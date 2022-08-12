ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’: Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

By Amanda Mullen
 3 days ago

TL;DR:

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law smashes its way onto Disney+ on Thursday, Aug. 18.
  • Marvel’s newest series will follow Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters.
  • Jennifer Walters will navigate superpowers and a law career during She-Hulk Season 1.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGQVR_0hEEj88E00
Tatiana Maslany in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ | Marvel Studios

It’s been a big summer for Marvel , with Ms. Marvel premiering in June and I Am Groot kicking off August. That’s not the end of the studio’s releases either, as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also debuts this month. The much-anticipated Disney+ series will tell the story of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) cousin who’s navigating a law career alongside new Hulk-like powers. So, what’s the release date for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law , and what do we know about the show so far?

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ release date and time on Disney+

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrives on Disney+ soon, boasting a release date of Thursday, Aug. 18. The series is deviating from Marvel’s usual Wednesday release schedule. According to Marvel.com , new episodes of She-Hulk will stream every Thursday for the entirety of season 1.

The new Disney+ series will span nine episodes in total, so it should take Marvel fans well into October. And although the weekly release date is changing, the premiere time will likely remain the same. New installments tend to hit the platform around 12:01 a.m. PST, or 3:01 a.m. EST. That’s when fans can look for She-Hulk on Disney+ — just on Thursdays rather than Wednesdays.

As for the plot of the Marvel show, here’s the official Disney+ synopsis for Jennifer Walters’ story:

“In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law , Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) — an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases — must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.”

From the sound of it, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will bring fans a comical take on a beloved character. And the trailer promises plenty of antics between the titular She-Hulk and the Hulk we already know and love.

The ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ trailer

Now that we know the release date and time for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, let’s dig into Marvel’s trailer for the upcoming series. It captures the premise described in the synopsis well, opening with Bruce Banner attempting to wake his cousin with an air horn. It doesn’t actually send her into a Hulk rage, but he gets a kick out of it nonetheless.

After several shots of the pair training and bickering, the trailer segues into the actual plot of the Disney+ series: Jennifer’s superhuman caseload. As a voiceover puts it, “More and more eccentric superhumans are coming out of the woodwork.” And a new division will deal with such cases, prompting Jennifer to get involved.

She’ll also navigate a new superhero career on top of her legal one, and that means working with other familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe . So, who exactly makes up the cast of She-Hulk ? Here’s everyone confirmed so far.

Who’s in the cast and crew of Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’?

The two most recognizable players from the She-Hulk trailer are Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner. However, there are a few other established heroes confirmed for the Disney+ show, including Wong (Benedict Wong) and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox).

Fans can also expect several newcomers to play prominent roles in the Marvel series. Per The Direct , here’s the complete list of cast members confirmed for She-Hulk so far:

  • Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk
  • Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner
  • Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination
  • Benedict Wong as Wong
  • Jameela Jamil as Titania
  • Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book
  • Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil
  • Steve Coulter as Holden Holloway
  • Rhys Coiro as Donny Blaze
  • Drew Matthews as Dennis “Buck” Bukowski
  • Josh Segarra – Role TBA
  • Jon Bass – Role TBA
  • Nicholas Cirillo – Role TBA
  • David Otunga – Role TBA
  • Griffin Matthews – Role TBA

As far as who’s working behind the scenes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jessica Gao serves as head writer with Kat Coiro and Anu Valia directing. Coiro and Gao are also executive producers on the Disney+ series alongside Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum.

Needless to say, there’s a ton of talent fueling Marvel’s latest project — and after its previous Disney+ shows, that’s really no surprise. Fans won’t want to miss Jennifer Walters’ story later this month.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on Thursday, Aug. 18.

#Attorney At Law#She Hulk
