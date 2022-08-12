ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, NE

Laurel community members come together during tragedy

By Nikolas Wilson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ZJSK_0hEElGBD00

LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) — Laurel residents said they hope coming together as a community can help everyone heal during this difficult time.

Izabella Kock works at Main Street Apothecary in Laurel. She said Gene Twiford, who passed away last week, used to play a friendly prank everyday.

“Gene used to come in here and he would drink coffee and he would try to slip us washers to pay for his coffee, so we just thought it would be a nice thing to have people come in for coffee and pay with washers just to remember him,” said Kock.

Timeline of events for Siouxland quadruple homicide

They sold coffees for free to any customers who brought a washer. Marc Rakow was a pastor in Laurel for four years. He said there’s no easy way to heal from a tragedy like this.

“Laurel unites during times of both triumph and tragedy, so we knew that they’d come together as a family like they always have so that gave us a lot of encouragement but we were shocked, you don’t expect especially a town of this size to hear news like this,” said Rackow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddBLb_0hEElGBD00

Community members surprised the local fire department with a check for more than $2,000. Laurel resident Diana Badley said it’s a small thank you for their help during this tragedy.

“In a small town like this the first responders are 100% volunteers and they are literally putting themselves out there for nothing because they care for their friends,” said Badley.

There will be a memorial service for the three members of the Twiford family on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Mimosafest returns to downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska festival returned on Saturday. Mimosafest was back in action in downtown Norfolk with community members from all over coming out to enjoy live music, drinks, food, and much more. Jessica Walker, who is the general manager for US92, said the event is a great...
NORFOLK, NE
kscj.com

RAILROAD MUSEUM NEEDS VOLUNTEERS FOR SPECIAL PROJECT

SIOUX CITY’S RAILROAD MUSEUM IS LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS TO HELP WITH A TWO DAY ARCHAEOLOGY FIELD LAB ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 23RD AND WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24TH. THE ARCHAEOLOGY FIELD LAB WILL PREPARE ARTIFACTS RECOVERED DURING THIS PAST APRIL’S ARCHAEOLOGY FIELD PROJECT.. THE WORK WILL INVOLVE CLEANING, SORTING, AND PACKING...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Twiford family laid to rest Friday morning

LAUREL, Neb. — The Twiford family, Gene, Janet and their daughter Dana, were laid to rest Friday morning in Laurel, Nebraska. The services were held at the family's church in Laurel, with the community coming together to honor the family, just over a week after they were murdered in their home.
LAUREL, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laurel, NE
Government
City
Laurel, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
voiceofalexandria.com

Christian group holds prayer gatherings in Sioux City throughout the week

SIOUX CITY — Volunteers from Time to Revive have been visiting various locations around Sioux City this week to pray, offer support and encourage others to worship Jesus Christ. Time to Revive partners with a local church in each community to bring believers together across denominational lines and inspire...
siouxlandnews.com

Fire damaged garage in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire near 16th Street and Summit Street in Sioux City on Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. The detached garage has major damage to the siding, and interior with visible smoke still coming off the structure as of 3:45 p.m.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Siouxland
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk fire damages camper, home, car

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska property suffered significant damage in an early morning fire. At 2:49 a.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was called to 205 S. Eastwood for a camper on fire. The caller reported that it was next to home and a car, and those were beginning to catch on fire.
NORFOLK, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
doniphanherald.com

Hogs spill into ditch at Norfolk roundabout after livestock trailer tips over

NORFOLK -- Dozens of hogs fell out of a livestock trailer on Thursday morning after a semi tipped over at the roundabout located at 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The semi tractor-trailer tipped over at the south side of the intersection and was facing east at the time of the accident.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bus gets stuck near Norfolk Middle School on first day of classes

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Traffic in an already congested construction area was further hampered when a bus got stuck Thursday morning. It happened at the corner of Riverside Blvd. and Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk. The bus appeared to have run off the road and become stuck in a construction zone. The...
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
LINCOLN, NE
kscj.com

TRUCK BURNS IN LAUREL NEBRASKA AT SCENE OF ELM STREET TRAGEDY

THE SUSPECT ACCUSED IN THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA LAST WEEK REMAINS HOSPITALIZED WITH SEVERE BURNS IN A LINCOLN MEDICAL CENTER. THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THERE ARE NO UPDATES IN THE CONDITION OF 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES. JONES IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES INCLUDING FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE...
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy