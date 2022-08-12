Raleigh, N.C. — RalToday shared the news this week that an opening date has been set for the newest location of 321 Coffee (and first official storefront). Located at 615 Hillsborough St. in the Bloc[83] development, they will officially open on Saturday, Aug. 20. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. and then you will be able to experience the best customer service and hand-crafted beverages. Get to know them and their story here.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO