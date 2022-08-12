ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

WASHINGTON - Sen. Kyrsten Sinema , the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party's longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly. over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan. For years,. Democrats. have...
Las Vegas man indicted in Ponzi betting scheme out of Ohio

—A Las Vegas man is facing federal charges for allegedly bilking dozens of Ohio residents out of millions of dollars in a sports betting Ponzi scheme. The U.S. Attorney’ s Office in the Northern District of Ohio announced that 49- year-old Matthew Turnipseede was indicted Thursday on multiple counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud.
No-fault auto insurance hits home in Southwest Michigan

ST. JOSEPH — Michigan's no-fault auto reform is working great for the auto insurance companies, but not for those catastrophically injured in automobile accidents, said. Rhein spoke during a community conversation held at her office Thursday about how the first year of auto reform has gone. "It's working very...
Rep. Stansbury Sends Historic Climate, Health Care Investments to President Biden's Desk

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Representative Melanie Stansbury (N.M.-01) helped pass the Inflation Reduction Act, historic legislation to address the climate crisis, cut prescription drug costs, lower health insurance premiums, and help create nine million clean energy jobs over the next 10 years. The legislation now heads to. President...
CT’s Lamont touts federal legislation intended to cut drug costs and extend health insurance. Here’s what it does. [Hartford Courant]

Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday said federal legislation intended to reduce drug costs and extend health care subsidies will make a significant impact on. The measure, called the Inflation Reduction Act, was scaled back after President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation stalled in. Congress. earlier this year. This...
Chance to weigh in on proposed rate hikes

Insurance companies that sell policies on and off Connecticut's Affordable Care Act exchange stunned advocates in July when they asked for an average increase of 20.4% on next year's individual health plans. The proposed rate hikes, published by the state's insurance department last month, also include a recommended increase of...
