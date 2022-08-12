ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition

By Abhaya Srivastava with Zain Zaman Janjua in Faisalabad, Pakistan, -, Farooq NAEEM, Narinder NANU, AFP
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07J3MI_0hEEkabQ00
Indian Sikh labourer Sika Khan shows his elder brother Sadiq Khan's picture during an interview with AFP /AFP

Tears of joy rolled down his wizened cheeks when Indian Sika Khan met his Pakistani brother for the first time since being separated by Partition in 1947.

Sikh labourer Sika was just six months old when he and his elder brother Sadiq Khan were torn apart as Britain split the subcontinent at the end of colonial rule.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Partition, during which sectarian bloodshed killed possibly more than one million people, families like Sika's were cleaved apart and two independent nations -- Pakistan and India -- were created.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZtwh_0hEEkabQ00
Indian Sikh labourer Sika Khan (R) tearfully embraces his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the border at the Kartarpur corridor /Courtesy of Nasir Dhillon/AFP

Sika's father and sister were killed in communal massacres, but Sadiq, just 10 years old, managed to flee to Pakistan.

"My mother could not bear the trauma and jumped into the river and killed herself," Sika said at his simple brick house in Bhatinda, a district in the western Indian state of Punjab, which bore the brunt of Partition violence.

"I was left at the mercy of villagers and some relatives who brought me up."

Ever since he was a child, Sika yearned to find out about his brother, the only surviving member of his family. But he failed to make headway until a doctor in the neighbourhood offered to help three years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0Rt7_0hEEkabQ00
The partition of a subcontinent /AFP

After numerous phone calls and the assistance of Pakistani YouTuber Nasir Dhillon, Sika was able to be reunited with Sadiq.

The brothers finally met in January at Kartarpur corridor, a rare, visa-free crossing that allows Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit a temple in Pakistan.

The corridor, which opened in 2019, has become a symbol of unity and reconciliation for separated families, despite the lingering hostilities between the two nations.

"I am from India and he is from Pakistan, but we have so much love for each other," said Sika, clutching a faded and framed family photograph.

"We hugged and cried so much when we met for the first time. The countries can keep on fighting. We don't care about India-Pakistan politics."

- Trains full of corpses -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfYKm_0hEEkabQ00
Pakistani farmer and real estate agent Dhillon, a Muslim, helps reunite families through his YouTube channel /AFP

Pakistani farmer and real estate agent Dhillon, 38, a Muslim, says he has helped reunite about 300 families through his YouTube channel together with his friend Bhupinder Singh, a Pakistani Sikh.

"This is not my source of income. It's my inner affection and passion," Dhillon told AFP. "I feel like these stories are my own stories or stories of my grandparents, so helping these elders I feel like I am fulfilling the wishes of my own grandparents."

He said he was deeply moved by the Khan brothers and did everything possible to ensure their reunion.

"When they were reunited at the Kartarpur, not only me but some 600 people at the compound wept so much seeing the brothers being reunited," he told AFP in Faisalabad, Pakistan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKAHe_0hEEkabQ00
Sikh labourer Sika Khan (R) talks to his elder brother Sadiq Khan in Pakistan via a mobile video call /AFP

Millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims are believed to have fled when British administrators began dismantling their empire in 1947.

One million people are estimated to have been killed, though some put the toll at double this figure.

Hindus and Sikhs fled to India, while Muslims fled in the opposite direction.

Tens of thousands of women and girls were raped and trains carrying refugees between the two new nations arrived full of corpses.

- Love transcends -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwtoW_0hEEkabQ00
Mumtaz Bibi, who was separated from her family during partition 75 years ago, speaks with her nephew on a video call after finally meeting her siblings earlier this year /AFP

The legacy of Partition has endured to this day, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the nuclear-armed neighbours despite their cultural and linguistic links.

However, there is hope of love transcending boundaries.

For Sikhs Baldev and Gurmukh Singh, there was no hesitation in embracing their half-sister Mumtaz Bibi, who was raised Muslim in Pakistan.

As an infant, she was found alongside her dead mother during the riots and was adopted by a Muslim couple.

Their father, assuming his wife and daughter were dead, married his wife's sister, as was the norm.

The Singh brothers learned their sister was alive with the help of Dhillon's channel and a chance phone call to a shopkeeper in Pakistan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17oS0m_0hEEkabQ00
For Sikhs Baldev and Gurmukh Singh there was no hesitation in embracing their half-sister Mumtaz Bibi, who was raised Muslim in Pakistan /AFP

The siblings finally met in the Kartarpur corridor earlier this year, breaking down at being able to see each other for the first time in their lives.

"Our happiness knew no bounds when we saw her for the first time," Baldev Singh, 65, told AFP. "So what if our sister is a Muslim? The same blood flows through her veins."

Mumtaz Bibi was equally ecstatic when an AFP team met her in the city of Sheikhupura in Pakistan's Punjab province.

"When I heard (about my brothers), I thought God is willing it. It is God's will, and one has to bow before his will and then he blessed me, and I found my brothers," she said.

"Finding those separated brings happiness. My separation has ended, so I am so content."

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

India woman's post on Pakistani friend wins hearts on social media

An Indian woman's post about her friendship with a Pakistani classmate is being praised on social media. The two are students at Harvard Business School, and the post shows them holding the national flag of their respective countries. Sneha Biswas wrote that her friendship with a Pakistani student broke the...
INDIA
BBC

Partition: Why was British India divided 75 years ago?

When Britain granted India independence, 75 years ago, the territory it had ruled over was divided, or partitioned, into India and the new state of Pakistan (with East Pakistan later becoming Bangladesh). This created an upsurge of violence, in which approximately 15 million people were displaced and an estimated one...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baldev Singh
Person
Sadiq Khan
Washington Examiner

Israel Defense Forces kill 'entire top brass' of Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The Israel Defense Forces Operations Directorate announced Saturday that all the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders had been killed following the death of Khaled Mansour. "This organization tried to carry out a deadly attack against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers by launching an anti-tank guided missile, to kill civilians and soldiers," Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk said in a press conference Saturday. "We hit and foiled the chain [who sought to] execute this attack."
MILITARY
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistani#Partition#Kartarpur#Punjab
CNN

'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins CNN’s New Day to discuss the recent arrest of an armed man near her family’s home in Brooklyn, New York. Alinejad was also targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot last year by Iranian nationals after speaking out against the Iranian regime. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any involvement, calling the accusation “baseless and ridiculous,” according to semi-official Iranian state media.
BROOKLYN, NY
LADbible

Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat

A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
JAPAN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
AFP

Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder

The man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie at a literary event pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges Saturday, as the severely injured author appeared to show signs of improvement in hospital. Matar is being held without bail and has been formally charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault with a weapon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
AFP

AFP

79K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy