TV Series

‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3: Meet the Cast

By Julia Odom
 3 days ago

The official trailer for the new season of 90 Day: The Single Life has dropped. Here are the two returning and three brand new 90 Day Fiancé stars cast on the discovery+ spinoff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGlEY_0hEEjLWQ00
’90 Day: The Single Life’ Logo | TLC

Debbie Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEUVA_0hEEjLWQ00
Debbie Johnson, ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 |TLC

Colt Johnson’s opinionated mom, Debbie Johnson, is back for more this season after initially being featured in season 2 of The Single Life . The 69-year-old has been single since 2008 when her husband Harley Johnson died.

Since then, it has just been her and Colt. But now that Colt is moving in with his wife, Vanessa Guerra, Debbie is currently looking for a man. Will she be able to have the freedom of dating new men while living with Colt?

Natalie Mordovtseva

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2HlU_0hEEjLWQ00
Natalie Mordovtseva, ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 |TLC

37-year-old Ukrainian native, Natalie Mordovtseva , is looking for love again on The Single Life Season 3 after her failed marriage to Mike Youngquist. She wants to get married and start a family as soon as possible.

After starting over in Florida, the Ukrainian-born Natalie struggles to find the man of her dreams. This season’s trailer teases that she gets heartbroken by someone she thought was her dream man. Also, she shows up at Mike’s doorstep with flowers. Does this mean a reconciliation?

Tania Maduro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7e09_0hEEjLWQ00
Tania Maduro, ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 |TLC

In The Single Life Season 2, Syngin Colchester had an emotional goodbye to his wife, Tania Maduro, before driving to Arizona to start his new life. Now we will see the separation from Tania’s eyes.

In the trailer for season 3, Tania admitted that her marriage to Syngin was tough and that she is ready to start her new chapter. She starts living her life as a single woman but dating while being newly separated proves to be more difficult than she thought.

Veronica Rodriguez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXKq8_0hEEjLWQ00
Tim Malcolm and Rodriguez, ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 | TLC

Tim Malcolm’s ex-fiancé and current BFF, Veronic Rodriguez, finally gets her time to shine on The Single Life Season 3. The single mom of her teenage daughter, Chloe, is ready to find her happily ever after.

Since Tim and Veronica co-parent with Chloe, he’s having difficulty letting another man into his spot. In the trailer, he shows his jealous side when Veronica brings a man home.

Tiffany Franco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFV78_0hEEjLWQ00
Tiffany Franco, ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 |TLC

After deciding she wants a divorce from her South American husband, Ronald Smith, Tiffany Franco decides to start dating again. She joins the cast of season 3 to show just how difficult dating as a single mother of two has become.

In the trailer, Tiffany is going on awkward dates, leaving her second-guessing her decision to leave Ronald.

Caesar Mack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBu1R_0hEEjLWQ00
Ceasar Mack, ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 |TLC

After being strung along by his ex-girlfriend, Maria Divine , Ceasar Mack is ready to find him another beautiful Ukrainian woman.

He tells the cameras, “Ukrainian women are my dream come true, and I’m not going to stop unless I find the future, Mrs. Mack.” Will Ceasar find his dream girl?

90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 premieres Monday, September 12th on TLC and discovery+.

