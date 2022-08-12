ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

4 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Four people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to the 5400 block of Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 10:45 p.m. Police did not release...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police looking for Clayton County teen

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Police are searching fora 15-year-old girl reported missing from Riverdale. Police said Tiffany Smith was last scene near Red Oak Drive on Saturday afternoon. Police said she was last seen wearing a hoodie with "champion letters" on the back, jeans and black Nike slides. A Mattie's Call,...
RIVERDALE, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded

Atlanta reached a deadly milestone last week as the city officially recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, and the gun violence continued to play out over the weekend taking another life. Here are the incidents reported by the Atlanta Police Department in chronological order beginning late Friday afternoon. On Aug. 12 around 4:30 p.m., officers […] The post Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
COBB COUNTY, GA

