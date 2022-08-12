ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston week in review: Your Sunday recap of the news

The “Sturgeon Moon,” the final supermoon of 2022, drew observers to Evanston beaches Friday – and RoundTable photographers Richard Cahan (that’s his photo above) and Joerg Metzner were there too. Before the moon rose Friday, the day also saw some major Evanston news: The City Council...
evanstonroundtable.com

New sidewalk markers honor Evanston’s first Black resident, Black hospital

Two new sidewalk markers honoring historic Evanston locations for Black residents were unveiled Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13. The first marker was unveiled at 325 Dempster St., the former home of Evanston’s first documented Black resident Maria Murray, who was brought to the city as an indentured domestic servant in 1855.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Moving to Evanston for the first time? Here’s what you need to know

When people who aren’t familiar with Northwestern ask me where I go to school, I often find myself telling them my university is in “a suburb just outside of Chicago.”. Once you’re here, though, you’ll quickly realize Evanston is a strong community of 78,000 people with a long history and many sites to explore. Here’s The Daily’s overview of the city we call home.
Evanston, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Evanston, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest

It’s the last official day of summer vacation for many high schoolers, with ETHS set to open bright and early Monday morning. Our photographer Richard Cahan caught up with ETHS junior Chris Brown (above), who was hanging out at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Center. Brown said he and his friends like to “race everywhere, from Lincolnwood to Old Orchard.” After meeting on the basketball court, Brown and his buddies planned on biking to the beach.
evanstonroundtable.com

Rose waits for no one

In our 14th episode of Evanston Rules, we talk with Rose Johnson. Listen as we learn about Rose’s journey from Tallahassee to Spelman College to Evanston with her family. Rose’s experiences an educator, school board member, parent and community activist have been a driving force for her truth while living in Evanston. Rose has been and continues to be involved making a difference. Come to understand.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston celebrates end of summer with festival at James Park

Local nonprofits, community organizations, Evanston Township High School, the City of Evanston and Evanston/Skokie School District 65 all came together Saturday afternoon to host the third annual End of Summer Fest at James Park. Even with cloudy skies and a few drops of rain, the mood around the park was...
EVANSTON, IL
The Record North Shore

News Briefs: New head coach for Trevians girls rowing; New Trier Caucus looking for participants; nearly $2M raised at gala; bike trail survey now open

Sandy Culver is stepping up to head girls rowing coach for New Trier High School. Culver has been an assistant coach with the program for more than a decade and is replacing Rose Marchuk, who has led New Trier Rowing since its inception in 2002 and is now staying on as an assistant coach. According […] The post News Briefs: New head coach for Trevians girls rowing; New Trier Caucus looking for participants; nearly $2M raised at gala; bike trail survey now open appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Curt’s Cafe mural project elevates dreams and aspirations

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 13 marked the unveiling of a new mural at Curt’s Cafe, 2922 Central St. Swirls of vivid colors, striking imagery and the use of a single written word – “elevate” – add a sense of energy and vibrancy to the area around the nonprofit at Central Street and Lincolnwood Drive in northwest Evanston.
EVANSTON, IL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
blockclubchicago.org

Prairie Shores’ Multimillion-Dollar Community Clubhouse Opens In Bronzeville

BRONZEVILLE — Prairie Shores’ new community hub has opened more than a year after breaking ground. The 17,541-square-foot complex at 2937 S. King Drive was unveiled Thursday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Representatives from Farpoint Development, Golub Development, Ald. Sophia King’s 4th Ward office and Rep. Kam Buckner were on hand to mark the occasion.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Chicago’s car-centric streets take the life of another child, Taha Khan, 5, in Sauganash

This summer has seen traffic violence kill far too many children on foot, scooter, and bicycle in the Chicago area. The victims have included Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; and Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; and Zain Jaber, 15. Sadly, on Wednesday night there was another name to add to that list, Taha Khan, a five-year-old boy who died after he was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, and then hit by a second motorist on Wednesday night on Cicero Avenue in Chicago’s Sauganash neighborhood. Contributing to the tragedy may have been the relatively high speed limit and wide layout of Cicero, which encourages deadly speeds.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Proviso Suburbs Get $917K In Cook County Capital Grants

A woman walks on a sidewalk along Roosevelt Road on Aug. 10. The commercial corridor that runs through Broadview will get more improvements due, in part, to Invest in Cook funding. | File. Friday, August 12, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Four Proviso Township suburbs in the Village...
COOK COUNTY, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

How Region schools fared in IREAD-3 scores

Another round of test scores shows that Lake County's urban schools continue to struggle more than other public schools. The 2021-2022 IREAD-3 results were released Wednesday. They measure reading skills among Indiana third graders. The Gary Community School Corporation saw the lowest scores locally, with only 42 percent of students...
LAKE COUNTY, IN

