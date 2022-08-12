Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Man convicted of soliciting child, indecent exposure disappears two months before sentencing
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man convicted of soliciting a child, indecent exposure, and sexual assault failed to appear for his sentencing Thursday. Danio Jay Dorres, 32, was arrested in September 2021 for attempting to solicit a child to engage in sexual conduct after witnesses saw him proposition an 11-year-old at Silver Lake Park.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea house fire leaves one man dead
(ABC 6 News) - The Albert Lea Fire Department and the Albert Lea Police Department responded to a call about a house fire around 2:15am Saturday at 1712 Eberhardt St. When they arrived they were informed by a neighbor that there could still be a person in the house. Upon the search of fire crews they found one person, who was transported by ambulance to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, where they eventually died.
KAAL-TV
Final days of Mower County Fair
(ABC 6 News) - This weekend marks the final days of the Mower County free fair in Austin. If you haven't made it out yet - don't worry. There's still time and there's plenty for you to do, like the llama costume show. Organizers say it's a growing event with...
KAAL-TV
RFD highlights new online program to help with response
(ABC 6 News) - The City of Rochester Fire Department (RFD) is highlighting a new online program called Community Connect, which allows residents and property owners of Rochester to share valuable life safety information with the department. This program will help ensure that RFD has the most information about a...
KAAL-TV
'We Choose Us' holds People's Democracy Summit in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) - A People's Democracy Summit was held in Rochester Sunday afternoon. The event was hosted by We Choose Us, a campaign for multiracial democracy in Minnesota, which launched just last Sunday in Rochester. These summits aim to have smaller, more intimate community conversations about building a multiracial...
KAAL-TV
Edgewater Park celebrates 100 years
(ABC 6 News) - On August 13th, 1922, Edgewater Park opened in Albert Lea. Now, in 2022 the park is celebrating its 100th birthday. Saturday, the city of Albert Lea celebrated the park's birthday. What started out as just a few picnic tables on the shores of Fountain Lake, now, 100 years later is an over 60 acre park for everyone to enjoy. Burt Skinner helped create the park with the vision of everyone in the community enjoying its beauty and time spent with friends and family.
KAAL-TV
Listos Preschool holds Butterfly Festival celebration and fundraiser
(ABC 6 News) - After a fire destroyed the home to Listo's preschool back in April - the Spanish immersion school is fundraising, and celebrating culture with a butterfly festival and social. While the Monarch Butterfly is certainly a beautiful thing to look at, it is much more than that....
KAAL-TV
Lourdes High School names new Activities Director
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester Lourdes High School announced Eric Larson as its new Activities Director and Assistant Principal. Larson will take on this new leadership role Monday, after spending eight years as an educator and twelve years as a coach of basketball, track, and cross country. "We are thrilled...
KAAL-TV
Hayfield legion softball celebrates inaugural state championship
(ABC 6 News) -- ABC Six Sports Reporter speaks with Anna Bamlet and other members of the first American Legion softball state champions, Hayfield Legion Post 330. The team defeated Browerville 9-5 in Mankato.
KAAL-TV
From one Packer to another: Jamaal Gibson named new boys basketball HC
(ABC 6 News) -- After years of manning the sidelines in the shadows of legendary coach Kris Fadness --- assistant Jamaal Gibson will slide a chair over and be the next head coach of the Austin boys basketball team. It's an opportunity he himself will tell you he didn't see coming.
