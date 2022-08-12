ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 4

James Furukawa
2d ago

Been picking A,ali'i up there for decades. always dry, always had fires. The only change is new saddle freeway and more people.

Reply
3
Related
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

The U.S. could see a new 'extreme heat belt' by 2053

An "extreme heat belt" reaching as far north as Chicago is taking shape, a corridor that cuts through the middle of the country and would affect more than 107 million people over the next 30 years, according to new data on the country's heat risks. The report, released Monday by...
CHICAGO, IL
airwaysmag.com

8/14/1969: Braniff’s Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Volcano, HI
City
Waikoloa Village, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
AZFamily

Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cronin
Person
Linda Hunt
NBC Bay Area

Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields

A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
petapixel.com

Celebrated Nature Photographer Dies After Falling from a Cliff

Nate Yeun, a well-respected nature photographer, has been found dead after falling from a cliff in Hawaii while out hiking. Tributes have flooded in for the naturalist on social media who was passionate about documenting, and preserving, Hawaii. Search organizers say Yuen went for a hike on Sunday but never...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Island#State Of Hawaii#Wildfire#The U S Army
The Week

Newsom unveils plan to store more water as California gets drier

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday released a plan to capture and store more water as the state faces a hotter, drier future, the Los Angeles Times reports. With California expecting an estimated 10 percent decrease in its water supply by 2040 due to rising temperatures and decreasing runoff, the plan calls for accelerating infrastructure, including recycling more wastewater and desalinating seawater and brackish groundwater, and reducing water use by 8.4 million households.
12news.com

Live updates: Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in the Valley

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monsoon storms are starting early in the afternoon for the Arizona high country, and are already triggering flash flood warnings in the Flagstaff area. And the storm system moved into the Valley later in the afternoon. This is a blog with the latest information. Check back...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Travel Customer Service Is Dead. Here’s What’s Next.

The Hawaii hospitality industry continues to evolve through an unprecedented transformation over the past three years. In this fascinating evolution, new innovating technology is replacing people. How will this work in terms of customer satisfaction?. Why customer service in Hawaii travel is dead. Following Covid, we saw that hotels, airlines,...
HAWAII STATE
NBC News

NBC News

434K+
Followers
52K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy