LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a car chase and gun battle ended with two officers injured in crashes and the arrest of an armed man who officers reported seeing steal one vehicle at gunpoint and try to carjack another. Capt. Carlos Hank said the two officers hurt in the Thursday chase are expected to recover and the suspect also was treated for survivable injuries. Identities were not immediately made public. Hank says one other person was treated for minor injuries. Police say the chase began in northwest Las Vegas and ended several miles west of the Strip after the suspect crashed his vehicle into a police K-9 unit.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 18 HOURS AGO