El Paso County, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado is home to many successful crops, including the watermelon. In Rocky Ford and along the Arkansas River, watermelons are having a successful harvest season. "Here they grow in the right temperature," Colorado Kids Ranch owner JD Chapman said. "They have sun all day long and they're given irrigation and The post Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons appeared first on KRDO.
OutThere Colorado

Colorado home to one of the most 'pet-friendly' cities in the U.S.

A recent data analysis by WalletHub has identified Colorado Springs as one of the most pet-friendly cities in the United States. "With animal parents in mind, WalletHub compared the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest U.S. cities across 23 key metrics. Our data set ranges from minimum pet-care provider rate per visit to pet businesses per capita to walkability," the report reads.
KXRM

Pueblo receives $16.8 million funding grant for infrastructure

PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo has received notice from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) that $16.8 million will be awarded to the city as part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. With support from Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John […]
KRDO News Channel 13

Bus service taking people from Colorado City to Pueblo to get mail after post office closure

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado City is without a post office again. According to Colorado City officials, an agreement between a contracted employee and the United States Postal Service(USPS) ended about two weeks ago. This caused the city's post office to close. Since then, residents have had to drive to Pueblo's north side post office The post Bus service taking people from Colorado City to Pueblo to get mail after post office closure appeared first on KRDO.
CBS Denver

King Soopers host first ever farmer's market

Colorado farmers and other vendors were on display at the King Soopers in Parker. This is the first time that King Soopers has hosted a farmers market. There were free samples, face painting, and cooking demonstrations. "At King Soopers, we're committed to supporting local," said Jessica Trowbridge, Corporate Affairs Manager for King Soopers & City Market.King Soopers made a donation to Parker Task Force, a nonprofit that addresses food insecurity. They received $5,000, and 50 pallets of fresh produce to feed families in the Parker community. "Our Zero Hunger, Zero Waste mission is really important to us. We know right now that about 33 percent of Coloradans are struggling with hunger, and we want to be apart of the solution," Trowbridge added. In addition to farmer's market, King Soopers held a corporate tradition, the annual corn shucking competition. Champions from 10 districts across the state competed to see who could shuck the most corn in the shortest amount of time. The Grand Prize winner gets a trophy and $500.  
KKTV

The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Old Spaghetti Factory is opening their newest location in Colorado Springs on August 22, 2022. In a press release, the restaurant says they, “specializes in traditional Italian family-style dining, offering Colorado Springs residents and visitors complete, affordable meals in a fun and festive atmosphere”.
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County August 11, 2022 Edition

Dillon Wade Snare, date of birth November 13, 1991 of Florissant, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and driving under the influence per se. AUGUST 4, 2022. Robert Joe Holt, date of birth August 13, 0970 of...
CBS Denver

Colorado to vote on school meals for all in November

As children across Colorado head back to class, there is a push to make sure all students have access to a free, nutritious school lunch. "I know the importance of school meals for my students- when they're hungry you can see it, they're tired, they lack concentration and they have such a hard time concentrating," said Genevieve Bassett, a teacher at Alameda Junior-Senior High School in Lakewood. Teachers, students and parents gathered for a rally Thursday to advocate for free meals. Right now, federal money pays for all school meals but that ends next year.Healthy school meals for all will be on the ballot in November.
KXRM

Don’t panic if you haven’t received your TABOR check, says Treasurer

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News caught up with Colorado Treasurer Dave Young when he visited Pueblo on Thursday, and discussed the Colorado Cash Back/TABOR refund checks. The checks– which every Colorado taxpayer should receive if they filed their taxes by June 30 — are a result of the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights, which dictates […]
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Recall activists oppose civil rights

Intimidation, harassment and weaponization of law enforcement. These thuggish tactics of corrupt unions and organized crime have no place in K-12 education. That’s why anyone planning to vote in the Woodland Park School Board recall should consider the felony charges against recall co-sponsor Samantha Kruper Peck. If charges are...
KXRM

Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
KRDO News Channel 13

Annual Watermelon Festival in Monument brings fruity fun for the whole family

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The third annual watermelon festival put on by the Colorado Kids Ranch in Monument wrapped up Sunday after a three-day run. The festival began in 2020 as a safe outdoors event for the whole family. "We've done different things over the years and we want to try to do more things with The post Annual Watermelon Festival in Monument brings fruity fun for the whole family appeared first on KRDO.
CBS Denver

Jared Fitzgerald sentenced to 262 months for bank robbery

Jared Fitzgerald of Colorado Springs has been sentenced to 262 months in federal prison for four counts of bank robbery. That's a more than 21-year sentence.Authorities said his first robbery happened on July 24, 2020. That's when Fitzgerald went into the MidFirst Bank on North Cook Street in Denver.Prosecutors said he pulled out a gun before ordering employees to open the vault. Then he went back and robbed the same bank that October.In April of last year, he hit a Power Credit Union in Pueblo. In July, prosecutors said he was visibly armed with a handgun when he robbed a Wells Fargo in Wheat Ridge.
KRDO News Channel 13

Annual ‘Starlight Spectacular’ event attracts walkers, runners and bikers under the stars

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 27th annual 'Starlight Spectacular' event held by the Trails and Open Space Coalition at Garden of the Gods kicks off Saturday evening. The park will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 7:30 p.m. and open at night solely for the event. The event is open to cyclists, including e-nikes, The post Annual ‘Starlight Spectacular’ event attracts walkers, runners and bikers under the stars appeared first on KRDO.
