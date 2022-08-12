Senior Pentagon leaders are expressing grave concern that China’s aggression amount to a transparent effort to change the status quo. In recent days, China has initiated a number of provocative military exercises in the waters around Taiwan in response to U.S. speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island. Yet while tensions in the western Pacific have approached “crisis” levels, there is reason to believe that a war over Taiwan is not imminent.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO