FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
cbs17
Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
Chatham County is booming. Check out these tops sights in Siler City
Siler City, N.C. — New developments are popping up across Chatham County. One of the towns in the county is Siler City, which is bustling full of historic sites, restaurants, agritourism and shops. Here are just a few of the places you can check out:. Celebrity Dairy. Those who...
cbs17
‘Becoming a deputy meant everything to him’: Remembering fallen Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd was killed after being shot in the line of duty late Thursday night. Outside of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, friends say he’s well known in many communities across the Triangle, including cross-fit and jiu-jitsu communities.
12-year-old among 6 young people hurt in fight, shooting at North Carolina nightclub
Police say six teenagers are injured after a shooting took place at a Raleigh nightclub Friday night.
cbs17
Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
cbs17
1 arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Raleigh: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say one person has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run Sunday morning. Shortly after 7 a.m., officers say they were called to the scene on Capital Blvd. by the Four Points by Sheraton Raleigh North Hotel. Police say the driver of...
cbs17
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
Have you seen me? Foster hound dog lost in Durham before walk
Durham, N.C. — A foster dog was lost before going on a walk in Durham near Woodcroft Parkway and Fayetteville Road. The Animal Protection Society of Durham, who was managing the foster dog, is asking the public to stay alert for David, a hound mix. He is very skittish, especially of men, the APS said.
Five years after the Unite the Right, NC protesters have confronted the Confederacy
Five years ago, hundreds of white supremacists showed up in Charlottesville, Virginia to rally around a statue of Robert E. Lee and announce their presence — no white hoods required. The Unite the Right rally took place over two days and resulted in the death of 32-year-old counterprotester Heather Hayer.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol welcomes 21 new troopers
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol swore in 21 new troopers at a ceremony held for the 156th Basic Highway Patrol School.
Cast your vote: NC Highway Patrol enters ‘best looking cruiser’ contest
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has entered two of their cruisers in a contest. The American Association of State Troopers is holding their annual ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest.’ The winning state will be featured on the cover of AAST’s Best Lookin Cruisers 2023 wall calendar. This year, the NCSHP said […]
wunc.org
UNC Chapel Hill to memorialize Black man killed on campus in 1970 in an act of racial violence
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has announced it will create a permanent memorial to James Cates Jr. The 22-year-old Black man was killed on campus in 1970 in an act of racial violence. Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz delivered the news of the Cates tribute to the campus community...
'Very dedicated:' Deputy found dead in Wake County did not radio for help, left K-9 in car
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot and killed while responding to a call Thursday night. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was found dead along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. WRAL News cameras captured deputies escorting the deputy’s body from the scene.
Sheriff Baker identifies deputy shot and killed as Ned Byrd, 13-year veteran with the department
"Even in the midst of the hurt and the pain, we ask for prayers, we ask for patience as we go about finding out what happened and who's responsible," Sheriff Gerald Baker said.
chapelboro.com
UNC Installing Permanent James Cates Memorial On Campus
UNC chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz shared a statement Friday announcing the installation of a permanent James Cates Memorial on campus. Cates was murdered on the UNC campus by a Nazi-supporting, white supremacist motorcycle gang known as the Storm Troopers on November 21, 1970. Cates, a Black man, had been invited to...
Two brothers killed when SUV slams into Hardee’s restaurant in North Carolina, cops say
Police are investigating the crash.
'This is a crisis situation': Foster children with nowhere to go sleep in Wake County office
Wake County Child Welfare Co-Interim Director Sheila Donaldson was blunt about North Carolina’s social worker shortages as well as shrinking group home and foster parent placement options. "I believe this is a crisis situation," Donaldson said. Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or...
Foodie news: 321 Coffee sets grand opening date for first storefront
Raleigh, N.C. — RalToday shared the news this week that an opening date has been set for the newest location of 321 Coffee (and first official storefront). Located at 615 Hillsborough St. in the Bloc[83] development, they will officially open on Saturday, Aug. 20. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. and then you will be able to experience the best customer service and hand-crafted beverages. Get to know them and their story here.
WRAL
Foster children living in Wake County office building
Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or even weeks is now a common last resort. On any given night, as many as nine children have slept in the Wake County Social Services Office because of the shortages. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer: Randall Kerr. Producer:...
'We're being vigilant': Search continues for gunman responsible for death of Wake County deputy
Searching nonstop, the Wake County Sheriff's Office has more help than before in finding who's responsible for shooting and killing Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.
