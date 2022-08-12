ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

WINKNEWS.com

FMPD investigate a shooting in downtown Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a downtown Fort Myers parking lot on Second Street around 2 a.m. Police said there were non-life-threatening injuries reported. Benjamin Howe works at Blu Sushi and Jennalin Radcliffe works at Cabos Cantina two restaurants downtown. They were both working...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Trio arrested in attempted theft from south Fort Myers Home Depot

Three people were arrested after deputies say they attempted to steal from a Home Depot. Luis Lemon, 23, and Jose Rosario, 33, face charges of grand theft. Lemus was also booked on a warrant from Monroe County. Cecilia Castro, 25, was in the van and also arrested on a warrant from Osceola County.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Duo takes down accused arcade robber

A woman suspected of trying to rob the 777 Arcade in Fort Myers on Thursday was taken down by a team. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Tawana Huffman is accused of wearing gardening gloves, a mask, a wig, and a long sleeve jacket at the 777 Arcade.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Update: 1 killed in East Naples shooting

A 21-year-old man has died after being shot in East Naples on Thursday night. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was shot twice. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and when deputies arrived, neighbors in an apartment complex were rendering aid to the man. The man was transported to...
NAPLES, FL
NBC News

Missing Florida doctor's boat found abandoned offshore, crews continue search

The boat of a Florida doctor who has been missing since earlier this week was found, the Coast Guard said Thursday, but the doctor still hasn't been found. The United States Coast Guard Southeast said crews were searching for Dr. Chaundre Cross, whose 34-foot Crownline, "Vitamin Sea," was seen on Wednesday leaving Naples Bay Resort & Marina, about 40 miles south of Fort Meyers.
NAPLES, FL

