It has been an extended wait, but four legendary Wildcats will be enshrined in the Newark High School Athletic Hall of Fame this weekend. Forest R. Hupp, a 1931 graduate, Randy Anstine, 1974, Jordan Dartis, 2015, and Kym Royster, 2015, will be inducted during a ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday at the high school. They later will be honored at 6:30 p.m. at White Field before the football team's season opener against Zanesville.

NEWARK, OH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO