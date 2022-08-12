Read full article on original website
James Furukawa
2d ago
Been picking A,ali'i up there for decades. always dry, always had fires. The only change is new saddle freeway and more people.
SFGate
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
California fire burns in backcountry of Yosemite as sweltering heat enters forecast
A California fire burning about 8 miles south-east of Yosemite National Park's village was mapped at 167 acres as of Friday evening, officials said.
The U.S. could see a new 'extreme heat belt' by 2053
An "extreme heat belt" reaching as far north as Chicago is taking shape, a corridor that cuts through the middle of the country and would affect more than 107 million people over the next 30 years, according to new data on the country's heat risks. The report, released Monday by...
airwaysmag.com
8/14/1969: Braniff’s Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
AZFamily
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
Race results for Maui and Kauai’s next county mayors
Two mayoral races are underway in Hawaii. Kauai County and Maui County both looking to re-elect their incumbent's or elect a new mayor.
deseret.com
Opinion: What do Utah Lake, human-made islands, and an earthquake equal? Disaster
The recent article, “Dredging Up the Past” by Benoît Morenne, does an able job of exploring the potential and pitfalls of the planned Utah Lake restoration project. One thing notably absent from the discussion, though, is Utah Valley’s location in an active seismic zone. Building on...
Schofield Barracks calls on HECO to help with power outages
USAG Hawaii said the outage needs to happen to allow Hawaiian Electric Company to execute a tie-in to connect circuits from the Menoher substation to another on-post substation.
NBC Bay Area
Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields
A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Possible new funding for TMT reignites vocal opposition at first public hearing in Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Science Foundation is considering whether to make an investment for the Thirty Meter Telescope. And that has brought vocal opponents of the controversial telescope to the forefront once again. A Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll in June found 58% of Hawaii residents support the TMT,...
This Was The Deadliest Earthquake In California History
It created $524 million in property damage throughout the state.
petapixel.com
Celebrated Nature Photographer Dies After Falling from a Cliff
Nate Yeun, a well-respected nature photographer, has been found dead after falling from a cliff in Hawaii while out hiking. Tributes have flooded in for the naturalist on social media who was passionate about documenting, and preserving, Hawaii. Search organizers say Yuen went for a hike on Sunday but never...
Newsom unveils plan to store more water as California gets drier
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday released a plan to capture and store more water as the state faces a hotter, drier future, the Los Angeles Times reports. With California expecting an estimated 10 percent decrease in its water supply by 2040 due to rising temperatures and decreasing runoff, the plan calls for accelerating infrastructure, including recycling more wastewater and desalinating seawater and brackish groundwater, and reducing water use by 8.4 million households.
KTVU FOX 2
Drought-friendly plants invigorate California yards
Green yards are still possible. Cricket Riley from the Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery walks us through the plants and shrubs that will live well under drought conditions.
pbshawaii.org
Available 8/17 The Honolulu Strangler with Robbie Dingeman
Between 1985 and 1986, the murders of five women by an unidentified serial killer struck fear in the hearts of Hawai‘i residents. Robbie Dingeman tells the story of the Honolulu Strangler.
12news.com
Live updates: Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in the Valley
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monsoon storms are starting early in the afternoon for the Arizona high country, and are already triggering flash flood warnings in the Flagstaff area. And the storm system moved into the Valley later in the afternoon. This is a blog with the latest information. Check back...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Travel Customer Service Is Dead. Here’s What’s Next.
The Hawaii hospitality industry continues to evolve through an unprecedented transformation over the past three years. In this fascinating evolution, new innovating technology is replacing people. How will this work in terms of customer satisfaction?. Why customer service in Hawaii travel is dead. Following Covid, we saw that hotels, airlines,...
Officials reveal the reason for the strange taste in California’s tap water
Many California residents have discovered a strange taste in their tap water this summer, many believe the water has been mixed with some substances and wonder if it’s safe to drink it.
'What a storm': Las Vegas hit with fresh flash floods as rain pours into casino
Las Vegas was hit with fresh flash floods Thursday night just two weeks after casinos and hotels in the tourist hotspot were flooded with water during torrential rainfall. In video shared on social media, floodwater could be seen pouring into a one casino, while a parking garage appeared transformed into a fast-moving river.
A look inside the US Navy Blue Angels’ team in Hawaii
The Blue angels last flew in Hawaii in 2015 and the flight leader spoke about returning to Hawaii for the 2022 Kaneohe Bay air show.
