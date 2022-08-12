ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Rickie Fowler Has Perfect Response To His Quintuple Bogey On No. 18

It was all good for Rickie Fowler on Saturday... and then the 18th hole happened. Fowler entered the hole in the top 20 of the leaderboard and left it tied for 60th. The five-time PGA winner somehow found a way to card a quintuple bogey to finish things off... something he couldn't help but poke fun at after the match:
Golf.com

Cam Smith’s delayed two-stroke penalty raises questions about timing

When Cameron Smith arrived at TPC Southwind on Sunday morning, he was two strokes off the FedEx St. Jude Championship lead. He was also the betting favorite, going off at sportsbooks at around +350 to emerge the winner come Sunday evening. Plenty was at stake — not just Smith’s FedEx Cup chances but also the fact that with a win, he would get to World No. 1 for the first time in his career.
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

If you’re looking for signs of the beefed-up rewards that come in the PGA Tour’s 2022 postseason, the FedEx St. Jude Championship is a good place to start. The tournament replaced The Northern Trust as the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and with it comes not just a new name and venue (TPC Southwind), but a significantly larger prize money payout.
Golf.com

Will Zalatoris explains why he rejected hero rock-shot in FedEx playoff

Will Zalatoris debuted a brand-new caddie this week, Joel Stock. He threw him right into the fire. Or should we say he threw him onto the rocks? That’s where Zalatoris made his most important decision of the week — with Stock’s help. And then, a few minutes later, he proved their decision correct. His prize was a $2.7 million first-place check and the first PGA Tour victory of his promising young career.
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Cam Smith Punishment Decision

Cam Smith's punishment for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been revealed. He has been penalized for two strokes for an improperly placed golf ball on Saturday. Because of that, he'll have to start the final round with a nine-under score. Golf fans aren't happy with...
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Outfit Photo

While Brooks Koepka is off growing the LIV Golf Tour, his wife, Jena Sims, continues to grow her social media profile. The wife of the former PGA Tour star continues to build on her following on social media. Sims, who is hoping to become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model,...
thecomeback.com

Davis Love III not optimistic about PGA Tour-LIV Golf future

There has been so much bickering, name-calling, and public fighting between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in the last year. But some golf fans feel as though it’s only a matter of time before the two golf leagues find a way to co-exist and grow the game together. However, don’t count Davis Love III among those who think there’s room to negotiate.
thecomeback.com

Patrick Reed makes bold LIV Golf claim

So far, it’s mostly been a war of words between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. But what if the golfer who plays for each tour played against one another, who would win? LIV Golf player Patrick Reed seems to think his side would hold their own. Reed, who...
ESPN

Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Jon Rahm makes hilarious par after skipping (?!) ball over water

Life is good for Jon Rahm at the moment. He and wife Kelley Cahill have welcomed the birth of their second baby boy and now the Spaniard is playing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs battling it out for his share of the $75million on offer in the postseason on the PGA Tour.
