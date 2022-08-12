‘Big Brother 24’ Fans React to Taylor’s Message to Daniel, ‘He’s Already Dead’

Many Big Brother 24 fans have been rooting for Taylor Hale. So a lot of them were thrilled to see Daniel Durston get evicted and Taylor giving him her goodbye message.

[SPOILER ALERT: Major spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Aug. 11, 2022.]

Daniel previously targeted Taylor on ‘Big Brother 24’

Paloma Aguilar turned the house against Taylor in the first week. Daniel was also Head of Household that week and he replaced Michael Bruner with Taylor on the block.

“It has come to my attention, though, that you’ve been rubbing the house the wrong way a little bit,” Daniel said during the veto ceremony. “And what’s good for the house is good for my long-term game. So you’re in the position now where you can rally for votes and maybe even apologize for some things you’ve said in this house.”

Taylor was very shocked and hurt by this. A couple of weeks later, Nicole Layog accused Taylor of being passive-aggressive with her. Daniel told Taylor not to speak to him until finale night and accused her of pushing Paloma to self-evict.

Taylor’s last message to Daniel

The Aug. 11 episode showed the live eviction with Daniel and Kyle Capener on the block. Daniel was evicted and watched some messages from the houseguests.

“Daniel, if I close one eye, your head is right between these pieces of bread, and that means I just made a idiot sandwich,” Michael Bruner said. “Daniel, you nominated me. You berated my girl, Taylor. And you used the veto that backdoored your best friend. I’d say good game, but I’d be lying. Bye, Daniel.”

Jasmine Davis called him passionate and loyal. Kyle admitted to playing him the entire time and called him a sheep. Terrance said they went to war together and will be his boy forever. Joseph Abdin said his intentions come from a good place.

“Daniel, I‘ve never been happier to see somebody to walk their sorry a** out that door,” Taylor said. “Oh, and um, I guess your wish will come true. You don’t have to speak to me until finale night.”

Fans asked for his thoughts on her message and if she was joking. “I think it’s both,” Daniel answered. “I think there’s some truth in that, and I respect it. Like all of its real, and I will speak to her on finale night, absolutely yeah.”

Fans react to the messages

Daniel Durston and Alyssa Snider on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Some Reddit fans were looking forward to the messages since the houseguests talked about them earlier this week. Many of them had something to say about Michael and Taylor’s messages.

“Goddamn Taylor,” one fan wrote, “He’s already dead.”

“They made extra time to show the goodbye messages lol that was great,” someone else added.

“IDIOT SANDWICH,” one fan pointed out.

“Taylor and Michael came through with the goodbye messages,” one person claimed.

“Damn Taylor and Michael’s goodbye ate,” someone else wrote.

“Taylor is such a savage,” another commented.

