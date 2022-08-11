Richard “Red” Nunn 90, of Peshastin, passed away August 9 following an extended illness. Red was born May 9, 1932 in Habersham, Tennessee to John and Lou Nunn. He grew up in the mountains of Tennessee. Leaving school at the age of nine, he did odd jobs and worked in the coal mines. When he got a little older, he and his brothers had a side job running moonshine that helped supplement the family income. While living in Tennessee, he met the love of his life Grace Marie Edmonds. They married August 2,1952 and started their life together. Shortly after marrying, they moved to Detroit, Michigan to seek employment in the auto industry. Though adventurous, it was short term, ending with them heading back home to Tennessee to continue the work in the coal mines. In the spring of 1966, Red and Marie packed up 6 kids in a ‘57 Ford and headed to the Cascade mountains. He proudly shared many stories of the long journey. Here in Washington, he found his home working for the McDevitt family as an orchard foreman until his retirement. Red took great pride in helping the McDevitt family establish one of the nicest pear orchards in the upper valley. He found that not only did he find his calling, but found long lasting friends. When he wasn’t working, he had a hobby of buying old cars to fix up and resell. It was a shared joy with his sons, who now carry on the tradition.

PESHASTIN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO