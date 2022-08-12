ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, KY

Kentucky sheriff indicted on witness tampering, other misconduct charges

By associatedpress
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwC6s_0hEEjIsF00

A western Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and tampering with a witness, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.

A grand jury handed down the two-count indictment Wednesday against Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones, 57, of Sebree, Cameron said in a statement.

Details on what led to the charges weren’t released.

The Webster County judge-executive’s office told The Gleaner that Jones remains on active duty, but declined further comment. The sheriff’s office also declined to comment to the paper.

Jones was appointed to the position last year after the retirement of the former sheriff, the newspaper reported. He was defeated in his primary election bid in May and won’t retain the office.

Comments / 1

Related
14news.com

DCSO: 3 arrested with fentanyl-laced drugs, marijuana in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant on Sunday. According to a press release, the Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police conducted the search warrant at 1501 Richbrook Trace in Owensboro around 2:15 p.m.
OWENSBORO, KY
wkyufm.org

Webster County sheriff indicted for misconduct, witness tampering

A Webster County Grand Jury indicted 57-year-old Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree on two charges, one of them a Class D felony, on Wednesday. A release from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office said Jones, of Sebree, was indicted on one charge of misdemeanor official misconduct and one felony charge of tampering with a witness. According to the release, the indictment is the result of an investigation by the office’s Special Prosecutions Unit.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Webster County, KY
State
Kentucky State
Webster County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Sebree, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Webster, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police accuse woman of bringing drugs into jail

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says a shoplifting investigation led authorities to bring up more charges against a detained woman. According to police, that initial investigation ended with the arrest of Ashley Lasso. After police transported her to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center, officer says they found narcotics and suspected […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested two people on Saturday who they say were involved in a shooting incident. According to an affidavit, officers were called to the 1300 block of North Third Avenue for a shots fired run. Officers say once on scene, they met with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Witness Tampering#Western Kentucky
foxlexington.com

McCraken County jail contractor charged with rape

PADUCAH, Ky. (FOX 56) – A contractor at the McCraken County Jail has been charged with rape on Friday. Kentucky State Police was asked to investigate reports of sexual misconduct between a female employee and an inmate inside the jail facility. The employee was contracted as kitchen staff, according...
PADUCAH, KY
whopam.com

Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead

A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
whopam.com

Attempted fetal homicide, felony assault suspect arraigned in District Court

Arraignment was held Friday morning in Christian District Court for the Hopkinsville man charged with attempted fetal homicide and felony assault. District Judge Foster Cotthoff entered a not guilty plea on behalf of 20-year old Tyquarius Stubbs and left his bond at $20,000, with Stubbs saying that he understands the charges against him.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westkentuckystar.com

Carlisle traffic stop turns into drug arrest for two women

A Friday night traffic stop in Carlisle County turned into a drug arrest for two women. A Carlisle County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Christina Griffin of Paducah. The deputy noticed the passenger, Rikki Warthen of Carbondale, allegedly try to hide something in the glove box. The...
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
fourstateshomepage.com

Baby ingests fentanyl in St. Louis County, two charged

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man and a woman face criminal charges after a baby in their care ingested fentanyl earlier this week in St. Louis County. Prosecutors have Jerome Jones, 22, and Destini McConnell, 21, with one count each of endangering the welfare of a child (causing serious physical injury).
14news.com

KSP: Man arrested in double fatal crash investigation

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police arrested a man who was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of two people. Troopers said they were called to a fatal two-vehicle crash on KY-175, north of Graham, on Tuesday, October 19. It happened near mile marker...
GRAHAM, KY
WBKO

Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a missing wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster...
BREWSTER, OH
wkdzradio.com

Inmate Found Dead In Christian County Jail

A man who was incarcerated in the Christian County Jail was found dead Thursday morning. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 36-year-old Xavier Bryant was found unresponsive and jail staff attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. Daniel says Bryant had no signs of any kind of trauma. His body was taken for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case

The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy