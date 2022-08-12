Read full article on original website
Related
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
WacoTrib.com
Pandemic-era school meal program ends, complicating picture for some Waco-area kids
The expiration of a pandemic-era school meal program could leave some students in McLennan County, where one in five people experience food insecurity, questioning where their next meal will come from. The Universal School Meals Program Act, implemented in 2021 to combat child hunger and provide all students free meals...
KWTX
Killeen designates district ‘safe place’ in case teens, or anyone needs somewhere to turn
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - When parents are dropping off your kid at school next week you may see some new signage at Central Texas’ largest district. Campuses at the Killeen Independent School District are now considered Safe Place locations and can provide any community member with help or safety.
KWTX
Central Texas parents spending hundreds on school supplies due to inflation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Back to school shopping has become harder for Cosheanna Roberson and her family this year. “School supplies plus school clothes and shoes my sister has spent roughly $1500 for everything for 3 kids,” Roberson said. According to the AP, parents like Roberson should expect to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Unshakeable Milkshakes raises money for Sunshine Recovery House
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Unshakeable Milkshakes in Union Hall has flavors among flavors of ice cream and deluxe milkshakes, but that’s not the only reason to go give it a try. The business doesn’t keep the money, instead they donate it. “So we’re a social enterprise,”...
WacoTrib.com
Journey on dry North Bosque hints at growing extremes, Waco's water future
STEPHENVILLE — Standing on the North Bosque River’s sandy banks in Stephenville City Park, it’s easy to forget the drought. Thanks to a small dam, the stretch of river that cuts through the park still resembles a river, even if it’s a low one. Fish jump, squirrels flit through the trees, ducks with algae-tinted feathers glide along the surface, and clouds of dragonflies dart and hover, signaling a diverse and thriving water ecosystem. The water is low, but not that low.
Back to school bashes happening tomorrow
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most of the Central Texas schools will be opening their doors next week for the first day of school. To make sure the school year starts smoothly, the Waco Police Department alongside, Ascension Providence Medical Mission at Home are providing assistance to the community free of charge. Backpacks filled with […]
fox44news.com
‘Devastating’: Austin mom joins effort asking Biden to do more about fentanyl
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on the horizon, an Austin mom is joining families around the country in asking federal lawmakers to do more. Carilu Bell lost her son, Casey Copeland, to fentanyl poisoning less than a year ago. Bell has used her story...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Good News Friday: August 12, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway ISD’s First Year teachers received a great welcoming gift from their district’s education foundation this week. Each teacher received $150 to use for classroom supplies. 44 teachers were able to take advantage of this amazing gift. A North Belton Middle school teacher best...
After losing 1,000 Cars to the Dog Ridge Fire, Belton, Texas Business Reopens
Budget Wrench-A-Part in Belton, Texas saw significant damage from the "Dog Ridge Fire" that burned 150 acres and wiped out more than 1,000 cars. The business has reopened to the public. Dog Ridge Fire. No word yet on what started the Dog Ridge Fire on July 28 but the damage...
fox44news.com
Waco Police’s Back to School Bash hands out 1600 backpacks
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department helped students jump back into school with it’s annual back to school bash. The back to school bash not only means a free backpack and school supplies, but it’s also a chance to make sure kids are ready for the new year.
fox44news.com
Waco PD Prepares to Host Back to School Bash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you haven’t been able to cross some things off your back to school check-list, the Waco Police Department has you covered this Saturday at the back to school bash. The free event will be at the Extraco Event Center from 8 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
Medical Mission at Home to offer free care for McLennan County residents
About 18% of McLennan County residents live without health insurance. Alongside the uninsured rate, the county has a 17% poverty rate. The community has a need for accessible health care, and Ascension Providence is bringing back an event this weekend supporting Waco’s most vulnerable. Providence’s free Medical Mission at...
Inspired Designs hair salon holds back to school drive for local homeless shelter kids
KILLEEN, Texas — It's the weekend before school starts for the Killeen ISD, and one hair salon is taking steps to make sure a certain community is feeling prepared and looking ready for the school year. "We can't change their situation, but what we can do is make them...
craftbeeraustin.com
Bold Republic Brewing Relocates to Temple
We visited the original location of Bold Republic in Belton, Texas last summer and when I recently saw a social media post they were closing, I thought they had become another victim of the pandemic. But upon closer inspection, it turns out they were relocating to a much larger space. I caught up with Adriane Hodges, co-founder, to learn more.
KWTX
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An animal rescue went underway following a concerned call about pets in a Waco home. The McLennan County Sherriff’s Office responded at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 to an animal rescue call on Sacred Heart Road. Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on...
Waco ISD announces free meals for all students for upcoming school year
The federal provision eliminates applications for free and reduced-price meals for districts in low-income areas. It allows all students in Waco ISD to eat free of charge.
KWTX
‘I find some comfort in knowing they are together’: Loved ones in mourning after Waco family of 3 dies in crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three young lives were lost after a tragic crash on Tuesday. A young couple and their three-year-old daughter were traveling down US 77 when they collided with a Freightliner. Raul Julian Ramos, 24, Abigail Marie Ramos, 24, and Lilith Ramos, 3, were all pronounced dead on...
KWTX
Waco real estate firm organizes drive to gather school supplies for local families
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the cost of everything on the rise, a community-wide effort to gather school supplies for families in need is underway thanks to a local real estate group. Amanda Cunningham Global in Waco is organizing the drive for the second consecutive year and has placed donation...
Ascension Providence to host free medical clinic at 'Back to School Bash'
Ascension Providence is hosting a free medical clinic on Saturday for uninsured and underinsured families as a part of Waco Police Department's annual 'Back to School Bash.'
Comments / 0