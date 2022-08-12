ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

100 million people in America are saddled with health care debt

This story was originally published by Kaiser Health News. Elizabeth Woodruff drained her retirement account and took on three jobs after she and her husband were sued for nearly $10,000 by the New York hospital where his infected leg was amputated. Ariane Buck, a young father in Arizona who sells health insurance, couldn’t make an […] The post 100 million people in America are saddled with health care debt appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy