Killeen, TX

fox44news.com

Unshakeable Milkshakes raises money for Sunshine Recovery House

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Unshakeable Milkshakes in Union Hall has flavors among flavors of ice cream and deluxe milkshakes, but that’s not the only reason to go give it a try. The business doesn’t keep the money, instead they donate it. “So we’re a social enterprise,”...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Journey on dry North Bosque hints at growing extremes, Waco's water future

STEPHENVILLE — Standing on the North Bosque River’s sandy banks in Stephenville City Park, it’s easy to forget the drought. Thanks to a small dam, the stretch of river that cuts through the park still resembles a river, even if it’s a low one. Fish jump, squirrels flit through the trees, ducks with algae-tinted feathers glide along the surface, and clouds of dragonflies dart and hover, signaling a diverse and thriving water ecosystem. The water is low, but not that low.
KLST/KSAN

Back to school bashes happening tomorrow

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most of the Central Texas schools will be opening their doors next week for the first day of school. To make sure the school year starts smoothly, the Waco Police Department alongside, Ascension Providence Medical Mission at Home are providing assistance to the community free of charge. Backpacks filled with […]
WACO, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: August 12, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway ISD’s First Year teachers received a great welcoming gift from their district’s education foundation this week. Each teacher received $150 to use for classroom supplies. 44 teachers were able to take advantage of this amazing gift. A North Belton Middle school teacher best...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Police’s Back to School Bash hands out 1600 backpacks

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department helped students jump back into school with it’s annual back to school bash. The back to school bash not only means a free backpack and school supplies, but it’s also a chance to make sure kids are ready for the new year.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco PD Prepares to Host Back to School Bash

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you haven’t been able to cross some things off your back to school check-list, the Waco Police Department has you covered this Saturday at the back to school bash. The free event will be at the Extraco Event Center from 8 a.m....
WACO, TX
craftbeeraustin.com

Bold Republic Brewing Relocates to Temple

We visited the original location of Bold Republic in Belton, Texas last summer and when I recently saw a social media post they were closing, I thought they had become another victim of the pandemic. But upon closer inspection, it turns out they were relocating to a much larger space. I caught up with Adriane Hodges, co-founder, to learn more.
KWTX

Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An animal rescue went underway following a concerned call about pets in a Waco home. The McLennan County Sherriff’s Office responded at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 to an animal rescue call on Sacred Heart Road. Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on...
WACO, TX

