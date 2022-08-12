Read full article on original website
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Erie sweeps Fisher Cats
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Erie Seawolves leave the Granite State with a six-game sweep over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, thanks to a 5-3 Sunday afternoon win. Erie’s bats came alive in the middle innings, beginning with a fielding error by Fisher Cats shortstop Addison Barger in the fourth that would eventually allow Luis Carpio to hit a three-run double. Erie’s Dillon Dingler tripled home Andrew Navigato in the fifth and a pair of doubles from Gage Workman and Dylan Rosa starting off the sixth provided Erie’s other run.
manchesterinklink.com
Fisher Cats lose yet again
Manchester, N.H. – The Fisher Cats couldn’t muster much offense against dominant Erie pitching on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium, and the SeaWolves’ early lead was all they’d need. New Hampshire (16-21, 47-59) lost, 6-1, to the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers, 25-11, 64-41) in their fifth straight defeat.
amateurgolf.com
Kohler ends drought at New Hampshire Stroke Play Championship
It has been a decade since Ryan Kohler won the New Hampshire Stroke Play title, but he has now ended his 10-year drought by claiming the 2022 title in the tournament held at Sky Meadow Country Club, Canterbury Woods Country Club and concluding at Windham Country Club. Over the three-day...
manchesterinklink.com
Sept. 18 2nd Annual Pitbull Poker Run: A “tasty” ride through Southern NH … for the underdogs!
MANCHESTER, NH – Polish your chrome, shine up those tires and get your motors running! Second Chance Ranch Rescue in New Boston is hosting its 2nd Annual Pitbull Poker Run. The NH non-profit is excited to have motorcycle/car enthusiasts and animal lovers alike participate in this great event!. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
WMUR.com
65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show returns to Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — This weekend Granite Staters got a piece of the past as this year marks the 65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show. The show wrapped up Saturday afternoon at the Double Tree by Hilton in Manchester. It's known for some pretty cool artifacts of Americana. Antique lovers...
Strange Sounds Caught Emanating from Pit in New England Forest
New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation. New England is...
nhmagazine.com
Best Outdoor Dining in NH
While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
manchesterinklink.com
Crystal Lake reopens for swimming
MANCHESTER, NH – It’s been a rough few weeks for Crystal Lake but with the heat subsiding, so has the E.coli. According to the Manchester Health Department, the public beach at Crystal Lake has been re-opened for swimming as of Friday. Analyses of water samples taken on Aug....
These Two Massachusetts Cities Are Apparently the Worst in America to Visit
Out of 40 of the worst cities and towns to visit across the country, two of them are located right here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts -- if you're going to believe the rankings, that is. A finance company called Mind Your Dollars has taken the time to filter out...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Boston to Myrtle Beach
Whether you're craving a whirlwind of historic buildings and cultural hot spots, or a scenic and peaceful drive by the amazing coast, the road trip from Boston to Myrtle Beach has you covered. So, buckle up and get ready for an epic adventure in several amazing states!. The 900-mile road...
WMUR.com
Drought in New Hampshire affecting local farmers in different ways
PEMBROKE, N.H. — Most of the state remains in moderate drought, with parts of southeastern New Hampshire experiencing severe drought conditions. Taking a walk around Donaghey Christmas Tree Farm in Pembroke, there are visible signs of drought just about everywhere you look. But their thousands of loyal customers won’t...
New England’s Unsolved: Who killed US Marine David Cox?
BOSTON — The murder of former US Marine David Cox, in the woods of Medfield, was shocking. In April 1994, a canoeist paddling the Charles River as it wound through a preservation area, spotted a white high top sneaker sticking out of a pile of pine branches. He took his canoe ashore to investigate.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire high school students build plane flown in Londonderry's PlaneFest
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — The hard work of New Hampshire high school students finally took flight. A two-seat propeller plane was built by students at Manchester School of Technology. The plane took off Saturday morning to kick off PlaneFest in Londonderry. The project was done in partnership with educational non-profit...
Remember When This U-Haul Truck Travesty in Manchester, New Hampshire, Went Viral?
There is only one word in the English language we can use to describe this video that was captured in Manchester, New Hampshire, a few months ago, and that word is WILD. The caption was "Just another day in Manchester. She kept on driving and returned to U-haul and claimed the damage was already there. "
New Hampshire Girl Missing Since 2019 Now Believed Dead
Harmony Montgomery(Photos: New Hampshire Police) According to a statement from Attorney General John Formella, Harmony Montgomery was most likely killed in 2019. “All of the efforts have led us to conclude that Harmony Montgomery was murdered in Manchester in early December of 2019.” – AG John Formella.
newhampshirebulletin.com
State launches training workshops for paraprofessionals amid shortages
New Hampshire’s Department of Education is attempting to tackle a statewide shortage of paraprofessionals with a new training program, the department announced this week. In partnership with 321 Insight, a company that develops training courses, the state will be hosting a series of free, three-hour workshops next week to train new paraprofessionals and retrain existing ones.
momswhothink.com
8 Day Trips from Boston
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley is back to being a dry town
After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
Comments / 0