Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen Walters
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Related
Firefighters remove person pinned from crash on Daniels Parkway
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Saturday night on Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers. South Trail firefighters responded to a vehicle that hit a power pole.
Florida teens killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into canal
Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WINKNEWS.com
2 teens dead after crashing during high-speed chase from Hendry County deputies
Two teens are dead after they fled from Hendry deputies during a high-speed chase and crashed into a canal embankment early Saturday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old Clewiston man was driving a 2019 Maserati on County Road 835 at a high rate of speed. As he approached...
WINKNEWS.com
Water to be shut off in parts on Cape Coral Monday for scheduled maintenance
The City of Cape Coral plans to shut off water to several areas on Monday while they conduct scheduled maintenance. The city says work will begin at 9 a.m. when they shut down the water at the intersection of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Nicholas Parkway NW. The city says the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
FMPD investigate a shooting in downtown Fort Myers
Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a downtown Fort Myers parking lot on Second Street around 2 a.m. Police said there were non-life-threatening injuries reported. Benjamin Howe works at Blu Sushi and Jennalin Radcliffe works at Cabos Cantina two restaurants downtown. They were both working...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic at U.S. 41 and 53rd Avenue West
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash at the intersection of U.S. 41 and 53rd Avenue West is slowing traffic in the area. EMS is on scene. One lane of 53rd Avenue West is blocked. Expect delays. Avoid the area if possible.
2 teens dead after car ends up in canal while fleeing law enforcement
A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl died early Saturday morning after their car crashed into a canal while they were fleeing law enforcement.
One person shot in downtown Fort Myers parking lot
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in a downtown Fort Myers parking lot. It happened at 1:55 a.m. on Sunday morning in the parking lot at 2201 Second Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LCSO: DNA connects Fort Myers man to Pine Manor home invasion robbery
A Fort Myers man is being charged for shooting a man during a home invasion robbery in Pine Manor back in June.
WINKNEWS.com
Trio arrested in attempted theft from south Fort Myers Home Depot
Three people were arrested after deputies say they attempted to steal from a Home Depot. Luis Lemon, 23, and Jose Rosario, 33, face charges of grand theft. Lemus was also booked on a warrant from Monroe County. Cecilia Castro, 25, was in the van and also arrested on a warrant from Osceola County.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County trio arrested, accused of kidnapping, beating, robbing a man
Three people have been arrested after a man claims he was kidnapped, beaten, and robbed in Collier County. Collier County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating after the victim was taken to the hospital after escaping his attackers. The victim told deputies that he was walking along North 3rd Street near...
Deputies arrest 3 people involved in attempted Home Depot heist
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people who tried to steal from a Home Depot on Thursday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coast Guard suspends search for Dr. Chaundre Cross of Naples
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for Dr. Chaundre Cross of Naples on Sunday. Officials say U.S. Coast Guard crews covered an area of approximately 13,100 square miles.
Woman found guilty for shooting man in Fort Myers apartment complex
Investigators say Katrina Drakes shot John Scroggins near the front gate of an apartment complex located off Six Mile Cypress Parkway near Winkler Avenue.
WINKNEWS.com
Duo takes down accused arcade robber
A woman suspected of trying to rob the 777 Arcade in Fort Myers on Thursday was taken down by a team. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Tawana Huffman is accused of wearing gardening gloves, a mask, a wig, and a long sleeve jacket at the 777 Arcade.
Coast Guard ends search for doctor who went missing off Florida coast
The U.S. Coast Guard said it has suspended its search for a doctor who went missing off the coast of Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Update: 1 killed in East Naples shooting
A 21-year-old man has died after being shot in East Naples on Thursday night. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was shot twice. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and when deputies arrived, neighbors in an apartment complex were rendering aid to the man. The man was transported to...
Man dead after Gulfstream Dr. shooting, say deputies
First responders were called to the 4200 block of Gulfstream Dr. in the east portion of the city around 8:45 p.m.
Missing Florida doctor's boat found abandoned offshore, crews continue search
The boat of a Florida doctor who has been missing since earlier this week was found, the Coast Guard said Thursday, but the doctor still hasn't been found. The United States Coast Guard Southeast said crews were searching for Dr. Chaundre Cross, whose 34-foot Crownline, "Vitamin Sea," was seen on Wednesday leaving Naples Bay Resort & Marina, about 40 miles south of Fort Meyers.
Report: Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean
Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean due to disorientation caused by artificial lights.
Comments / 0