InsuranceNewsNet

HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF JAIMAC RISK MANAGEMENT INC. IN ONTARIO

CHICAGO , Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired. Jaimac Risk Management Inc. (Jaimac). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. , Jaimac is an independent insurance brokerage specializing in risk...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Wellbeing in Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Allianz, Bupa Global, GeoBlue

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Wellbeing in Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Wellbeing in Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Medical Liability Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AIG, AXA: Medical Liability Insurance Market 2022

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2022 -- Medical Liability Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Medical Liability Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Chubb (ACE), AIG, Hiscox,
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Microinsurance Market is likely to grow USD 131.71 Billion by 2029 with Size, Share, Growth, Emerging Trends, Opportunities and Regional Overview

MANCHESTER England , Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global Microinsurance Market" the new research report adds in. reports database. This Research Report spread across 350 Page, 220 No of Tables, And 60 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures. Microinsurance Market analysis report covers detailed value chain analysis of the market. The rapidly revolutionizing market place demands the best market and business solutions to thrive in the market. This Microinsurance report contains a comprehensive data of market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers and market restraints of this industry all of which is derived from Porter's Five Forces analysis. Market definition covered in this Xyz report gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. The sources of data and information mentioned in the Microinsurance report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unitedhealth Group#Market Competition#Zurich Insurance Group#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Ama Research#Axa#China Life Insurance#Prudential#Japan Post Holding#Allianz#Chubb
InsuranceNewsNet

Logistics Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Allianz, Dawson, Liberty Mutual Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Logistics Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Equestrian Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Madden Equine Insurance, AXA, Markel

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Equestrian Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Tourism Insurance Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2027 : Generali, Travelex, InsureMyTrip

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2022 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Tourism Insurance. covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2027). The Global Tourism Insurance. explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players....
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Sports Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Allianz, MetLife, Aviva: Sports Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2022 -- Worldwide Sports Insurance Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Sports Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Pet Insurance Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 : Pethealth, Petfirst, PetSure: Pet Insurance Market 2022

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- Pet Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Pet Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Petplan.
PETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Healthcare Payer Services Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Xerox, Allianz, Accenture

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Healthcare Payer Services Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Healthcare Payer Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Life Insurance Market Growth | Industrial to be Largest Revenue-Generating End-user Segment, Market.us

The life insurance market is currently experiencing a boom, with sales of policies increasing by 10% in the last year. The life insurance market is currently experiencing a boom, with sales of policies increasing by 10% in the last year. This is good news for both consumers and providers of life insurance, as it indicates a growing awareness of the importance of having life insurance in place. With the cost of living continuing to rise and more people finding themselves in debt, the need for life insurance is greater than ever. It provides peace of mind in knowing that should something happen to you, your loved ones will be taken care of financially.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Western Financial, MetLife, Liberty Mutual, Intact Insurance, Aviva

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- The Latest Released Recreational Vehicle Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Health Insurance Exchange Market May See a Big Move : IBM, Infosys, HP: Health Insurance Exchange Market (2022-2027)

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of. 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Health Insurance Exchange market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SOFTWARE
InsuranceNewsNet

Best’s Market Segment Special Report: Global Reinsurers See More Stable and Improved Results With Shift Away From Property Catastrophe Risks

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Given increased losses from not only natural catastrophe events, but from so-called secondary perils as well, along with the pandemic impacts and economic uncertainty, many global reinsurance companies have shifted their business mix into casualty and specialty primary lines where pricing movement is still positive, according to a newAM Best report.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Property Insurance Rating Solutions Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: QuoteRush, Vertafore, TurboRater

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Property Insurance Rating Solutions Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Property Insurance Rating Solutions market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SOFTWARE
InsuranceNewsNet

FORTITUDE LIFE INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Prior to April 1, 2022 , Fortitude Life Insurance & Annuity Company ("FLIAC" or the "Company"), which was previously named. ("PAI"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc. ("Prudential Financial"), a. New Jersey Corporation. . On. April 1, 2022. PAI completed the sale of its equity interest in the...
ECONOMY
