state program Children’s hearing aids for uninsured falls short
Ukiah Daily Journal, The (CA) A little over a year after California launched a program to provide hearing aids for an estimated 2,300 children annually who lack health insurance, it has provided devices to only 39 children. There have been multiple problems with the Hearing Aid Coverage for Children Program....
If more than 2 big storms hit Florida this year, insurers could be in trouble
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) So here we go, Florida. Peak hurricane season is bearing down on us like that flying saucer in the movie Nope. Insurance insiders say we’re covered — as long as we don’t get more than two major storms. Typically, mid-August through mid-October...
Insights & indicators Wildfires, inflation, pandemic send insurance rates soaring
Daily Breeze (Torrance, CA) Inflation, a labor shortage, effects from the lingering COVID-19 pandemic and increasingly devastating fires are boosting the cost of insurance for homes, cars and businesses. “Everything,” said Sunnyvale insurance agent. Steve Nelson. , “has gone up.”. The pandemic and high costs of living, especially...
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
WASHINGTON - Sen. Kyrsten Sinema , the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party's longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly. over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan. For years,. Democrats. have...
Who is Spencer Roberts, a newly-introduced SC defendant linked to Smith and Murdaugh? [The State]
A South Carolina judge on Thursday revoked bond for Curtis “Eddie” Smith, a distant cousin and alleged co-conspirator of Alex Murdaugh’s, sending Smith back to jail indefinitely. But it was the emergence of a new defendant — not named in an earlier press release from the S.C....
Half of Kansans have no retirement savings. This statewide program is a no-brainer
Kansas has a retirement problem, and it's exactly what you think it is. More and more Kansans find themselves financially strapped as they grow older and. replaces less of a retiree's income than it once did. Employer sponsored pensions have been replaced by 401(k)s, shifting the risk to employees, who are much less able to assume market risks.
Las Vegas man indicted in Ponzi betting scheme out of Ohio
—A Las Vegas man is facing federal charges for allegedly bilking dozens of Ohio residents out of millions of dollars in a sports betting Ponzi scheme. The U.S. Attorney’ s Office in the Northern District of Ohio announced that 49- year-old Matthew Turnipseede was indicted Thursday on multiple counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud.
Texas lawmakers ask feds to reconsider Medicaid expansion proposal
AUSTIN — Nearly 130 Texas lawmakers sent a letter Thursday to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. application to extend postpartum health care coverage for new mothers across the state. A total of 128 lawmakers signed on to the bipartisan letter, which came after federal regulators – who...
No-fault auto insurance hits home in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH — Michigan's no-fault auto reform is working great for the auto insurance companies, but not for those catastrophically injured in automobile accidents, said. Rhein spoke during a community conversation held at her office Thursday about how the first year of auto reform has gone. "It's working very...
Homeowners insurance in Florida a precarious mess years in the making
Florida's crumbling homeowners insurance market is exposing one of the state's long-running flaws: its reliance on a single company to certify the majority of the state's insurers. For the last few weeks, state regulators and Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration have been scrambling to contain the fallout after the state's primary...
Rep. Stansbury Sends Historic Climate, Health Care Investments to President Biden's Desk
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Representative Melanie Stansbury (N.M.-01) helped pass the Inflation Reduction Act, historic legislation to address the climate crisis, cut prescription drug costs, lower health insurance premiums, and help create nine million clean energy jobs over the next 10 years. The legislation now heads to. President...
CT’s Lamont touts federal legislation intended to cut drug costs and extend health insurance. Here’s what it does. [Hartford Courant]
Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday said federal legislation intended to reduce drug costs and extend health care subsidies will make a significant impact on. The measure, called the Inflation Reduction Act, was scaled back after President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation stalled in. Congress. earlier this year. This...
Chance to weigh in on proposed rate hikes
Insurance companies that sell policies on and off Connecticut's Affordable Care Act exchange stunned advocates in July when they asked for an average increase of 20.4% on next year's individual health plans. The proposed rate hikes, published by the state's insurance department last month, also include a recommended increase of...
Cline: Inflation Reduction Act – the worst is yet to come
Roanoke Times (Roanoke, VA) As we find ourselves in the Dog Days of summer, hardworking Virginians have felt the devastating impacts of one-party rule in. . Inflation is at a 40-year high, historic interest rate hikes from the. Federal Reserve. have reduced purchasing power, gas prices are still too high,...
