jambroadcasting.com
Men’s Tennis Falls to St. Thomas at SCAC Championships
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team lost their match against the University of St. Thomas in the opening round of the SCAC Tennis Championships 4-5. It was a late night heartbreaker under the lights in Kerrville, Texas, as the Mountaineers took their matchup against the Celts to the last set of the last Singles match to finally decide a winner, but unfortunately fell just short.
Softball Falls to Centenary College at SCAC Championships
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team closed out their season in Irving, Texas, yesterday as they fell to Centenary College at the SCAC Softball Championships 5-8. The Mountaineers were able to hold strong through 5 innings, but unfortunately, a big 6th inning by the Ladies, in which they scored...
