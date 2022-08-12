(ABC 6 News) - On August 13th, 1922, Edgewater Park opened in Albert Lea. Now, in 2022 the park is celebrating its 100th birthday. Saturday, the city of Albert Lea celebrated the park's birthday. What started out as just a few picnic tables on the shores of Fountain Lake, now, 100 years later is an over 60 acre park for everyone to enjoy. Burt Skinner helped create the park with the vision of everyone in the community enjoying its beauty and time spent with friends and family.

