Comedian Tracy Morgan means “no disrespect” when he brings his tour to the Miramar Cultural Centre

WSVN-TV
Yum Yum Miami drive-thru ice cream shop infuses sweet treats with java
Let’s be real: it’s hot in SoFlo — not just now, but practically year round — so sometimes hot coffee just isn’t the vibe. But what do you do if you need a caffeine kick but don’t want something basic? Deco’s checking out a spot in Miami Gardens that’s got the scoop.
islandernews.com
Three island favorites participating in 2022 Miami Spice, featuring exclusive menus
The popular Miami Spice program, now in its 21st year, returns in August and September offering fixed-price menus to popular restaurants in the Greater Miami and Miami Beach areas, including three island restaurants who are participating in 2022. Miami Spice Restaurant Months is a program of The Greater Miami Convention...
Here’s a story that will warm your heart:
While visiting the Broward County Courthouse, a five-year-old boy approached. BSO Deputy Richard Sessions. He expressed that he wanted to be a police officer when he grew up and asked for a high five.
Barbershop Founder & Entrepreneur Shares Tips
Perry Petit-Beau, founder of Fort-Lauderdale-based barbershop Petit Beau Barber Lounge, discusses his path to entrepreneurship and lessons he's learned along the way. Sometimes dreams do come true. They did for Perry Petit-Beau. From the time he was a kid, he wanted a barbershop. Last year he opened Petit Beau Barber Lounge in Fort Lauderdale.
Holy Cow Ice Cream Shop Bringing Unique Flavors and Lounge Atmosphere to Margate
The ice cream concept combines classic and adventurous flavors with a comfortable hangout space
Neon Glow: Miami Teases New Threads, Shares Release Date
The Hurricane's New Neon Threads To Go on Sale This Monday
Robert Allen to testify against co-defendants in killing of rapper XXXTentacion
MIAMI - One of the co-defendants in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion has accepted a plea deal and will be testifying for the state. Robert Allen plead guilty and will be testifying against his co-defendants. He is still looking at possibly life, but hoping for a better sentence. Surveillance video showed Allen outside of the motorcycle dealership on Dixie Highway in Deerfield where the rapper was shot and killed.Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome are facing first-degree murder charges in the killing of the rapper back on June 18, 2018. XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was shot to death in an apparent robbery outside the RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.
tamaractalk.com
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
WSVN-TV
Hollywood school catches fire after tar pot on roof ignites
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials now know what started a fire at a Hollywood school. Crews were working on the roof of the Literacy Center, along North 24th Avenue and Pierce Street, when a tar pot ignited, Friday. Crews put down the flames quickly. No one was hurt. Copyright 2022...
Parkland’s Back to School Waterslide Party is a Splashing Good Time
Parkland’s Back to School Splash Bash is a fun event for the whole family, with lots of waterslides, games and crafts, live music, and food trucks. Held at the Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the event is sponsored by Broward Health, Calvary Chapel, Carmona Smiles, and Coastal Community Church.
sflcn.com
The VM Group Celebrated Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary All Over South Florida in Style
SOUTH FLORIDA – VM Group, Jamaica’s premiere financial organization, celebrated Jamaica’s 60th Independence as only VM can and introduced its renewed mission to “Transform Your Everyday”. Community Meeting & Lyme. The weekend of engaging activities began on Wednesday August 3rd, 2022, with VM Group President...
southdadenewsleader.com
And The (B)Eat Goes On…
With all this heat, it was definitely time for a treat!. After the sun set last Saturday night, my family and I headed down to Homestead’s Old City Hall, and enjoyed the cool of the night surrounded by even cooler music and food trucks as part of the Eats & Beat celebration.
islandernews.com
Is retaliation behind the closure of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center’s protest against homeless encampment?
All was quiet Saturday at the Virginia Key Outdoor Center off the Rickenbacker Causeway, a day when residents and tourists would enjoy renting a kayak and paddling out in peaceful Biscayne Bay. On the Center's website, there was a note in red letters: Hours may change under current circumstances. And,...
NBC Miami
Plea Deal Struck in 2018 Murder of Rapper XXXTentacion in Pompano Beach
One of four suspects in the murder of local rapper XXXTentacion has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for testimony against the other three co-defendants, according to his lawyer. “Robert Allen… entered a guilty plea,” attorney Jim Lewis said Friday. “He pled to a lesser included offense of...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist to visit Aventura, Miami Gardens on first day of “Hope for Florida” Tour
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist will kick-off a pre-Primary campaign tour Saturday in South Florida as the Congressman preps for the upcoming Democratic Primary in the state’s Governor’s race. The tour will last 10 days, leading up to the Aug. 23 Primaries. The statewide “Hope for Florida” Tour will...
NBC Miami
Take a Dip into Homestead's Best Kept Secret Lagoon
When trying to cool off during the heat of the summer, most people head to the beach or the pool, but what if there was another option?. In Homestead, Blue Lagoon Farm is the next best thing offering their man made natural spring. On their five acres of land, husband...
CBS News
Missing woman Amanda Caress has been found
MIAMI - The family of Duke University student Amanda Caress, who went missing in South Florida, say she has been found. According to Miami-Dade police, the 19-year-old was reported missing after she was last seen on NW 107th Street in North Miami Beach on Thursday, August 11th. A resident of...
Miami Weather: Summer storms return
MIAMI - Summer storms are back in South Florida this weekend. The weather pattern has changed now that Saharan dust has moved away and the flow is no longer out of the east.The reason for the change in the weather pattern is because of a cold front that is stalling over Central Florida and so that is pumping in the moisture and southwesterly flow across our area. Tropical moisture is thriving and after daytime heating, showers and storms will initially develop Saturday afternoon.The stormiest conditions will happen during the late afternoon and evening hours. Sunday is a...
Click10.com
Victim grazed by bullet in Hollywood shooting, police say
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A person suffered a graze wound to the leg after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon, police said. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Washington Street and South 21st Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. Police did not say...
WSVN-TV
Pompano Beach couple speak out after learning about $75 rent hike in middle of apartment lease
(WSVN) - South Florida renters have been hit hard with rent hikes as their leases expire, but one couple called 7 Investigates after they were told their rent was being raised in the middle of their lease. Here is 7’s Kevin Ozebek. Marc and Bianca Castellano have a lot...
