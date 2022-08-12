Morrisey announces settlement of up to $30M against opioid distributor Rite Aid [The Dominion Post, Morgantown, W.Va.]

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that it will acquire substantially all of the assets of. that provides long-term care services and supports to approximately 16,600 older adults and adults with disabilities through the state’s Family Care program. For more than 20 years, Inclusa has partnered with local healthcare providers and community resources to connect members with the support and services they need. Inclusa’s programs help eligible seniors and adults with disabilities to live independently in the communities they call home.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO