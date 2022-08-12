ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Raleigh: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say one person has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run Sunday morning. Shortly after 7 a.m., officers say they were called to the scene on Capital Blvd. by the Four Points by Sheraton Raleigh North Hotel. Police say the driver of...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Have you seen me? Foster hound dog lost in Durham before walk

Durham, N.C. — A foster dog was lost before going on a walk in Durham near Woodcroft Parkway and Fayetteville Road. The Animal Protection Society of Durham, who was managing the foster dog, is asking the public to stay alert for David, a hound mix. He is very skittish, especially of men, the APS said.
DURHAM, NC
#Shaw University#Kinston Police
CBS 17

Cast your vote: NC Highway Patrol enters ‘best looking cruiser’ contest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has entered two of their cruisers in a contest. The American Association of State Troopers is holding their annual ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest.’ The winning state will be featured on the cover of AAST’s Best Lookin Cruisers 2023 wall calendar. This year, the NCSHP said […]
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Installing Permanent James Cates Memorial On Campus

UNC chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz shared a statement Friday announcing the installation of a permanent James Cates Memorial on campus. Cates was murdered on the UNC campus by a Nazi-supporting, white supremacist motorcycle gang known as the Storm Troopers on November 21, 1970. Cates, a Black man, had been invited to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: 321 Coffee sets grand opening date for first storefront

Raleigh, N.C. — RalToday shared the news this week that an opening date has been set for the newest location of 321 Coffee (and first official storefront). Located at 615 Hillsborough St. in the Bloc[83] development, they will officially open on Saturday, Aug. 20. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. and then you will be able to experience the best customer service and hand-crafted beverages. Get to know them and their story here.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Foster children living in Wake County office building

Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or even weeks is now a common last resort. On any given night, as many as nine children have slept in the Wake County Social Services Office because of the shortages. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer: Randall Kerr. Producer:...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

