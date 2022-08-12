Read full article on original website
Rickie Fowler Has Perfect Response To His Quintuple Bogey On No. 18
It was all good for Rickie Fowler on Saturday... and then the 18th hole happened. Fowler entered the hole in the top 20 of the leaderboard and left it tied for 60th. The five-time PGA winner somehow found a way to card a quintuple bogey to finish things off... something he couldn't help but poke fun at after the match:
GolfWRX
Patrick Reed is ‘sick and tired of hearing about money’ and wants LIV vs PGA Tour matchup
According to Patrick Reed, LIV players are “sick and tired” of hearing about money. The former Masters champion was talking ahead of his back-to-back appearances on the Asian Tour, in Singapore and Korea, something that could be seen as contrary to one of the reasons given for joining the Saudi-backed series in the first place.
Golf.com
Cam Smith’s delayed two-stroke penalty raises questions about timing
When Cameron Smith arrived at TPC Southwind on Sunday morning, he was two strokes off the FedEx St. Jude Championship lead. He was also the betting favorite, going off at sportsbooks at around +350 to emerge the winner come Sunday evening. Plenty was at stake — not just Smith’s FedEx Cup chances but also the fact that with a win, he would get to World No. 1 for the first time in his career.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship
If you’re looking for signs of the beefed-up rewards that come in the PGA Tour’s 2022 postseason, the FedEx St. Jude Championship is a good place to start. The tournament replaced The Northern Trust as the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and with it comes not just a new name and venue (TPC Southwind), but a significantly larger prize money payout.
Golf.com
Will Zalatoris explains why he rejected hero rock-shot in FedEx playoff
Will Zalatoris debuted a brand-new caddie this week, Joel Stock. He threw him right into the fire. Or should we say he threw him onto the rocks? That’s where Zalatoris made his most important decision of the week — with Stock’s help. And then, a few minutes later, he proved their decision correct. His prize was a $2.7 million first-place check and the first PGA Tour victory of his promising young career.
GolfWRX
Rory, JT and Spieth make big equipment changes in Memphis, and Penny Hardaway’s SICK custom clubs
Typically, the FedEx Cup Playoffs mark the start of “slow season” for equipment changes on the PGA Tour. This late in the season, players are already dialed into their gear, focusing on the FedEx Cup prize, and awaiting the off-season to conduct more serious gear testing to make any major changes.
Why Cameron Smith, Will Zalatoris say the FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard is so crowded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The blistering Memphis heat broke Saturday, as the thick humidity all but dissipated, helping the FedEx St. Jude Championship crowd swell to its largest size of the week. Likewise, so did the leaderboard. As the final pairing of Sepp Straka and J.J. Spaun walked off the...
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
Golf Channel
Finally! Three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist weds Tour caddie two years after original date
Congratulations are in order for three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist!. After a 760-day delay – more than two years after their initial wedding date – the 2021 AIG Women’s Open winner formally married PGA Tour caddie and Scotsman Kevin McAlpine in the Scottish countryside on August 10.
Opinion: Cam Smith could be the PGA Tour's worst nightmare at FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Ryan Palmer could feel Cam Smith’s footsteps approaching from behind the microphone. After an entire round playing together, he wanted to get in one last shot. “That’s what I love about what we do out here, there’s always somewhere to go up and there’s always...
thecomeback.com
Davis Love III not optimistic about PGA Tour-LIV Golf future
There has been so much bickering, name-calling, and public fighting between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in the last year. But some golf fans feel as though it’s only a matter of time before the two golf leagues find a way to co-exist and grow the game together. However, don’t count Davis Love III among those who think there’s room to negotiate.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Reed makes bold LIV Golf claim
So far, it’s mostly been a war of words between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. But what if the golfer who plays for each tour played against one another, who would win? LIV Golf player Patrick Reed seems to think his side would hold their own. Reed, who...
Cameron Smith penalized two strokes for improper ball placement during Saturday's third round of FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Cameron Smith was assessed a two-stroke penalty for “improper placement of the ball” while taking relief on the fourth hole of Saturday’s third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the PGA Tour announced Sunday. With the penalty, Smith began the final round...
GolfWRX
Cam Percy clarifies ‘they’re gone’ comment regarding Cam Smith and Marc Leishman
Last week, a report from The Telegraph that claimed Cameron Smith was joining LIV Golf for a contract north of $100 million took the golf world by storm. And at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the world No. 2 didn’t deny the reports. “I’m ready to cop some heat....
ESPN
Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs
The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
Golf Channel
Miguel Angel Jimenez wins third Champions title of the season at Boeing Classic
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. – Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Boeing Classic on Sunday for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season, closing with a 5-under 67 to hold off David McKenzie by two strokes. Jimenez, tied for the lead with Billy Andrade entering the round, birdied five of...
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Jon Rahm makes hilarious par after skipping (?!) ball over water
Life is good for Jon Rahm at the moment. He and wife Kelley Cahill have welcomed the birth of their second baby boy and now the Spaniard is playing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs battling it out for his share of the $75million on offer in the postseason on the PGA Tour.
