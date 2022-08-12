Kiely Rodni’s frantic mom slams web sleuths after cops forced to address scanner reports claiming missing teen was found

KIELY Rodni's frantic mom has slammed web sleuths for circulating rumors after cops were forced to address scanner reports claiming the missing teen was found.

Kiely, 16, vanished early Saturday at around 12.30am near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school bash.

The sheriff's office released a new photo of Kiely Rodni, who has been missing since Saturday Credit: Placer County Sheriff's Office

The teen is still missing despite rumors on social media that claimed she was found

Kiely's mother, Lindsey, has spoken out, hoping her daughter will return home safely Credit: THE US Sun

Volunteers and officials continue to search for Kiely near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California Credit: The US Sun

Lindsey Rodni-Nieman slammed so-called web sleuths who circulated false information on Thursday night claiming that the teen had been found.

“I knew it was going to be bullsh*t," Lindsey told The U.S. Sun.

"I'm staying off social media. And I've told these poor kids to stay off social media because they're getting streams of messages and people fighting underneath their posts and accusing, all these terrible things.

"None of it is helpful.”

Rumors started to swirl about the missing teen's whereabouts after audio from a police scanner - believed to be real - reported a possible sighting of Kiely and her vehicle.

A voice is heard detailing the sighting of a girl and a vehicle "possibly related to a missing subject out of Placer County."

Followers of the ongoing mystery surrounding Kiely's disappearance got their hopes up when they heard "the vehicle is a match" in the clip.

But police were quick to shut down the rumor, telling The U.S. Sun: “Misinformation, no merit.”

Kiely's family also spoke out about the rumors, calling them "disappointing."

“We were excited but measured when we heard about it, because we’ve had information previously which turned out to be false," a family spokesperson told The U.S. Sun.

"It is incredibly disappointing it wasn’t true, and we urge everyone not to share any unfounded reports, which may then circulate on social media.

"The family and law enforcement are focused on finding Kiely and will not let this dampen their spirit.”

The Placer County Sheriff's Office responded to the viral audio writing: "Untrue. Sorry."

POLICE CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE

Rumors that Kiely had been found came hours after police confirmed to The U.S. Sun that they are investigating a tip that men in their late 20s were giving out free drugs, including mushrooms and cocaine, to teens at the party where Kiely was last seen.

Popular YouTuber iCkEdMeL, who has been covering the teen’s disappearance and has 133k subscribers, said he received an email from a tipster whose family members attended the bash.

During a phone call featured on a new episode, tipster Ronnie Jones told him: "I have two cousins, they go to Sierra College, and they were going up to that party, they'd heard about.

"And they had some other friends going with them but they were around 27/28 years old, they’re older, there was a lot of older dudes there.

"And so I asked them if they knew her, and they said they saw her there and that she was just like, you know, laughing, going from group to group, talking, they didn’t make nothing of it.

"But she was talking to I guess a bunch of people, she was just walking around talking to everybody. And they said at the party a lot of people were doing shrooms, cocaine, drinking and all that.

"And I was like yeah, but that’s kind of normal around here though. I wasn’t really surprised about that.

"I asked them, I said, 'Did you see anything weird going on, was anyone looking at her funny?' But they were like 'No, everyone was just chill, but everyone was kind of messed up, and so was she.'

"I asked, well how drunk was she? And they said, well, she was stumbling around, she wasn't walking around like, ‘Oh I’m tipsy, I’m cool’. She was pretty drunk. If she had been driving around she would have been swerving easily.

"There was no way she could have drove.

"That was basically all I knew from that, and then they told me there was some other stuff but they can’t really talk about that, that’s basically all that they knew. She was really drunk and there was tons of drugs, not just drinking. They were doing blow [cocaine] openly.

"And it wasn’t just a teen party, there were a lot of adults there, mid 20s, dudes who were way older there than 16."

Ronnie claimed that his family didn't see her leave as they left the party, attended by up to 300 people, around 10.30/11pm.

Kiely reportedly continued to party until 12.30am on Saturday morning.

"They told me they didn’t see her wearing a sweatshirt at that time, she was wearing the bodysuit, same outfit, but they didn't see her wearing no sweatshirt.

"When kids go out there, I’ve been out there, they don't go out there with the drugs, they don't go out there with the shrooms, they usually bring the alcohol.

"The dudes who come out there, the older guys, they have the shrooms and the cocaine. And then the kids go hang out with that group, the older dudes, because they’re giving them the blow, and hooking them up with stuff they can’t really afford because they don't really have the money for it, cocaine is pretty expensive.

"Most of the guys, they always wanna give it to the girls, they give them free lines, but then they want you to kick it with them, like, 'Hey, come do a line with me, come do a line with me'. That's how it goes, that's how those parties are.

"There's no telling what could have happened. But I do know she was messed up, that's a fact. So if they tried to word it nicely … no, she was sh**faced.

"I can't say for sure she participated [in substances] but that's what was there for a fact."

'I THINK SOMEONE WAS INVOLVED'

He added that a lot of the cocaine in the area is laced, and mixing it with shrooms would be "a dangerous combination".

Word got out about the end-of-school party a month ahead of time by word of mouth on campus at Sierra College, according to the tipster, who added: "And no, I was not there, my wife would kill me."

Ronnie, 29, also told The U.S Sun that he has since joined the search and been near the campground checking around the party site, and wants to investigate anywhere the car may have been "stashed."

"I think someone is involved, who else was hanging out with her?" he said.

"I don't think it's possible to have that many people at a party and nobody know what happened to her, because most people were in groups.

"I find it hard to believe she was at that party by herself when her friend left. Where was her group of people? That's the sketchy part.

"My cousins left with their group, they didn't interact with her, but they saw her drunk.

"I don't see these older guys coming out and saying like, 'Yeah I supplied drugs', so many were underage, that's the problem."

He added that police in the area have previously broken up similar parties, but many youngsters drive off until officers have disappeared and return to the same spot to continue to drink.

iCkEdMel, whose real name is Melvin, told The U.S. Sun: "Ronnie said his cousins have been in touch with police and told them what they know. I believe them.

"I think she may have been under the influence and driven into some water or something."

The U.S. Sun also spoke to a spokesperson from Placer County Sheriff's Office on Thursday who said they've been made aware of Ronnie's allegations and are investigating.