FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston week in review: Your Sunday recap of the news
The “Sturgeon Moon,” the final supermoon of 2022, drew observers to Evanston beaches Friday – and RoundTable photographers Richard Cahan (that’s his photo above) and Joerg Metzner were there too. Before the moon rose Friday, the day also saw some major Evanston news: The City Council...
evanstonroundtable.com
New sidewalk markers honor Evanston’s first Black resident, Black hospital
Two new sidewalk markers honoring historic Evanston locations for Black residents were unveiled Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13. The first marker was unveiled at 325 Dempster St., the former home of Evanston’s first documented Black resident Maria Murray, who was brought to the city as an indentured domestic servant in 1855.
Daily Northwestern
Moving to Evanston for the first time? Here’s what you need to know
When people who aren’t familiar with Northwestern ask me where I go to school, I often find myself telling them my university is in “a suburb just outside of Chicago.”. Once you’re here, though, you’ll quickly realize Evanston is a strong community of 78,000 people with a long history and many sites to explore. Here’s The Daily’s overview of the city we call home.
Our Chicago: Illinois' 2nd-largest district to resume school with about 100 teacher vacancies
Supt. Dr. Tony Sanders said they have about 100 teacher vacancies right now.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
It’s the last official day of summer vacation for many high schoolers, with ETHS set to open bright and early Monday morning. Our photographer Richard Cahan caught up with ETHS junior Chris Brown (above), who was hanging out at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Center. Brown said he and his friends like to “race everywhere, from Lincolnwood to Old Orchard.” After meeting on the basketball court, Brown and his buddies planned on biking to the beach.
evanstonroundtable.com
Rose waits for no one
In our 14th episode of Evanston Rules, we talk with Rose Johnson. Listen as we learn about Rose’s journey from Tallahassee to Spelman College to Evanston with her family. Rose’s experiences an educator, school board member, parent and community activist have been a driving force for her truth while living in Evanston. Rose has been and continues to be involved making a difference. Come to understand.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston celebrates end of summer with festival at James Park
Local nonprofits, community organizations, Evanston Township High School, the City of Evanston and Evanston/Skokie School District 65 all came together Saturday afternoon to host the third annual End of Summer Fest at James Park. Even with cloudy skies and a few drops of rain, the mood around the park was...
evanstonroundtable.com
With police staffing a daily ‘high-wire act,’ EPD temporarily reassigns popular unit
Evanston police scrambled to fill 12-hour shifts last month, leading up to an Aug. 4 announcement that the department’s Community Policing Unit (CPU) would be shifted to patrol in order to address a severe staff shortage. The Evanston Police Department announced in a news release that five members –...
New data shows Chicago's most empty schools
The new school year for Chicago Public Schools students begins in a little over a week, but new data shows many classrooms will be far from filled. 15th Ward alderman and mayoral candidate Ray Lopez talks more about the city's empty schools.
News Briefs: New head coach for Trevians girls rowing; New Trier Caucus looking for participants; nearly $2M raised at gala; bike trail survey now open
Sandy Culver is stepping up to head girls rowing coach for New Trier High School. Culver has been an assistant coach with the program for more than a decade and is replacing Rose Marchuk, who has led New Trier Rowing since its inception in 2002 and is now staying on as an assistant coach. According […] The post News Briefs: New head coach for Trevians girls rowing; New Trier Caucus looking for participants; nearly $2M raised at gala; bike trail survey now open appeared first on The Record.
evanstonroundtable.com
Curt’s Cafe mural project elevates dreams and aspirations
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 13 marked the unveiling of a new mural at Curt’s Cafe, 2922 Central St. Swirls of vivid colors, striking imagery and the use of a single written word – “elevate” – add a sense of energy and vibrancy to the area around the nonprofit at Central Street and Lincolnwood Drive in northwest Evanston.
spotonillinois.com
Barrington parent, resident says Pritzker's decisions 'have not been to further our children's future'
There were 60 deaths with COVID-19 listed as a contributing cause reported in Illinois during the week ending July 2, a 20 percent decrease from the previous week, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the week ending July 2, there were 1,879 deaths in the state....
Chicago physician outlines how Illinois is trying solve its doctor shortage
The Illinois General Assembly is making an effort to address the shortage of doctors in Illinois. Dr. Rupak Parikh, the CEO of Advanced Rehabilitation Care, said foreign medical graduates don’t have an easy path to practicing in Illinois.
Chicago's $42.7 million hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been worse
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot released Chicago's 2023 budget this week with a shortfall of $127.9 million and a property tax hike of 2.5%. (CHICAGO) Property taxes may be rising next year, but it could have been worse. Thanks to Mayor Lightfoot's automatic escalator model, property taxes could have risen by 5% or the inflation rate, whichever is the lowest.
See how Chicago ranks compared to other cities when it comes to inflation
You may think inflation hits expensive states hardest, but that's not the case.
evanstonroundtable.com
Little public input as council moves ahead with longtime city administrator Luke Stowe
With little chance for the public to weigh in, city council members are moving ahead with the appointment of a longtime city administrator who has distinguished himself on the technology side of the administration as Evanston’s next city manager. Officials announced their intent to appoint interim city manager Luke...
blockclubchicago.org
Prairie Shores’ Multimillion-Dollar Community Clubhouse Opens In Bronzeville
BRONZEVILLE — Prairie Shores’ new community hub has opened more than a year after breaking ground. The 17,541-square-foot complex at 2937 S. King Drive was unveiled Thursday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Representatives from Farpoint Development, Golub Development, Ald. Sophia King’s 4th Ward office and Rep. Kam Buckner were on hand to mark the occasion.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Chicago’s car-centric streets take the life of another child, Taha Khan, 5, in Sauganash
This summer has seen traffic violence kill far too many children on foot, scooter, and bicycle in the Chicago area. The victims have included Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; and Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; and Zain Jaber, 15. Sadly, on Wednesday night there was another name to add to that list, Taha Khan, a five-year-old boy who died after he was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, and then hit by a second motorist on Wednesday night on Cicero Avenue in Chicago’s Sauganash neighborhood. Contributing to the tragedy may have been the relatively high speed limit and wide layout of Cicero, which encourages deadly speeds.
vfpress.news
Proviso Suburbs Get $917K In Cook County Capital Grants
A woman walks on a sidewalk along Roosevelt Road on Aug. 10. The commercial corridor that runs through Broadview will get more improvements due, in part, to Invest in Cook funding. | File. Friday, August 12, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Four Proviso Township suburbs in the Village...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
How Region schools fared in IREAD-3 scores
Another round of test scores shows that Lake County's urban schools continue to struggle more than other public schools. The 2021-2022 IREAD-3 results were released Wednesday. They measure reading skills among Indiana third graders. The Gary Community School Corporation saw the lowest scores locally, with only 42 percent of students...
