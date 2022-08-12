Party on Broadway extends to overnight hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “Awesome” and “crazy” are two words visitors and residents use to describe Lower Broadway.

Its non-stop entertainment in Music City, especially on the streets of Broadway.

From the live music to the delicious food options, you can find it all on that world famous strip.

Nashville comes to life at night and the party never stops, even when it’s time for the bars to close their doors.

“At all times there’s definitely a lot going on,” said Marcus Taylor, resident of The Place.

A little more than a year ago, The Place apartments were built right in the middle of all the fun.

“It’s just right in the center of everything and I said, ‘I got to live here,’” said The Place resident Kelsey McMahon.

Marcus Taylor lives on the 28th floor and his view overlooks Broadway, while all the noise doesn’t bother him.

“If I do hear it I’m usually out enjoying it with everyone, so it’s really not a problem,” Taylor said.

McMahon lives one floor above Taylor and says the view from her apartment faces southwest, providing her with gorgeous views of the sunset and Vanderbilt University.

McMahon tells News 2 living on Broadway is something she’s getting used to, but worth it.

“It can be noisy at times, but really close to all of the food, dining, bars, going out, nightlife, really anything you can ask for,” McMahon said.

Although New York City is known as the city that never sleeps, Nashville comes in at a close second.

A 24-hour time lapse explains it all, from sun up to sundown there’s someone on every corner, and some say it’s what makes Nashville the perfect place for them.

“I love people; the more the merrier. It’s kind of like a dream come true,” Taylor said.

