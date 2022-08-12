ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Tv20detroit.com

No-contact recommendation lifted after Huron River chemical spill, MDHHS says

(WXYZ) — The state of Michigan is lifting its recommendation for no contact with the Huron River after toxic chemicals were released into the river two weeks ago. After reviewing data collected from the release of hexavalent chromium on July 29, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services determined the level of chemicals are not a risk to human health.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

GLWA: 935,000 people in 23 communities affected by water main leak

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered a leak on a 120-inch water main, the largest in the regional water distribution system. The affected water transmission main distributes drinking water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities in the northern part of GLWA’s drinking water service area.
Tv20detroit.com

Western Wayne Hazmat responding to oil spill in Rouge River

(WXYZ) — Western Wayne Hazmat is currently out responding to an oil spill in the Rouge River. According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) a 55-gallon drum with oil in it is the cause of the leak. A business located at 36253 Michigan Avenue...
WAYNE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Enrollment is still open for free preschool in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the start of the school year approaches, Governor Whitmer wants to remind Michiganders there is still time to enroll four-year-olds in the state's free preschool programs. In 2021, Governor Whitmer signed into law the largest expansion of preschool programs in the state’s history called...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Is DTE ready for the electric vehicle future in Michigan?

(WXYZ) — More and more people are switching to electric vehicles, or EVs. Yet in light of recent power outages, some are asking if companies like DTE is ready for the EV future. Gwen Wee lives in East English Village. Her power recently went out when a DTE transmission...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Man arraigned in slaying of co-worker at GM Orion Plant

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, was arraigned Saturday morning in Oakland County on a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal assault of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township on August 11. “As we...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Walmart to offer free health and wellness services and screenings

DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) — As teachers and students head back into the classroom, Walmart is offering complimentary health and wellness services and screenings. The Walmart Mobile Wellness Tour will make a stop at the Dearborn Walmart Supercenter on Sunday, August 14th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Services will...
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Body found at Belle Isle Park, 17-year-old suspect in custody

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found at Belle Isle Park Friday night. Michigan State Police said the body was found around 8 p.m. in a wooded area. Investigators are calling the death suspicious. Troopers said the Detroit Regional Communications Center was notified...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Ribs and R&B Music Festival kicks off Friday at Hart Plaza

(WXYZ) — The Ribs and R&B Music Festival is coming to Detroit this weekend, bringing delicious food and great music to Downtown Detroit. The festival will run 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. every day at Hart Plaza. "At the Ribs and R&B Music Festival, revelers are treated to an...
DETROIT, MI

