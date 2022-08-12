Putnam County Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – James Michael Pritt, 40, of Buffalo, Putnam County, was sentenced today to 10 years in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, for attempted sex trafficking of a minor. Pritt must also register as a sex offender.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 1, 2021, Pritt contacted another man online and arranged to pay him $150 in exchange for the man providing him with a 14-year-old girl for sexual intercourse. When Pritt arrived at the meeting location in South Charleston later that day, he was arrested.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Violent Crimes Against Children Task.

United States District Judge Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorneys Jennifer Rada Herrald and Andrew D. Isabell prosecuted the case.