Philly Man Arrested For Stabbing Death Of ‘Amazing’ Mother Of Six Who'd Previously Gotten Protection Order
A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a mother of six who'd previously obtained an order of protection against him, according to authorities. Raymond Thompson, 34, was taken into custody Saturday morning, less than an hour after the body of Ashley Lockhart, 34, was found stabbed to death inside a minivan, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Police Department e-mailed to Oxygen.com.
Vermont Police Reportedly Looking For Family Who'd Been Living With Ezra Miller
Police in Vermont are reportedly trying to locate a family who has been living at troubled actor Ezra Miller’s farm. The Vermont State Police tried to serve a mother, who has been reportedly living with Miller at their Vermont farm (Miller goes by they/them pronouns) along with her children, an emergency care order over the weekend, according to court records viewed by Rolling Stone.
'The Flash' Actor Ezra Miller Charged With Felony Burglary In Vermont For Allegedly Stealing Alcohol
The legal woes for actor Ezra Miller continue to pile up. The Vermont State Police announced in a Monday press release that Miller, 29, has been charged with felony burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Miller was cited on Sunday, and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on Sept. 26.
Rapper Young Thug Faces More Six More Felony Charges In RICO Case
Atlanta-based rapper Young Thug faces six additional felony charges in an ongoing federal RICO case. The 30-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist, whose given name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was initially arrested in May and charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in criminal street gang activity, according to jail records previously reviewed by Oxygen.com.
Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni’s Mom Shares Final Text, When She ‘Knew Something Was Wrong’
Missing California teen Kiely Rodni sent her mom one final message late Friday night. The 16-year-old texted her mom, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, from a party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee — about 15 miles north of Lake Tahoe — saying she planned to leave the party in 45 minutes and would come “straight home.”
Alleged California Serial Killer's Girlfriend's Tipped Off Authorities
A woman in fear for her life allegedly tipped off authorities to her suspected serial killer boyfriend's alleged crimes. Buford King, 36, is currently awaiting trial for the murders of three men, killed in Squaw Valley — which is just west of Lake Tahoe — and Visalia, California between 2011 and 2016.
Three Men Arrested For Gruesome 2005 Murder Of Headless Woman Found In Puget Sound
Brian Bourquard, Oscar Gonzales and Brandon Reeve Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office; Riverside County Sheriff’s Department; Philadelphia Police Department. Three men are under arrest for the gruesome murder of a Washington mother 17 years ago. The headless body of 33-year-old Shanan Lynn Read was found in a plastic container...
Recent College Grad Is Found Bloody And Abandoned On Washington Road, But Who Was Responsible?
“We didn’t know if it’s an attempted murder or if it’s just a bad accident,” Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said of finding Kristen Grindley unconscious on the roadway. “All we know is that we have an injured female in the middle of the road and we have very little evidence.”
Woman Gets Life For Coaxing Lover Into Killing Pastor Husband
“I think it is too severe of a punishment,” said Joi Miskel, Kristie Evans’ defense attorney, who argued her client endured years of sexual servitude at the hands of her husband Pastor David Evans. An Oklahoma woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for her...
Two Convicted Killers Are Linked To 'Sinister Spree Of Rape And Murder'
Two convicted killers have been linked to the cold case murders of two women brutally murdered in 1983. Amos Robinson, 58, and Abron Scott, 57, are already serving life sentences for the kidnapping and fatal beating of a man they attacked outside a Florida bar in 1983—but authorities now believe the killers also took the lives of Barbara Grams, 19, and Linda Lansen, 41, that same year, according to The Tampa Bay Times.
Florida Parents Allegedly Beat Child To Death After He Drank Toilet Water
Larry Rhodes and Bianca Blaise Photo: Osceola County Sheriff’s Office; Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A Florida couple is accused of fatally beating their 6-year-old son after they caught the child drinking from a toilet bowl on July 4th. Larry Rhodes Jr., 22, and Bianca Blaise, 25, were both...
Texas Dad Yaser Said Found Guilty Of Teen Daughters' 2008 'Honor Killing' Murders
The Texas man accused of murdering his teenage daughters as part of an alleged ‘honor killing’ has been convicted. Yaser Abdel Said, 65, was found guilty of the 2008 capital murders of his daughters, Sarah Said, 17, and Amina Said, 18, according to the Dallas Morning News. The Dallas County jury returned a guilty verdict on Tuesday following about three hours of deliberations at the end of the six-day trial.
Florida Man Kills Ex, Another Man, Then Himself At Narcotics Anonymous Meeting
Quinton Hunter committed suicide after killing his ex-girlfriend, Erica Hoffman, and another man, Ian Greenfield, because he was "angry over a relationship" the two had, according to police. A hostage situation at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting left three people dead in Edgewater, Florida on Monday, according to police. Quinton Hunter,...
Woman Captured After Allegedly Murdering Former Long-Time Partner, Kidnapping Her Kids
A Washington woman has been apprehended in Oregon after authorities say she murdered her former long-time partner and kidnapped her two minor children. Chiloe Chervenell, 49, is in custody following the murder of Kathleen Chervenell-Brinson, 54,. Though Chiloe called Kathleen her wife, it was unclear whether the couple were officially...
Orlando Dad Guns Down Wife, Three Kids, Before Killing Himself In ‘Tragic’ Quadruple Murder-Suicide
A Florida father is accused of gunning down his wife and three children before turning the gun on himself earlier this week, officials said. Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45; his wife, Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39; and their three children, Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7, were found shot to death at their Orlando home at around 1 p.m. on Aug. 2, according to an Orlando Police Department press release sent to Oxygen.com.
Four Suspects Plead Not Guilty In Missing Ohio Electrician’s Muder
Victor Huff’s decomposing body was found wrapped in a tarp less than two days after his wife reported him missing. Terrance Burnett, Harry Houston, Lavell Taylor and Tessa Ann Raczynski have been charged with his murder. Four people have been arrested in the murder of Cleveland electrician who was...
Identification Efforts Renewed For Four Victims Of 1973 Arson That Targeted New Orleans Gay Club
City officials in New Orleans have renewed efforts to recover and identify several victims who were killed after a gay bar in the French Quarter was set ablaze in 1973, killing dozens. The UpStairs Lounge fire, which claimed the lives of 32 people, gained nationwide notoriety as the largest massacre...
In The ‘Hillside Stranglings’ The Killers Posed As Cops — How Can You Verify Who’s Pulling You Over?
As it was unfolding in the late 1970s, the Hillside Strangler case instilled fear in Los Angeles not only because there was a serial killer — or killers – on the loose, but because whoever the killers were, they appeared to be posing as the very people sworn to protect the community.
Parkland Jury Receives Rare Look At School Shooting Aftermath
Roses brought to honor love on that Valentine’s Day in 2018 lay withered, their dried and cracked petals scattered across classroom floors still smeared with the blood of victims gunned down by a former student more than four years ago. Bullet holes pocked walls, and shards of glass from...
Anne Heche In Stable Condition After Car Crashed Into LA Home And Burst Into Flames
Actress Anne Heche is in stable condition after a car she was driving crashed into a Los Angeles home late Friday morning and became engulfed in flames. “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for her thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” her podcast partner and friend Heather Duffy Boylston said in a statement to the Associated Press.
