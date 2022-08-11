KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team lost their match against the University of St. Thomas in the opening round of the SCAC Tennis Championships 4-5. It was a late night heartbreaker under the lights in Kerrville, Texas, as the Mountaineers took their matchup against the Celts to the last set of the last Singles match to finally decide a winner, but unfortunately fell just short.

