‘honor killing’ has been convicted. Yaser Abdel Said, 65, was found guilty of the 2008 capital murders of his daughters, Sarah Said, 17, and Amina Said, 18, according to the Dallas Morning News. The Dallas County jury returned a guilty verdict on Tuesday following about three hours of deliberations at the end of the six-day trial.
IRVING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Oxygen

Orlando Dad Guns Down Wife, Three Kids, Before Killing Himself In ‘Tragic’ Quadruple Murder-Suicide

A Florida father is accused of gunning down his wife and three children before turning the gun on himself earlier this week, officials said. Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45; his wife, Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39; and their three children, Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7, were found shot to death at their Orlando home at around 1 p.m. on Aug. 2, according to an Orlando Police Department press release sent to Oxygen.com.
ORLANDO, FL
Oxygen

Parkland Jury Receives Rare Look At School Shooting Aftermath

Roses brought to honor love on that Valentine’s Day in 2018 lay withered, their dried and cracked petals scattered across classroom floors still smeared with the blood of victims gunned down by a former student more than four years ago. Bullet holes pocked walls, and shards of glass from...
PARKLAND, FL
Oxygen

Anne Heche In Stable Condition After Car Crashed Into LA Home And Burst Into Flames

Actress Anne Heche is in stable condition after a car she was driving crashed into a Los Angeles home late Friday morning and became engulfed in flames. “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for her thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” her podcast partner and friend Heather Duffy Boylston said in a statement to the Associated Press.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy