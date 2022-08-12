Read full article on original website
Related
Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado is home to many successful crops, including the watermelon. In Rocky Ford and along the Arkansas River, watermelons are having a successful harvest season. "Here they grow in the right temperature," Colorado Kids Ranch owner JD Chapman said. "They have sun all day long and they're given irrigation and The post Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado home to one of the most 'pet-friendly' cities in the U.S.
A recent data analysis by WalletHub has identified Colorado Springs as one of the most pet-friendly cities in the United States. "With animal parents in mind, WalletHub compared the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest U.S. cities across 23 key metrics. Our data set ranges from minimum pet-care provider rate per visit to pet businesses per capita to walkability," the report reads.
Pueblo receives $16.8 million funding grant for infrastructure
PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo has received notice from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) that $16.8 million will be awarded to the city as part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. With support from Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John […]
Microchip Technologies plans to double workforce at Colorado Springs plant
The $280 billion CHIPS Act will incentives semiconductor manufacturers to grow their domestic operations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bus service taking people from Colorado City to Pueblo to get mail after post office closure
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado City is without a post office again. According to Colorado City officials, an agreement between a contracted employee and the United States Postal Service(USPS) ended about two weeks ago. This caused the city's post office to close. Since then, residents have had to drive to Pueblo's north side post office The post Bus service taking people from Colorado City to Pueblo to get mail after post office closure appeared first on KRDO.
King Soopers host first ever farmer's market
Colorado farmers and other vendors were on display at the King Soopers in Parker. This is the first time that King Soopers has hosted a farmers market. There were free samples, face painting, and cooking demonstrations. "At King Soopers, we're committed to supporting local," said Jessica Trowbridge, Corporate Affairs Manager for King Soopers & City Market.King Soopers made a donation to Parker Task Force, a nonprofit that addresses food insecurity. They received $5,000, and 50 pallets of fresh produce to feed families in the Parker community. "Our Zero Hunger, Zero Waste mission is really important to us. We know right now that about 33 percent of Coloradans are struggling with hunger, and we want to be apart of the solution," Trowbridge added. In addition to farmer's market, King Soopers held a corporate tradition, the annual corn shucking competition. Champions from 10 districts across the state competed to see who could shuck the most corn in the shortest amount of time. The Grand Prize winner gets a trophy and $500.
KRDO
New Instagram boutique joins growing list of businesses opening in Downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Downtown Colorado Springs continues to see a boom with a growing number of businesses and apartment complexes going up. Selfie Bear Bear, an Instagram boutique, is one of 14 new businesses that have opened in Downtown Colorado Springs so far this year. Selfie Bear Bear...
KRDO
Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum, mobile hair salon offers discounted haircuts to raise awareness of motorcycle safety
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, a Colorado Springs hair salon and the Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum partnered with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to raise awareness of motorcycle safety. From 10:30 a.m. until noon on Aug. 12, Lisa's Mobile Salon is offering a 50% discount on haircuts for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Old Spaghetti Factory is opening their newest location in Colorado Springs on August 22, 2022. In a press release, the restaurant says they, “specializes in traditional Italian family-style dining, offering Colorado Springs residents and visitors complete, affordable meals in a fun and festive atmosphere”.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County August 11, 2022 Edition
Dillon Wade Snare, date of birth November 13, 1991 of Florissant, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and driving under the influence per se. AUGUST 4, 2022. Robert Joe Holt, date of birth August 13, 0970 of...
Colorado to vote on school meals for all in November
As children across Colorado head back to class, there is a push to make sure all students have access to a free, nutritious school lunch. "I know the importance of school meals for my students- when they're hungry you can see it, they're tired, they lack concentration and they have such a hard time concentrating," said Genevieve Bassett, a teacher at Alameda Junior-Senior High School in Lakewood. Teachers, students and parents gathered for a rally Thursday to advocate for free meals. Right now, federal money pays for all school meals but that ends next year.Healthy school meals for all will be on the ballot in November.
Don’t panic if you haven’t received your TABOR check, says Treasurer
COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News caught up with Colorado Treasurer Dave Young when he visited Pueblo on Thursday, and discussed the Colorado Cash Back/TABOR refund checks. The checks– which every Colorado taxpayer should receive if they filed their taxes by June 30 — are a result of the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights, which dictates […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Recall activists oppose civil rights
Intimidation, harassment and weaponization of law enforcement. These thuggish tactics of corrupt unions and organized crime have no place in K-12 education. That’s why anyone planning to vote in the Woodland Park School Board recall should consider the felony charges against recall co-sponsor Samantha Kruper Peck. If charges are...
Small plane lands on busy road east of Colorado Springs
A small plane landed on Woodmen Road Sunday morning before taking off again, according to posts on the Meridian Ranch/Woodmen Hills Facebook page. The plane landed safely on Woodmen Road near Marksheffel Road or near Golden Sage, according to posts. "I thought he/she was going to land on our roof...
Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
This Colorado City Made Top Ten on Most Pet-Friendly Cities List
Pets make life more meaningful. Whether it's meow, tweet, or bark, Colorado loves pets. Coloradoans take good care of their pets, travel with their pets, and promote the well-being of our little buddies. Colorado has several shelters that take in animals from other states knowing that Coloradoans will step up....
Annual Watermelon Festival in Monument brings fruity fun for the whole family
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The third annual watermelon festival put on by the Colorado Kids Ranch in Monument wrapped up Sunday after a three-day run. The festival began in 2020 as a safe outdoors event for the whole family. "We've done different things over the years and we want to try to do more things with The post Annual Watermelon Festival in Monument brings fruity fun for the whole family appeared first on KRDO.
Jared Fitzgerald sentenced to 262 months for bank robbery
Jared Fitzgerald of Colorado Springs has been sentenced to 262 months in federal prison for four counts of bank robbery. That's a more than 21-year sentence.Authorities said his first robbery happened on July 24, 2020. That's when Fitzgerald went into the MidFirst Bank on North Cook Street in Denver.Prosecutors said he pulled out a gun before ordering employees to open the vault. Then he went back and robbed the same bank that October.In April of last year, he hit a Power Credit Union in Pueblo. In July, prosecutors said he was visibly armed with a handgun when he robbed a Wells Fargo in Wheat Ridge.
Annual ‘Starlight Spectacular’ event attracts walkers, runners and bikers under the stars
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 27th annual 'Starlight Spectacular' event held by the Trails and Open Space Coalition at Garden of the Gods kicks off Saturday evening. The park will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 7:30 p.m. and open at night solely for the event. The event is open to cyclists, including e-nikes, The post Annual ‘Starlight Spectacular’ event attracts walkers, runners and bikers under the stars appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
11 Call For Action investigation: Colorado Springs woman loses thousands of dollars in hack
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local woman is still searching for answers after she says hackers stole tens of thousands of dollars from her in mere minutes. Despite the devastating loss, she tells 11 News she is determined to get justice. Machelle Williams says it all started when she...
Comments / 0