Bennett Hostetler finding his groove as catcher

BELOIT—Trying to make it as a major league baseball player is hard.

Trying to do that while transitioning from a position you’ve played almost all of your life to one of the toughest positions in the sport makes it all the more complicated.

But that’s exactly what Beloit Sky Carp starting catcher Bennett Hostetler has done in his second season in the system.

Hostetler, who was the Marlins’ 18th round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, started playing the shortstop position in sixth grade.

“When I was very young, you just kind of played everywhere,” Hostetler said. “They just rotated everybody. But through my last year of college I was pretty much strictly a shortstop.”

After getting drafted by Miami, he started playing more at third base as he got his first minor league experience with the Single-A Jupiter Hammerheads.

Hostetler tore it up in his short stint with the Hammerheads, hitting .337 with 25 RBIs in 27 games, a performance that earned him a call up to Beloit.

“When you get drafted, they talk a lot about having a routine,” he said. “Being in college for five years, I already had a pretty solid routine. After I got drafted, I just hit the ground running.”

Hostetler stuck at the third base spot when he joined the Sky Carp in early September, and he was solid in his short time in Beloit, hitting .265 with two home runs in the last 10 games of the season.

But a change was brewing for Hostetler, a transfer that was first initiated when he arrived in Wisconsin.

“One of the coordinators was here,” he said. “And they told me that they were thinking of moving me to catcher. They wanted to run it by me because it’s a big change, it’s a big career move.”

Hostetler was told it would be in his best interest to make the transition, and so he decided to leave the infield, a part of the diamond he had come to love.

“(They told me) it allows opportunities I wouldn’t have playing in the infield,” Hostetler said. “I was in Miami for a camp in the offseason, but spring training was really the first time I started catching pitchers.”

Such a big change had never even crossed Hostetler’s mind, but he knew it was best to listen to the professionals around him if he wanted to make it to the major league level.

“I love the infield,” he said. “But it made sense with my body type and everything. And they have a lot of control over moving upwards and downwards (in the system), so I was on board with it.”

Being a catcher is one of the hardest things to do in baseball. The physical toll is immense as they are constantly belted with 90 MPH fastballs. They must learn how to catch a bunch of different pitchers, working to understand what best works for each player.

“Never catching velocity was probably the first thing that was difficult,” he said. “Obviously hitting velocity is one thing, catching it a little bit different. And trying to get used to how all the individual pitchers pitches move. They all move separately, they all move uniquely. And just trying to get that situated was probably the most difficult thing.”

Will Banfield, who was drafted by the Marlins in 2018 as a catcher, also helped the transition with the Sky Carp’s coaches.

“Will was a big help for me,” Hostetler said. “I’m a visual learner, and he was a great defensive catcher to watch every day. It helped me apply new stuff to make myself better.”

Hostetler was behind the plate for the first time in the second game of the 2022 season, and he had a solid first month, only having two passed balls and two errors at his new position.

But his once hot bat had gone cold as he only hit .157 in April. May was a bit better, he hit .222, but it wasn’t nearly as good as his first year with the team.

“Predominantly it had to do with catching,” Hostetler said. “Just trying to figure out how to hit while you’re tired. That was a big thing for me, just the wear and tear on your legs and your body. I was trying to figure out how to use my lower half while tired. I’ve gotten better at it, but I still have a lot of adjustments to make.”

He was much better in June as he hit .257 through the month. July, however, was a tale of two halves for the new catcher.

Hostetler was 0-for-28 in the first eight games of July. He broke out of that slump with a massive turnaround, riding a 12-game hitting streak into August.

“There was no change (at the plate),” he said. “I try to go day in and day out with the same approach at the plate, just swinging at good pitches. There just happened to be a string of days where I was putting a bunch of hits together.”

It helps that Hostetler had become more used to his position and the tasks that come with it.

“You have to know what pitches (pitchers) like to throw,” he said. “How they like to pitch. And then you have to know the scouting report for the opposing team, and how to pitch to get their hitters out. It’s a lot of stuff that I never had to do before. But, I’ve grown to like it. And it’s something that I enjoy doing.”