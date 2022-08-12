ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Flats at Wick apartments near YSU set for sheriff's auction Tuesday

The Flats at Wick, a privately-owned apartment complex catering to students at Youngstown State University, is headed for sheriff's sale on Tuesday after three years in foreclosure. The building is first on the list of properties that will be auctioned off at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, and is...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown sets special meeting to avoid losing out on millions for 20 Federal

Youngstown's Board of Control has set a special meeting for Monday afternoon in order to approve a lease agreement for 20 Federal Place. City council's building and grounds committee heard a series of concerns Thursday afternoon over the city's handling of the evictions of nearly two dozen tenants in the building, all of whom need to be out by mid-September in order for major renovations on the building to begin.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 16th

Vindicator file photo / August 17, 1989 | During a reunion of former employees of the Strouss department store 33 years ago, some of the women paged through a scrapbook that was similar to a family album. From left, Peg Conway, 70, of Youngstown; Martha Weyer Cotiaux, 56, of East Hampton, N.Y., and Mary Jarvis Aey, 55, who hosted the event at her Canfield home.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King facing recall effort in November, East Cleveland an impoverished Black suburb of Cleveland....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com. EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King is facing a recall effort after the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified 322 valid petition signatures,11 more than the 311 needed to put the issue before voters, likely for the Nov 8 general election. Per the city...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Goodbye Gazebo on the Green; demolition set for Thursday in Canfield

It's official - the Canfield Gazebo is coming down Thursday, Aug. 18. The announcement of demolition of the Canfield Gazebo was initially announced just as summer was starting. It was to be closed for the demo on June 28. And then things got complicated. It was believed that the city...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

New construction and redevelopment booming in Boardman

One of the fastest growing areas for local businesses is Boardman Township. Dating back from last year to now, nearly 20 businesses are either open, under construction, or in the process of having a current building redeveloped. "We're seeing a lot of money pumped back into redevelopment of the township...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles School Board votes on contingency plan as teachers consider strike

Holding up signs and demanding answers, teachers came to the Niles Board of Education building as they prepared to strike on September 1st. Those teachers and other supporters of the teacher's union gathered at Monday's school board to make sure their voices were heard. Two more negotiation sessions are set...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Fatal accident slows EB Ohio Turnpike traffic in North Lima. Traffic is moving again after a fatal accident backed up traffic on both eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike in Beaver Township, Mahoning County. Gas prices drop a dime or more in the Valley. According to gasbuddy.com, the cheapest gas...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles to repave East Federal Street and Salt Springs Road

Drivers will have some road work to maneuver around in Niles beginning this week. East Federal Street and Salt Springs Road are set to be repaved as part of a citywide street resurfacing program. Starting Wednesday, August 17th, both streets will be closed to thru traffic. They will remain open...
NILES, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Meatball Mafia owners expand with new venture in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio — Robert DelliQuadri, an Ohio State University graduate, and his brother Vinny may have left their native Youngstown in the early 2000s, but their heart has always been with the deep-rooted Italian traditions of the Mahoning Valley. “Kinda started appealing to the Youngstown customers, carrying DiRusso sausage,...
DUBLIN, OH

