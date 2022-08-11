Read full article on original website
outlawgl
3d ago
well, This story is terrible. I couldn't imagine the pastor , let alone my husband doing something like she says he done to her... I'd have probably killed him long ago... JS. if its true!!?!?!!!🤨
Reply(3)
2
AP_001782.5dd9806587564c858e0e2d96bbe20e49.1416
3d ago
Now that he is dead she can run his name through the mud. Hope she has proof of her allegations.
Reply
4
Shaun Walsh
2d ago
dude. You couldn’ta found a hotter white chick than that one? Really? 🤦♂️
Reply(1)
5
Related
Complex
California Woman Arrested After Husband Caught Her on Video Allegedly Using Drano to Poison His Drinks
A California woman has been arrested after allegedly trying to poison her husband. As NBC News reported on Wednesday, the woman—Yue Yu, a 45-year-old dermatologist—was arrested earlier this month after her husband secretly filmed her during an attempted alleged poisoning in progress. Per the report, she was using Drano and pouring it into drinks intended for husband.
Louisiana Man Exonerated After Nearly 25 Years Behind Bars For A Murder He Did Not Commit
A Louisiana man is free after spending nearly 25 years behind bars for a fatal shooting that he did not commit, according to the Innocence Project New Orleans. The state moved to vacate the conviction of Cedric L. Dent, 47, on Monday for the murder of Anthony Milton. A judge dismissed the case, and the state will not retry it.
‘Boom. Put Her To Sleep’: Ohio Serial Killer Describes How He Murdered Vulnerable Women
On September 13, 2016, Ashland County, Ohio emergency personnel rushed to a house in response to a 911 call made by a woman who reported she had been abducted three days earlier. Jane Doe, a pseudonym used to protect her privacy, made the call while her captor slept, PEOPLE reported...
Florida woman sentenced to life behind bars in murder-for-hire shooting death of prominent FSU law professor
A South Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time for her role in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting death of a local law professor. Katherine Magbanua was sentenced Friday morning to life behind bars without the possibility of probation or parole, as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Honor Killing’ Dad Molested Girls Years Before Allegedly Shooting Them, Mom Testifies
The Texas father accused of fatally shooting his daughters in the back of his taxi in an “honor killing” allegedly sexually assaulted the two girls years prior—and then threatened to kill their mother if they didn’t recant their claims to police.The shocking accusation against Yaser Said came during testimony by his ex-wife, Patricia Owen, in Dallas County Court on Thursday during his capital murder trial. Breaking down several times on the stand, Owens testified that her daughters, Sarah and Amina, told her in 1998 that Said had touched them.After learning about the allegations, Owens said that she went with the...
Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car
On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
Missouri high school teacher sentenced to 30 years for sextortion scheme targeting children
A Missouri high school teacher was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for compelling children online to send him sexually explicit images and videos in a sextortion scheme involving 11 identified victims and dozens more who could not be identified.US District Judge M Douglas Harpool handed down the 30-year sentence without parole to Brandon McCullough, 31, in a federal court on Tuesday. The business teacher, who at the time of the offence was employed at Cassville High School – about 20 miles north of the Arkansas state line – was also ordered to pay $204,199 in restitution to...
Three teenage boys are charged with murdering a 16-year-old at a party: 'Somebody thought they had to defend their girlfriend'
Three teenage boys have been charged with murder after the alleged stabbing of another 16-year-old boy at a party at a home in western Sydney. Emergency services were called to a home on Australis Drive at Ropes Crossing, near Blacktown, about 2.50am on June 4. They found a teenage boy...
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours
Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
Grim New Details Released About The Final Moments Of A Family Killed While On Camping Trip
New details are being revealed about the final moments of Iowa parents and their young daughter, who were killed earlier this month while camping at a state park. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced Thursday how each of the Cedar Falls family members were killed on July 22 while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
insideedition.com
12-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl Escapes, Leads Alabama Police to Decomposing Bodies
A 12-year-old kidnapped girl was able to chew through her restraints and eventually lead Alabama authorities to the mobile home of her abductor, where investigators found two decomposing bodies, police said. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested in Auburn, about 25 miles from where the child was found wandering down...
Gruesome new details emerge in house-of-horrors killings after girl escapes
Grisly details are emerging about a house-of-horrors case in Alabama in which authorities say a boyfriend killed and dismembered his partner and her son before holding her daughter hostage for more than a week.Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and first degree kidnapping by prosecutors in Tallapoosa County.Authorities say the “heroic” 12-year-old daughter bit through restraints that Mr Pascual-Reyes had used to tie her to a bed post before escaping from his mobile home in Dadeville and raising the alarm.According to an arrest warrant obtained by WRBL, Mr...
Police officer jailed for laughing when colleague broke woman with dementia’s arm in violent arrest
A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to jail for laughing after a colleague broke the arm of a 73-year-old woman with dementia during a rough address. Daria Jalali was sentenced on Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation for failing to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, the Associated Press reported. She will also be required to perform 250 hours of community service and will be banned from pursuing a law enforcement career in the future. Ms Garner, who suffers from dementia and...
‘Well-respected’ teenager found hanged in boarding school room after drinking with friends
An 18-year-old model pupil at an elite £39,000-a-year boarding school was found hanged in his room after drinking with friends, an inquest heard.James Pickering, known as ‘Jimmy’ to friends, had been suffering from depression months before he was found dead in his room at Malvern College.The talented rugby player, described as the “talisman” of the college team, was discovered by friends on the morning of Sunday, 9 January this year.Worcestershire Coroners' Court heard the night before he died he drank between eight and 10 pints of beer with pals and had been in “good spirits”.During the pub crawl in Malvern,...
NYC teen girls arrested on hate crime charges for 'anti-White assault'
Two Black teenage girls in New York City were arrested on Tuesday and charged with hate crimes over the brutal attack on a 57-year-old White woman riding a bus in Queens earlier this month. The New York Police Department said that a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were arrested...
Female Inmates Sue Prison; Claim Guard Sold Key, Allowed Male Inmates to Rape Them
More than two dozen women in an Indiana prison claim they were raped and assaulted by male inmates have filed two separate lawsuits. According to Newsweek, a group of female inmates at the Clark County Jail in Indiana filed a lawsuit July 22 alleging two male prisoners were allowed access to their prison cells after they bribed a prison officer.
Murder Victim Ron Goldman's Sister Wants Gabby Petito's Family To Talk About The Media Circus
The sister of high-profile murder victim Ron Goldman would like to speak with the family of Gabby Petito about the media frenzy surrounding the young woman's case. Kim Goldman, 50 — a victim’s advocate and author — launched a new podcast entitled “Media Circus” in June to explore the media coverage of high-profile crimes through conversations with the relatives of crime victims whose cases faced intense media scrutiny.
Oxygen
New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 30