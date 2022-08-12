ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police searching for suspect in downtown shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in finding a suspect accused of shooting someone back at the end of June. Patrol officers responded to the shooting on June 30 near Charleston and 14th Street. Officers said they found...
KDWN

Suspect held, officers hurt in car chase, shootings in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a car chase and gun battle ended with two officers injured in crashes and the arrest of an armed man who officers reported seeing steal one vehicle at gunpoint and try to carjack another. Capt. Carlos Hank said the two officers hurt in the Thursday chase are expected to recover and the suspect also was treated for survivable injuries. Identities were not immediately made public. Hank says one other person was treated for minor injuries. Police say the chase began in northwest Las Vegas and ended several miles west of the Strip after the suspect crashed his vehicle into a police K-9 unit.
8newsnow.com

Metro detectives searching for suspected shooter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of shooting someone multiple times. On Thursday, June 30, Metro officers responded to a shooting near 1400 East Charleston Boulevard, just east of the Arts District. Upon arrival, officers found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
L.A. Weekly

David Phillips Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Tropicana Avenue [Las Vegas, NV]

72-Year-Old Driver Arrested after Deadly Hit-and-Run Collision near Morris Street. Police responded to the scene around 11:11 a.m., near Morris Street on August 11th. According to reports, Phillips was driving an eastbound Hyundai Sonata when he struck a woman who was walking outside of a marked crosswalk on the highway. Upon impact, Phillips fled the scene.
news3lv.com

Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash near Charleston, MLK

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run collision in the central Las Vegas valley Monday night, according to police. The crash was reported around 8:43 p.m. on MLK Boulevard close to Ellis Avenue, just south of Charleston Boulevard, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
#Robbery#Police Shooting#Violent Crime#Lvmpd K9#Umc
news3lv.com

Officials: Shooting reported at Las Vegas airport unfounded

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Reports circulated early Sunday morning that there had been a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport. It was reported around 4:34 a.m. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells News 3 that the reports are unfounded. A loud noise in Terminal 1 startled citizens in the area.
KTAR.com

Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle

PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ

