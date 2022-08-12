Morrisey announces settlement of up to $30M against opioid distributor Rite Aid [The Dominion Post, Morgantown, W.Va.]

Read full article on original website
Related
state program Children’s hearing aids for uninsured falls short
Ukiah Daily Journal, The (CA) A little over a year after California launched a program to provide hearing aids for an estimated 2,300 children annually who lack health insurance, it has provided devices to only 39 children. There have been multiple problems with the Hearing Aid Coverage for Children Program....
Humana to Expand Medicaid Services in Wisconsin with Acquisition of Inclusa, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that it will acquire substantially all of the assets of. that provides long-term care services and supports to approximately 16,600 older adults and adults with disabilities through the state’s Family Care program. For more than 20 years, Inclusa has partnered with local healthcare providers and community resources to connect members with the support and services they need. Inclusa’s programs help eligible seniors and adults with disabilities to live independently in the communities they call home.
Nigerians claiming to be Richmond construction firm defrauded VCU of $470,000
Daily Progress, The (Charlottesville, VA) A Virginia Commonwealth University employee transferred $470,000 to a group of Nigerian scammers who defrauded millions of dollars from government entities, construction companies and universities in. Virginia. ,. Texas. and. North Carolina. , the. Federal Bureau of Investigation. said Wednesday. The. FBI. has extradited three...
Insights & indicators Wildfires, inflation, pandemic send insurance rates soaring
Daily Breeze (Torrance, CA) Inflation, a labor shortage, effects from the lingering COVID-19 pandemic and increasingly devastating fires are boosting the cost of insurance for homes, cars and businesses. “Everything,” said Sunnyvale insurance agent. Steve Nelson. , “has gone up.”. The pandemic and high costs of living, especially...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benefit hikes blamed on inflation, COVID rebound Officials blame inflation, post-COVID rebound for proposed public health benefit hikes
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) Surging inflation and a sharp rise in the use of health services are behind a proposed double-digit increase in health insurance premiums for public workers that have state and local officials fearful of the impact on the workers and taxpayers, officials said Thursday. Speaking to...
Homeowners insurance in Florida a precarious mess years in the making
Florida's crumbling homeowners insurance market is exposing one of the state's long-running flaws: its reliance on a single company to certify the majority of the state's insurers. For the last few weeks, state regulators and Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration have been scrambling to contain the fallout after the state's primary...
Las Vegas man indicted in Ponzi betting scheme out of Ohio
—A Las Vegas man is facing federal charges for allegedly bilking dozens of Ohio residents out of millions of dollars in a sports betting Ponzi scheme. The U.S. Attorney’ s Office in the Northern District of Ohio announced that 49- year-old Matthew Turnipseede was indicted Thursday on multiple counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud.
Texas lawmakers ask feds to reconsider Medicaid expansion proposal
AUSTIN — Nearly 130 Texas lawmakers sent a letter Thursday to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. application to extend postpartum health care coverage for new mothers across the state. A total of 128 lawmakers signed on to the bipartisan letter, which came after federal regulators – who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CT’s Lamont touts federal legislation intended to cut drug costs and extend health insurance. Here’s what it does. [Hartford Courant]
Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday said federal legislation intended to reduce drug costs and extend health care subsidies will make a significant impact on. The measure, called the Inflation Reduction Act, was scaled back after President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation stalled in. Congress. earlier this year. This...
SC judge sends Murdaugh’s alleged accomplice Curtis Smith to jail for breaking bond [The State]
A South Carolina judge on Thursday revoked bond for Curtis “Eddie” Smith, a distant cousin and alleged co-conspirator of Alex Murdaugh’s, sending Smith back to jail possibly until trial because Smith was not honest about money he had and his whereabouts during home confinement. Judge. Clifton Newman.
Cline: Inflation Reduction Act – the worst is yet to come
Roanoke Times (Roanoke, VA) As we find ourselves in the Dog Days of summer, hardworking Virginians have felt the devastating impacts of one-party rule in. . Inflation is at a 40-year high, historic interest rate hikes from the. Federal Reserve. have reduced purchasing power, gas prices are still too high,...
No-fault auto insurance hits home in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH — Michigan's no-fault auto reform is working great for the auto insurance companies, but not for those catastrophically injured in automobile accidents, said. Rhein spoke during a community conversation held at her office Thursday about how the first year of auto reform has gone. "It's working very...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Insurance rates climb from fires, COVID, inflation, worker shortage
San Jose Mercury News (CA) Inflation, a labor shortage, effects from the lingering COVID pandemic and increasingly devastating fires are boosting the cost of insurance for homes, cars and businesses. “Everything,” said Sunnyvale insurance agent Steve Nelson, “has gone up.”. The pandemic and high costs of living, especially...
Rep. Stansbury Sends Historic Climate, Health Care Investments to President Biden's Desk
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Representative Melanie Stansbury (N.M.-01) helped pass the Inflation Reduction Act, historic legislation to address the climate crisis, cut prescription drug costs, lower health insurance premiums, and help create nine million clean energy jobs over the next 10 years. The legislation now heads to. President...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
25K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0