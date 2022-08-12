Read full article on original website
Flats at Wick apartments near YSU set for sheriff's auction Tuesday
The Flats at Wick, a privately-owned apartment complex catering to students at Youngstown State University, is headed for sheriff's sale on Tuesday after three years in foreclosure. The building is first on the list of properties that will be auctioned off at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, and is...
Youngstown sets special meeting to avoid losing out on millions for 20 Federal
Youngstown's Board of Control has set a special meeting for Monday afternoon in order to approve a lease agreement for 20 Federal Place. City council's building and grounds committee heard a series of concerns Thursday afternoon over the city's handling of the evictions of nearly two dozen tenants in the building, all of whom need to be out by mid-September in order for major renovations on the building to begin.
Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance makes a stop in Columbiana County
Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance stopped in the Mahoning Valley Monday on his campaign trail. Vance was in Salineville at the Maskaluk well pads, taking part in what's called the "Ohio Energy Tour." "I think if people know what I stand for, if people know what my opponent...
Nonprofit group gets $4K for home improvements
A local department store made a sizeable donation on Monday and saw some home improvements.
Years Ago | August 16th
Vindicator file photo / August 17, 1989 | During a reunion of former employees of the Strouss department store 33 years ago, some of the women paged through a scrapbook that was similar to a family album. From left, Peg Conway, 70, of Youngstown; Martha Weyer Cotiaux, 56, of East Hampton, N.Y., and Mary Jarvis Aey, 55, who hosted the event at her Canfield home.
East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King facing recall effort in November, East Cleveland an impoverished Black suburb of Cleveland....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com. EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King is facing a recall effort after the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified 322 valid petition signatures,11 more than the 311 needed to put the issue before voters, likely for the Nov 8 general election. Per the city...
Goodbye Gazebo on the Green; demolition set for Thursday in Canfield
It's official - the Canfield Gazebo is coming down Thursday, Aug. 18. The announcement of demolition of the Canfield Gazebo was initially announced just as summer was starting. It was to be closed for the demo on June 28. And then things got complicated. It was believed that the city...
Downed wires in Youngstown spark concern
Employees from a business on East Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown said a nearby line has been down for weeks.
New construction and redevelopment booming in Boardman
One of the fastest growing areas for local businesses is Boardman Township. Dating back from last year to now, nearly 20 businesses are either open, under construction, or in the process of having a current building redeveloped. "We're seeing a lot of money pumped back into redevelopment of the township...
Youngstown native creates YSU scholarship in his name
Ketuan Baldwin established the Ketuan Baldwin Legacy Scholarship as a way to help young African American men further their education in business or STEM.
Niles School Board votes on contingency plan as teachers consider strike
Holding up signs and demanding answers, teachers came to the Niles Board of Education building as they prepared to strike on September 1st. Those teachers and other supporters of the teacher's union gathered at Monday's school board to make sure their voices were heard. Two more negotiation sessions are set...
Multiple OVI checkpoints to be conducted in Mahoning County weekend of August 19-21
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is planning to conduct multiple OVI checkpoints throughout the weekend of August 19 through 21. Details on the exact location and time of these checkpoints will be released later in the week. Additionally, local law enforcement agencies will be conducting saturation patrols throughout Mahoning...
19 train cars derail in Ohio
North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.
Hermitage officials hope new ownership will spur rebirth of Shenango Valley Mall
After five years of uncertainty about the future of a major Mercer County shopping venue, the Shenango Valley Mall has been sold to a Cleveland area real estate company. Officials from the City of Hermitage announced in a media release that the mall has been acquired by Flicore LLC affiliate Butterfli Holdings of Pepper Pike, Ohio.
Non-toxic vegetable oil accidentally released into Grand River in Painesville
A white substance was seen floating on the top of the Grand River in Painesville on Saturday, which has been determined to be a non-toxic vegetable oil product, Fairport Harbor Fire Department said.
Morning Rundown
Fatal accident slows EB Ohio Turnpike traffic in North Lima. Traffic is moving again after a fatal accident backed up traffic on both eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike in Beaver Township, Mahoning County. Gas prices drop a dime or more in the Valley. According to gasbuddy.com, the cheapest gas...
Niles to repave East Federal Street and Salt Springs Road
Drivers will have some road work to maneuver around in Niles beginning this week. East Federal Street and Salt Springs Road are set to be repaved as part of a citywide street resurfacing program. Starting Wednesday, August 17th, both streets will be closed to thru traffic. They will remain open...
Meatball Mafia owners expand with new venture in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ohio — Robert DelliQuadri, an Ohio State University graduate, and his brother Vinny may have left their native Youngstown in the early 2000s, but their heart has always been with the deep-rooted Italian traditions of the Mahoning Valley. “Kinda started appealing to the Youngstown customers, carrying DiRusso sausage,...
Woman heard crying for help at Warren home
Police say when they responded to a call of a woman being attacked in Warren, they could hear her crying for help when they pulled up.
