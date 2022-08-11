ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, NY

A linear shift in the earth on Scribner will be monitored, engineers plan to excavate the road on Monday

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 4 days ago

After a weeklong investigation, the cracks in the roadway and on the property at 445 Scribner Road in Pembroke are not the result of a sinkhole, according to the Genesee County Director of Emergency Management, Tim Yaeger.

Geologists have classified the event as a catastrophic movement of earth.

“Will it keep occurring? We are not sure,” Yaeger said.

Yaeger says the last time they noticed any shift or movement in the ground on Scribner Road was this past Monday and Tuesday. Monitoring equipment will be installed in a well to check water levels in the affected area and a seismograph will be placed to see if the ground is still moving.

On Monday, an excavation crew will arrive and dig up the 70-foot section of the road that is cracked to see if there are any other visual signs of movement. Earlier this week, there were core samples taken from about 30 feet deep with the assistance of Nature’s Way Contracting. Geologists and engineers from Clark Patterson Lee have also been assisting the Town of Pembroke along with Genesee County and NYS DEC.

The NYS DEC has not completed their report as of yet said Yaeger. They are looking into a nearby quarry that is only one mile from Scribner road and the Nati home, which was condemned on Sunday.

“They were blasting on the other end of the quarry on Mondays and Fridays,” says Yaeger.

A phone meeting on Thursday morning with geologists, the DEC, the quarry operator, the town supervisor, zoning officer, code officer, and the highway supervisor has not uncovered any clues as to what exactly happened last Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m. when cracks started to appear in the driveway and roadway in front of 445 Scribner.

“We’re not seeing anything definitive of what’s causing the shift of earth,” says Yaeger.

Town Supervisor Tom Schneider says people are on edge.

On Thursday evening a group of Scribner Road residents attended the regular Pembroke Town Board meeting where Schneider provided an update on the situation.

“We are very concerned about the neighborhood. The town is trying to get a handle on it and some data. They have developed a plan and there is going to be a lot of work out there on Monday to try and get a look at everything and get a better determination”

Schneider says the quarry has an incentive zoning agreement with the Town of Pembroke to expand the quarry in the town of Pembroke; however that will not move forward at this time.

“I will recommend that we put that on hold until we know exactly what happened with certainty. We are hiring a third-party Geotech firm to review any data collected. “

Scribner Road residents were advised to contact the Town Supervisor or call 911 if they hear strange noises or notice something in their basement. Strange popping noises preceded this past Sunday’s event for 4-5 days prior.

Gene Nati, whose home was condemned on Sunday, was at the meeting and thanked the Town of Pembroke. His home as of Thursday night was still standing.

“I want to let the board know, the supervisor Tom Schneider, has been phenomenal. For a small town, I absolutely cannot say enough about the effort and time he has put in. Scott Turner, Town Highway Supervisor -- incredible. On Sunday they’re sitting at my house, they’re doing what they gotta do, he has cried with my wife and myself. They have been there through this whole thing.”

Scribner Road will remain closed until next week while experts look at the road more thoroughly.

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

The Armor Volunteer Fire Company keeps visitors safe at the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. — While hundreds of thousands of people enjoy the Erie County Fair, there are safety hazards with all of the rides, food vendors and buildings in use. That's why, for nearly 80 years, the Armor Volunteer Fire Company is there, with their own substation right on the fairgrounds.
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Body found in Lake Ontario

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was found dead in lake Ontario on Monday. The Rochester Police Department said people in a sailboat alerted first responders to the body. The man was found just off of Ontario Beach near the pier. Members of the Rochester Fire...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

NYSDOT to host public meeting on Route 98 bridge rehabilitation

The New York State Department of Transportation will host a public meeting for an upcoming project to rehabilitate the bridge carrying State Route 98 over the Erie Canal in the Village of Albion. The meeting will be Tuesday, August 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hoag Library, 134 South Main Street, Albion.
ALBION, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, NY
Genesee County, NY
Government
WHEC TV-10

Two cars roll over during crash in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WHEC) — Crews are investigating a two-car crash, where both cars rolled over on Route 15 in Livingston County. The East Avon Fire Department and other crews responded. Fire officials said a Mercy Flight helicopter airlifted one person to the hospital. The other victims were taken...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Urban Construction#Nati#Dec
The Batavian

GO ART! announces SCR grants, applications begin Sept. 15

GO ART! Announces Upcoming Statewide Community Regrant Program Funding Opportunities and Schedule of SCR Grant Workshops. What is the SCR Program? The Statewide Community Regrant Program (formerly DEC) was developed by the New York State Council on the Arts in 1977 in response to a mandate by New York’s Legislature that there be a greater local involvement in funding decisions, affecting local non-profit organizations, offering artistic or cultural services and programs, and to ensure New York State’s cultural funding reached every part of the State. The program is funded statewide – in all 62 counties, and funds are regranted by local arts agencies through a transparent peer panel funding process.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Take a tour with the Finger Lakes Rail Riders

PENN YAN, NY (WETM)- Family and friends are encouraged to come out and experience rail biking for themselves. The Finger Lakes Rail Riders lets you get a workout in while also learning the history of Penn Yan and the rail system. “We showcase the pristine farm lands here and the scenery,” says tour guide Dave […]
PENN YAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

44-foot-houseboat sinks in Webster, no one injured

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 44-foot-houseboat sunk in Lake Ontario offshore of Webster Park on Friday evening, said the U.S. Coast Guard of the Great Lakes. The Coast Guard rescued the two people on the boat and no one was injured. Both were wearing flotation devices when the boat sunk.
WEBSTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Batavian

Three arrests reported at Outlaw Festival at Darien Lake

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Outlaw Festival Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on August 14, 2022: Anthony M. Digangi, 32, of Big Tree Road, Wales Center, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return Cassandra M. Morales-Diaz, 32, of Orchard Road, Silver Springs, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly grabbing another patron by the neck causing a minor injury.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Looking for showers this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Today will make six days in a row with lower humidity and comfortable temperatures. However, starting Monday, an upper level low pressure system will move into the area and slowly drift south of Rochester through mid-week. This weather feature will bring more clouds and higher chances for showers over the next few days. Although not ideal weather, this could bring some much needed rain for portions of Western New York. Look for spotty showers and thundershowers over the next couple of days.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Motorcyclist injured in Chautauqua County crash

ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported motorcycle crash on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Ellington Sunday afternoon, just before 4 p.m. The motorcycle’s operator, identified as Cherie Steff, 65, of West Valley was transported by STAT Medevac for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Investigation reportedly […]
ELLINGTON, NY
13 WHAM

Rain is on the way, but not here yet

Sunday August 14, 2022 — Clouds will increase in the upper levels of the atmosphere through the early part of the day before lower level clouds start to fill in through the afternoon as low pressure slowly dives south of the area. Residual high pressure will do enough to keep things dry through the day on Sunday.
ROCHESTER, NY
wnypapers.com

Famous Lockportians to appear in cemetery tour

History comes alive at Cold Springs Cemetery at 1p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.The Niagara History Center “Step Back in Time Players” will portray five different “residents” of the cemetery: Sarah Haines, a Quaker settler (Karen Sherwood); Jesse Hawley, surveyor of Lockport and Niagara Falls (Dennis Caisse); Lyman Spalding, store owner and abolitionist (Ryan Caisse); Cappie Daniels, matron of a “Disorderly House” (Marsha Zimmer); and Dr. Sarah Lamb Cushing, early Lockport doctor (Susie Parker).
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
640
Followers
752
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy