No-contact recommendation lifted after Huron River chemical spill, MDHHS says
(WXYZ) — The state of Michigan is lifting its recommendation for no contact with the Huron River after toxic chemicals were released into the river two weeks ago. After reviewing data collected from the release of hexavalent chromium on July 29, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services determined the level of chemicals are not a risk to human health.
Whitmer declares state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair counties following water main break
(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following Saturday's water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility. The break resulted in a Boil Water Advisory for several communities. The remaining...
GLWA: 935,000 people in 23 communities affected by water main leak
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered a leak on a 120-inch water main, the largest in the regional water distribution system. The affected water transmission main distributes drinking water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities in the northern part of GLWA’s drinking water service area.
Western Wayne Hazmat responding to oil spill in Rouge River
(WXYZ) — Western Wayne Hazmat is currently out responding to an oil spill in the Rouge River. According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) a 55-gallon drum with oil in it is the cause of the leak. A business located at 36253 Michigan Avenue...
Enrollment is still open for free preschool in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the start of the school year approaches, Governor Whitmer wants to remind Michiganders there is still time to enroll four-year-olds in the state's free preschool programs. In 2021, Governor Whitmer signed into law the largest expansion of preschool programs in the state’s history called...
These tween twins travel Michigan as Gemini Circus to perform aerial arts
LANSING, Mich. — This traveling act of 11-year-old twins from Alto perform aerial arts around the state as Gemini Circus, but they are otherwise known as Lily and Summer Klein. "Summer specializes in silks, and I specialize in aerial hoop," Lily said. The girls have been honing their crafts...
Update: GLWA boil water advisory now in 7 communities, water pressure restored in all counties
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) says they have restored some water pressure to all counties impacted by Saturday's water main break. They add that Chesterfield Township, Lenox Township, Mayfield Township, Macomb Township and the City of New Haven are no longer under the authority's Boil Water Advisory.
Is DTE ready for the electric vehicle future in Michigan?
(WXYZ) — More and more people are switching to electric vehicles, or EVs. Yet in light of recent power outages, some are asking if companies like DTE is ready for the EV future. Gwen Wee lives in East English Village. Her power recently went out when a DTE transmission...
Man arraigned in slaying of co-worker at GM Orion Plant
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, was arraigned Saturday morning in Oakland County on a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal assault of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township on August 11. “As we...
Undercover FBI agent testifies on day 4 of Governor Whitmer kidnap plot trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On day four of the retrial of Adam Fox and Barry Croft, two of the men charged federally with allegedly plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the court heard from several FBI agents who worked the investigation. The day picked up with FBI Special...
Walmart to offer free health and wellness services and screenings
DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) — As teachers and students head back into the classroom, Walmart is offering complimentary health and wellness services and screenings. The Walmart Mobile Wellness Tour will make a stop at the Dearborn Walmart Supercenter on Sunday, August 14th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Services will...
Officers shot at during high-speed chase through Detroit, Dearborn, Lincoln, and Allen Park
(WXYZ) — Three people are in custody following a high-speed police chase in Detroit. Two of those suspects are minors. One is an adult. Detroit Police say officers were attempting to pull over the driver in this case for having improper plates, but instead of the driver stopping police say the car took off at a "high rate of speed."
Body found at Belle Isle Park, 17-year-old suspect in custody
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found at Belle Isle Park Friday night. Michigan State Police said the body was found around 8 p.m. in a wooded area. Investigators are calling the death suspicious. Troopers said the Detroit Regional Communications Center was notified...
MDOT planning major work on I-375, I-696 & I-94 in new 5-year plan; public comment sought
Road construction season is in full swing with major projects going on across metro Detroit roads and highways. Now, we're getting a closer look at what the Michigan Department of Transportation plans to do to fix the roads over the next five years. The plan was recently approved by the...
2022 Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival in Southfield features fun, fitness, food, and great music
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tonight is Southfield’s celebration of the 2022 6th Annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival. Kimmie sings locally, nationally, and all over the world and she wanted to bring her talented friends here to perform and give back to the community at the same time. The...
Ribs and R&B Music Festival kicks off Friday at Hart Plaza
(WXYZ) — The Ribs and R&B Music Festival is coming to Detroit this weekend, bringing delicious food and great music to Downtown Detroit. The festival will run 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. every day at Hart Plaza. "At the Ribs and R&B Music Festival, revelers are treated to an...
