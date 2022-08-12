Kentucky sheriff indicted on witness tampering, other misconduct charges

A western Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and tampering with a witness, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.

A grand jury handed down the two-count indictment Wednesday against Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones, 57, of Sebree, Cameron said in a statement.

Details on what led to the charges weren’t released.

The Webster County judge-executive’s office told The Gleaner that Jones remains on active duty, but declined further comment. The sheriff’s office also declined to comment to the paper.

Jones was appointed to the position last year after the retirement of the former sheriff, the newspaper reported. He was defeated in his primary election bid in May and won’t retain the office.