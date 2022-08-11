ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeking diversity and more hands, Mass. contractors recruit teachers to help guide students to construction jobs

Bill Aalerud says he is part of the problem. “I’m exactly what we're trying to change,” said the 65-year-old vice president of the North Reading construction firm Columbia. “I'm your typical white guy who helps run these [construction] organizations — and you look at each and every one of them, we're all the same. So we need to change this.”
Massachusetts triple-deckers can be full of fire hazards. Here’s why.

When Lorraine Adams sees a triple-decker in Worcester, she remembers the fires. Adams was 15 when old electric wiring in a three-decker she and her family rented ignited a blaze that completely burned the building. Nobody was injured, but the family lost all of their belongings and had to immediately find somewhere new to live.
Officials say Orange Line shutdown will clog commutes across region

It's not just Orange Line riders who are expected to see significant disruptions and delays to their commutes over the next month. In a press briefing Monday morning, Gov. Charlie Baker and transportation officials made it clear the impact of the monthlong Orange Line shutdown will be broadly felt across Greater Boston.
