Effective: 2022-08-12 08:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Spokane The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 900 AM PDT. * At 829 AM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast of Cheney, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Rockford, Spangle, Plaza, Mica and Valleyford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO