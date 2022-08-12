Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Woman found shot on highway following incident at SW Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers found a woman shot between the Downtown Connector and Interstate 20 eastbound on Sunday morning. Police said the woman was treated for injuries at a hospital and her condition was not described as critical. Police said the shooting stemmed from an incident at a home...
Atlanta woman found on shot on interstate, acquaintance named suspect, police say
ATLANTA — Police said a woman was shot in southwest Atlanta Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called out to the area of I-75-85 SB/I-20-EB about a person shot at 5:30 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a...
4 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Four people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to the 5400 block of Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 10:45 p.m. Police did not release...
Child survives being hit by train, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A child is expected to survive after being hit by a train on Thursday night, Atlanta police say. The incident around 9 p.m. near Melvin Dr. and Kimberly Rd. in southwest Atlanta. Police say the child was taken to the hospital, but suffered non-life threatening injuries. They...
Woman shot in the lip after being jumped by party-goers, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A woman was grazed by a bullet at a party Saturday after being in a fight. Atlanta police said officers were called out to the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd SW at 11:45 p.m. about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Quadruple shooting in Clayton County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and three more are in the hospital after a late night shooting in Clayton County. Clayton County police say they were called to Riverdale Road near Norman Drive in College Park at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night in reference to a person being shot.
Argument over parking spot at Atlanta restaurant leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, police say
ATLANTA — An argument over a parking space at an Atlanta restaurant turned deadly early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the Odyssey Restaurant and Lounge on W. Marietta St. in northwest Atlanta at 3:20 a.m. in reference to a person being shot. Investigators learned that an...
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking for Clayton County teen
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Police are searching fora 15-year-old girl reported missing from Riverdale. Police said Tiffany Smith was last scene near Red Oak Drive on Saturday afternoon. Police said she was last seen wearing a hoodie with "champion letters" on the back, jeans and black Nike slides. A Mattie's Call,...
fox5atlanta.com
Overnight shooting at house party leaves 2 injured, Atlanta Police say
Atlanta Police reported that a fight at a house party led to two teens being shot and injured. Video camera footage of the incident was able to capture the moments that occurred.
fox5atlanta.com
SW Atlanta shootout ensues when people open fire on carjacking suspect, police say
ATLANTA - Police say three people are recovering after a Saturday morning shootout in SW Atlanta. Police said it happened at around 2 a.m. across from a barbershop on M.L.K. Jr. Drive. Police said people inside the shop saw a person breaking into cars and started shooting at the suspect....
WXIA 11 Alive
1 dead, 2 injured in Westside Atlanta shooting, police believe after argument over blocked car
ATLANTA — One person is dead and two others were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting on Atlanta's Westside that police believe began with an argument over a blocked-in car. The incident happened at an address on West Marietta St., according to Atlanta Police, that corresponds with the...
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at Clayton County apartment complex leaves teen dead, 3 people injured
Clayton County police reported that a shooting at an apartment complex left a teen dead and three others injured. One of the men caught in the action and injured spoke out about the moments that occurred.
Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded
Atlanta reached a deadly milestone last week as the city officially recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, and the gun violence continued to play out over the weekend taking another life. Here are the incidents reported by the Atlanta Police Department in chronological order beginning late Friday afternoon. On Aug. 12 around 4:30 p.m., officers […] The post Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Police searching for 30-year-old woman who disappeared from Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a Johns Creek woman who disappeared from a gas station in southwest Atlanta on Friday. Chandler Echeverria, 30, was last seen at a Texaco gas station on Campbellton Road near the Ben Hill Recreation Center at 6 a.m., according to police. [DOWNLOAD:...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
‘He’s everything to us:’ Family of man killed during parking spot argument remembers him
ATLANTA — A family is mourning the loss of a son, brother and father of a young girl. The family of Joseph Smith said he was the man killed at the Odyssey Lounge in Northwest Atlanta during an argument over a parking space. “My brother was just caught in...
Neighbors say illegal dumping in Atlanta neighborhood is out of hand; they want it to stop
ATLANTA — Residents in one Atlanta neighborhood are dealing with a mess: illegal dumping that spills into the street. Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke to one neighbor in southeast Atlanta who said the problem left her depressed. “It depresses me. It gives me chills,” Shante Megett said.
Police search for robber who followed man home, stole $50K watch, led officers on chase
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A Powder Springs resident told Channel 2 Action News he believes thieves saw him wearing expensive jewelry at an Atlanta restaurant Thursday night, then followed him home, with one bursting through the front door of his townhome. “The crowbar didn’t work. That’s when he started...
‘She matters:’ Family mourns as Ga. woman who fell from patrol car laid to rest
ATLANTA — The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn’t get answers. Brianna Grier,...
fox5atlanta.com
Family of missing woman target crowds in effort to bring awareness to her disappearance
ATLANTA - While Atlanta Police say the investigation into a missing 24-year-old woman is active and ongoing, family and friends of Allahnia Lenoir are trying to spread the word about her case. They set up a tent inside Piedmont Park, just a few miles from her last known location, where...
