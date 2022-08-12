Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Twin Tiers Football Season Previews: Cowanesque Valley Indians
WESTFIELD, P.A. (WENY) - We continue our Twin Tiers Football Season Previews with the Cowanesque Valley Indians. Cowanesque Valley finished third in the Small School Division with a 6-4 record in the 2021 season. The Indians hadn't had a winning record in over 15 years. The Indians will also have...
NewsChannel 36
Twin Tiers Football Season Previews: Towanda Black Knights
TOWANDA, P.A. (WENY) - In just under two weeks, high school football teams across the Northern Tier will kick off the 2022 regular season. We continue our Twin Tiers Football Season Previews with the Towanda Black Knights. Towanda is coming off a difficult year, finishing 1-8 overall last season and...
New era begins for NP/Mansfield football
BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – The Panthers will have a new head coach this season for the first time in decades. Longtime North Penn/Mansfield football head coach Tom Dickinson has retired after guiding the Panthers for nearly 30 years. Chris Olson takes over as the new head coach after being an assistant for Dickinson for 24 […]
waynetimes.com
Trevor Catalano visits Race of Champions’ Sportsman Modified Victory Lane at Spencer
Trevor Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., earned his first Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series victory this past Friday by being in the right place at the right time. Catalano was running third when the white flag was displayed when contact occurred during a battle for the lead. Race leader Kevin Timmerman of Walworth, N.Y., was spun by Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y. Nye was penalized for the incident which saw Catalano earn the top spot in the race.
Elmira Dance Force places top 10 in world competition
ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – For the first time in years, the Elmira Dance Force (EDF) qualified to compete at this year’s Star Alliance World Dance Championship, and they did not disappoint, placing in the top ten. “The team did extraordinarily well this year at competitions. We’re very proud of them,” said teacher and choreographer Joyce […]
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Jazz Festival returns to Chemung Co.
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ferrario Elmira Jazz Festival 2022 returned this weekend, showcasing an array of jazz artists at Thorne Street Park in Horseheads on Saturday. Musicians played a variety of different jazz music throughout Saturday afternoon. A handful of vendors also came out to share food and other goods at the festival. Proceeds raised from the festival will help the Economic Opportunity Program, Inc., which offers many community services in Chemung and Schuyler Counties.
Alive after 5 – PREVIEW
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There’s two big concerts tomorrow night in Elmira. With concerts comes lots of foot traffic. In less than 24 hours the energy in Elmira will be nothing short of electric. As the jazz festival, the alive after 5 concert and the standard hustle and bustle of the city, will create a […]
WETM
Mornings in Elmira: Tori Burdick
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- For this weeks segment, we feature artist Tori Burdick. Burdick is a Corning native and for the most part, people in the community have really only seen her murals. From now until the end of the month you can see some of Burdick’s best work at the Community Arts of Elmira.
owegopennysaver.com
Lumberjack Competition at the Tioga County Fair
The Lumberjack Competition at the Tioga County Fair is becoming an exciting tradition providing entertainment for all ages. The best men and women at axe throwing, modified chainsaw cutting, fire starting, and other traditional skills travel to Tioga County for two rounds of friendly competition on the Midway at the Fairgrounds while spectators watch from shaded bleachers.
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Ontario County, NYC
A winning ticket has four matching numbers and a matching Powerball.
NewsChannel 36
Quilts of Valor in the Southern Tier
MILLERTON, PA (WENY) -- Toni Bourdette has dedicated herself to giving back to veterans in the Southern Tier. Quilts of Valor, a nationally-known organization, gives handmade quilts to honor veterans for their service. Right now, Bourdette has over 150 quilts to work on, with a group of 55 volunteers in the Southern Tier.
NewsChannel 36
30th Annual Ithaca Artist Market
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Artist Market returned for its 30th year at the Ithaca Farmer’s Market grounds. Over 80 artists came out to share their work with the community. Robin Schwartz is the Program Director of the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County. She has helped with...
Big Changes on the Horizon for Clinton Street in Binghamton
City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday announced the beginning of a major revitalization effort of the Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District. The City of Binghamton plans to apply for $10 million of state funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the streetscape, bring in commercial development and potentially create more affordable housing.
Man acquitted of forcible touching following Binghamton Court trial
Sean P. O'Connor was found not guilty of Forcible Touching on Thursday, August 11th, in Binghamton City Court. O'Connor was prosecuted by the Broome County District Attorney's
Demolition of Iconic IBM Country Club Complex “Imminent”
The walls of the beloved country club facilities used by IBM Endicott employees and their families for decades will soon come tumbling down. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the final hurdle has been cleared and the demolition process is "imminent" on the property just west of Johnson City. During...
Model Apartment Completed at Future Johnson City “Victory Lofts”
The first residents of an apartment complex being developed in a former Endicott Johnson Shoe Company building in Johnson City could move in early next year. Syracuse developer Matthew Paulus said the target date for occupancy of the Victory Lofts project is January 1. A model unit has just been...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted
Jericka McDonald is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. McDonald has violated the terms of her probation. McDonald was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. McDonald is 26 years old. McDonald has brown hair and eyes. McDonald is 5’6″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
NewsChannel 36
This Week in Wine Country: Finger Lakes Boating Museum
HAMMONDSPORT, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we are visiting the Finger Lakes Boating Museum in Steuben County. The museum is dedicated to the preservation and education of the Finger Lakes' boating heritage. The museum is home to hundreds of antique boats, built by commercial builders from across the region. The museum is spread across several buildings on the former Taylor Wine Company campus, with plans for further expansion.
Elmira man arrested for raping helpless teen girl
ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after police said he raped an incapacitated teen girl last fall. Michael Williams, 21, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 9 after being extradited from Florida. Police charged Williams with raping a 15-year-old girl who was incapacitated in […]
owegopennysaver.com
Outlaw Pulling Series at the Tioga County Fair
On Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m., the Outlaw Pulling Series will present the Outlaw Pullers Truck and Tractor Pulls at the Tioga County Fair. Guests will witness Light Hot, Hot Farm 466, Street Diesel, 2.6 Smooth Bore, Street Semis, and NY Mafia. The show will take place on the...
