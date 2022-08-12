Route 45 closing in Effingham for Rebuild Illinois project

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of U.S. Route 45/Third Street in Effingham will be closing next week as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

The project being worked on in Effingham will be a $2.9 million reconstruction of the road between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street. Construction will begin on Monday and will include pavement removal and replacement, patching, resurfacing and sidewalk ramp updates at various intersections. Benefits will include a smoother road surface and improved pedestrian safety. Construction is expected to be over a week after it begins.

Drivers are encouraged to follow the posted detour that will utilize Interstate 70, Illinois Route 33/Keller Drive and Fayette Avenue and to allow for extra time to travel. Only local traffic will be allowed on Route 45 between Fayette and the I57/I70 interchange.

Drivers in the area of the construction are further urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

