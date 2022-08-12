Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police searching for suspect in downtown shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in finding a suspect accused of shooting someone back at the end of June. Patrol officers responded to the shooting on June 30 near Charleston and 14th Street. Officers said they found...
KDWN
Suspect held, officers hurt in car chase, shootings in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a car chase and gun battle ended with two officers injured in crashes and the arrest of an armed man who officers reported seeing steal one vehicle at gunpoint and try to carjack another. Capt. Carlos Hank said the two officers hurt in the Thursday chase are expected to recover and the suspect also was treated for survivable injuries. Identities were not immediately made public. Hank says one other person was treated for minor injuries. Police say the chase began in northwest Las Vegas and ended several miles west of the Strip after the suspect crashed his vehicle into a police K-9 unit.
8newsnow.com
Metro detectives searching for suspected shooter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of shooting someone multiple times. On Thursday, June 30, Metro officers responded to a shooting near 1400 East Charleston Boulevard, just east of the Arts District. Upon arrival, officers found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Rideshare passenger injured after shot during ride in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A rideshare passenger was injured early Monday morning after she was shot during a ride in the central Las Vegas Valley. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at about 3:35 a.m. near Valley View and Charleston. According to police, a...
L.A. Weekly
David Phillips Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Tropicana Avenue [Las Vegas, NV]
72-Year-Old Driver Arrested after Deadly Hit-and-Run Collision near Morris Street. Police responded to the scene around 11:11 a.m., near Morris Street on August 11th. According to reports, Phillips was driving an eastbound Hyundai Sonata when he struck a woman who was walking outside of a marked crosswalk on the highway. Upon impact, Phillips fled the scene.
Suspect in deadly DUI released from prison a day earlier
A woman who faces DUI and reckless driving charges after her unregistered BMW collided with another car Thursday on the Las Vegas Strip was released from prison the day before the crash. The driver of the other car was killed in the crash.
news3lv.com
Crash involving fire truck, SUV shuts down intersection in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash between a Clark County fire truck and an SUV has shut down an intersection in Las Vegas Monday afternoon. The crash happened at Warm Springs and Paradise roads, near the 215 Beltway in the south valley, said Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. The...
news3lv.com
Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash near Charleston, MLK
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run collision in the central Las Vegas valley Monday night, according to police. The crash was reported around 8:43 p.m. on MLK Boulevard close to Ellis Avenue, just south of Charleston Boulevard, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD takes man who was hiding underneath semi truck to detention center
Las Vegas police said that a 'suicidal male' was hiding underneath a semi truck with a handgun Sunday morning. Police said they deescalated the situation and was able to take the man to CCDC.
850wftl.com
Influencer arrested for the murder of boyfriend arrested for domestic violence in 2021
MIAMI, FL– New reports have been revealed showing that Instagram and Onlyfans model Courtney Clenney has a history of domestic violence against her boyfriend Christian “Toby” Obumseli. Clenney was arrested in a domestic battery case while the couple was in Las Vegas in 2021. According to the...
LVMPD: Reports of shooting at LAS 'unfounded'
Las Vegas Metro Police say reports of a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport are unfounded. Investigators say an "unruly subject" caused a loud noise in terminal 1, which caused panic.
news3lv.com
Officials: Shooting reported at Las Vegas airport unfounded
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Reports circulated early Sunday morning that there had been a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport. It was reported around 4:34 a.m. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells News 3 that the reports are unfounded. A loud noise in Terminal 1 startled citizens in the area.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police pursuit ends with 2 officers injured, suspect in custody
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two LVMPD officers are recovering from injuries after a carjacking turned into a police pursuit, that involved a shooting. The chase started near Pecos and Cheyenne in the northeast and ended at Charleston and Decatur. LVMPD Captain Carlos Hank said police were following up on...
Police: 22-year-old suspect claims 'self-defense' in West Bonanza Road stabbing
On Tuesday, Las Vegas Police arrested 22-year-old Jacob Racilis for the fatal stabbing of his 54-year-old father.
Driver arrested for going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone
Metro police made an arrest on Friday morning after stopping a driver who was going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police say ‘no danger to public’ after reported Costco incident goes viral
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is advising the community that there is “no danger to the public” after a social media post went viral earlier this week that described an alleged incident at a Costco store. According to Henderson police, officers responded to the...
KTAR.com
Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle
PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Las Vegas police seek suspects accused of robbing, throwing elderly man in walker to the ground
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro detectives are asking for help in identifying two suspects who are accused of throwing a 90-year-old man in a walker to the ground before robbing him. The suspects are accused of following the man from a convenience store to a bus stop near Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road on […]
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police investigate double shooting near Alexander, MLK
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near Alexander and MLK. Officers were called to the area around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Police say two men were shot and taken to UMC for treatment. Detectives have the road taped off and you should avoid...
Robbery call leads to Las Vegas police shooting, vehicle chase
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the northeast valley near Pecos and Cheyenne that started with a robbery.
