Two convicted killers have been linked to the cold case murders of two women brutally murdered in 1983. Amos Robinson, 58, and Abron Scott, 57, are already serving life sentences for the kidnapping and fatal beating of a man they attacked outside a Florida bar in 1983—but authorities now believe the killers also took the lives of Barbara Grams, 19, and Linda Lansen, 41, that same year, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

