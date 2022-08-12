Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan: Most older adults plan to get updated COVID-19 booster this fall
ANN ARBOR – Updated COVID-19 vaccines that have been formulated to protect against new variants of the virus could soon be available in the U.S. According to a new poll by the University of Michigan, 61% of people over the age of 50 who have already received at least one jab are very likely to get the updated booster.
Tv20detroit.com
Walmart to offer free health and wellness services and screenings
DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) — As teachers and students head back into the classroom, Walmart is offering complimentary health and wellness services and screenings. The Walmart Mobile Wellness Tour will make a stop at the Dearborn Walmart Supercenter on Sunday, August 14th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Services will...
Event in Ypsilanti provides free car repairs to decrease interactions with law enforcement
During the whirlwind of a year that was 2020, organizations in Ypsilanti came together to create a safe space for people across the state to come and receive car repairs, with a mission of reducing unnecessary traffic stops. Now celebrating the event's two-year anniversary, Pull Over Prevention (POP) Clinics has...
WDIO-TV
More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan are being advised to boil their drinking water after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities include Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy. The enormous pipe in St. Clair...
fox2detroit.com
Mike Morris is Giving Back to the Community By Providing School Supplies for Children
Mike Morris, a personal injury attorney based in Southfield, Michigan is helping children be prepared for the upcoming school year by hosting his annual backpack give away. The event happens on Saturday from 11am -1pm at Mike Morris Injury Law Firm. This event is made for student from the grades Kindergarten through fifth grade.
Tv20detroit.com
No-contact recommendation lifted after Huron River chemical spill, MDHHS says
(WXYZ) — The state of Michigan is lifting its recommendation for no contact with the Huron River after toxic chemicals were released into the river two weeks ago. After reviewing data collected from the release of hexavalent chromium on July 29, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services determined the level of chemicals are not a risk to human health.
The Oakland Press
Donations sought to help with funeral costs of man slain at GM plant
As the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office considers charges against a man accused of killing his coworker at the GM Orion Plant on Aug. 11, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for a memorial service and burial. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, died from multiple...
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dogs abandoned by roadside left to die in Detroit
DETROIT – One local rescue group is wondering who left two dogs to die on Detroit’s west side near an open field at Trinity Street and West Outer Drive. As local 4 reports, the discovery made by Rebel Dogs Detroit isn’t all that surprising after all. “We...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County woman named Mrs. USA 2022
Oakland County resident Mila Pershyna has been named Mrs. USA 2022. Pershyna is the founder of the nonprofit MP Global Foundation, which is “dedicated to teaching children of all ages life skills to aid them in becoming talented and capable adults through a variety of free events such as educational workshops, field trips and career exploration opportunities.”
beckersasc.com
3 anesthesiologists making headlines
Here are three anesthesiologists who've made headlines since July 11:. 1. A Bingham Farms, Mich.-based physician was convicted of running a $35 million pill mill. After a two-month trial, a jury found anesthesiologist David Jankowski, 62, guilty on 30 charges for a pill mill scheme he ran out of a former medical clinic in Dearborn Heights, Mich.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County investing in program to help trafficking survivors rebuild their lives
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Oakland County is investing in a program to help human trafficking survivors rebuild their lives and thrive within their community. Victim advocates say pilot program, Survivor To Thriver will go beyond anything offered at most state and federal levels. The goal is to pay for...
Detroit News
How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hank Winchester: It’s hard to believe it’s been 35 years since Flight 255 crashed on I-94
It’s hard to believe it’s been 35 years since Flight 255 crashed just after leaving Detroit Metro Airport. The plane bound for Phoenix, crashing shortly after takeoff onto Middlebelt Road and eventually I-94. In total, 156 people were killed, but incredibly one person survived. Cecilia Cichan was just...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Westland man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party, taking his AR-15
DETROIT – A Westland man is accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen in the basement of a Detroit home and stealing his AR-15 after they went to a party together, officials said. Police said Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, and Jacob Hills, 18, of Grand Blanc, went to...
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement
A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police identify 2 Lake Michigan drowning victims as young adults from Metro Detroit
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Two people who drowned in Lake Michigan on Monday in South Haven have been identified as young adults from the Metro Detroit area. South Haven Police responded to the lake at South Beach in South Haven on Monday afternoon. When they arrived, bystanders had pulled two people from the water. Both were unresponsive. They were transported to a local hospital where they later died, WOOD-TV reported.
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte police offering free active shooter response training to citizens
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Wyandotte Police Department is offering free active shooter response training to citizens next week. The classes will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 18 and 20 at the police department. The training includes information on how to survive an active shooter event. They will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel advocates for animals at Ann Arbor shelter
ANN ARBOR – Beagles rescued from a research breeding facility were visited by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) on Tuesday. Nessel, who has advocated for the protection of animals used in research, was joined by Senator Dayna Polehanki (D) and State Representative Matt Koleszar (D).
