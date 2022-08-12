Trevor Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., earned his first Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series victory this past Friday by being in the right place at the right time. Catalano was running third when the white flag was displayed when contact occurred during a battle for the lead. Race leader Kevin Timmerman of Walworth, N.Y., was spun by Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y. Nye was penalized for the incident which saw Catalano earn the top spot in the race.

SPENCER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO