Schaumburg, IL

Byrd's Hot Chicken Coming to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg

By Joey Reams
 3 days ago

Byrd’s Hot Chicken , the southern comfort chicken restaurant found in California and Illinois, is opening in Schaumburg , located at 5 Woodfield Mall .

The company’s seventh location will join the Dining Pavilion on the upper level, along with a new restaurant called Falafil East Mediterranean Kitchen. The new Byrd’s Hot Chicken is expected to open in December 2022 , along with a new TCBY/ Mrs. Fields opening around the same time. The company, owned by Shais Khan , can be currently found in Algonquin and Orland Park, as well as three sites in Southern California: Anaheim, Redlands, and Santa Ana. The company’s website also has a location listed in Schaumburg at 925 S. Roselle Rd.

These four new eateries aren’t the only new addition to the Woodfield Mall . Abercrombie & Fitch and its affiliated lingerie brand Gilly Hicks is coming to the mall before the holiday season. Both stores will be next to Express on the lower level of the Grand Court. Gilly Hicks will open first in October, followed by Abercrombie & Fitch, anticipated to follow in November.

On top of all the new restaurants and retailers, Woodfield Mall will be a perfect spot for the new Byrd’s Hot Chicken, becoming the only chicken restaurant in the shopping center. Nearby, the restaurant will have to compete with Buffalo Wild Wings, Chic-fil-A, and Raising Cane’s. The territory is almost essential as chicken restaurants, like Raising Cane’s , continue to expand throughout Chicagoland.

“Our local shoppers and destination-shoppers from across the Chicago metro, and beyond, count on Woodfield Mall to provide the broadest selection of top national retail brands in the market,” Woodfield General Manager Chris Speca said in a statement. “The addition of Abercrombie & Fitch and Gilly Hicks before the holiday shopping season further cements that positioning.”

Photo: Official


Comments / 0

 

CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
