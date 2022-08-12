ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alligator hunting season starts in parts of Alabama

By Maddie Biertempfel
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlDXS_0hEEoio400

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Sunset on Thursday will mark the beginning of alligator hunting season for three hunting zones in south Alabama.

Across five regions of the state, 260 Alabamians were selected for an alligator possession tag, allowing each hunter to harvest one alligator.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources State Alligator Biologist Chris Nix said the American alligator was once at risk for extinction, but not anymore.

Alligator caught in parking lot of Georgia Dollar Tree

“The American alligator is really a success story when it comes to managing wildlife,” Nix said.

Over the decades, the species population has grown enough that Alabama can offer the hunting season. It’s still a federally protected species but no longer on the endangered species list.

“We hope to continue this and grow it, but we can’t jump ahead and offer a ton of tags. We have to keep the resource first and foremost,” Nix said.

Nix said the department received about 5,500 applications for this season, which takes places in five hunting zones in the southern part of the state.

“It’s a very, very popular hunt, probably the most popular hunt we offer as a department,” he said.

Those 260 approved hunters have to take an alligator training course with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources before they can attempt to capture the animal.

Environmental film festival to provide fun, education in Columbus

Capture methods are limited to hand-held snares, snatch hooks, harpoons and bowfishing equipment. No bait is allowed.

Hunting dates and times for three of the five zones take place over two weekends and between sunset to sunrise. For more specifics on the regulations for each zone, check out Outdoor Alabama’s website.

2006 was the first year Alabama offered an alligator hunt, primarily in Baldwin and Mobile counties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
Catfish 100.1

Alabama: Dangerous Lanternflies Have Hatched, Must Kill On Sight.

There is an insect out there that health experts in the United States want you to kill on site. The Spotted what? The Lantern who? This insect looks like a beautiful moth. Don’t be fooled. This creature destroys trees, landscapes, and plants. It can cause millions of dollars in damages. Rutgers experts say the Spotted Lantern Fly came from China. It arrived in the US in crates.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
AL.com

High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Mary Belk: Stop making fun of Alabama

‘Only in Alabama.” Now, that’s a statement that’ll get me riled up. Sometimes it’s said as criticism, but it’s always meant to ridicule and make fun of a whole population of folks, including you and me. I’m pretty sure people who actually think “only in...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Alligator Hunting#South Alabama#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hunting#American#Georgia Dollar Tree#Columbus Capture
WAAY-TV

Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
click orlando

Disturbance in Gulf highlighted for possible tropical development

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center has a tagged a disturbance near the Louisiana/Alabama coast with a low chance for tropical development. If any development of this disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms, it will likely be slow. The disturbance is expected to drift to west-southwestward over the...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Alabama to Return Hundreds of Thousands of Native American Artifacts

The Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) took administrative steps today to begin the removal of certain Native American materials from its holdings and the repatriation of the items to federally recognized Indian tribes with historical ties to Alabama. Repatriation is a requirement of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted in 1990.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
AL.com

100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama

Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
ALABAMA STATE
themadisonrecord.com

Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
AUBURN, AL
thisisalabama.org

One of Alabama’s most unique burgers

Like many folks around Athens, Derek Pirtle grew up eating at Dub’s Burgers, the hole-in-the-wall hamburger joint that looks like it hasn’t changed a lick since Weaver Dupree “Dub” Greenhaw opened the place more than 60 years ago. “I can remember a lot of times eating...
ATHENS, AL
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Alabama

Have you ever been to Alabama? If you haven't visited this beautiful but underrated state before, this is a sign that you should definitely explore it. While it's true that it can't compete with more popular and well-loved states in the country, Alabama does have a lot to offer and this article stands as proof of that. I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Alabama that you should visit if you are looking for new and exciting spots to discover. Here is the complete list:
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy