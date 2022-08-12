Read full article on original website
Related
Newark inducting four into Hall of Fame
It has been an extended wait, but four legendary Wildcats will be enshrined in the Newark High School Athletic Hall of Fame this weekend. Forest R. Hupp, a 1931 graduate, Randy Anstine, 1974, Jordan Dartis, 2015, and Kym Royster, 2015, will be inducted during a ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday at the high school. They later will be honored at 6:30 p.m. at White Field before the football team's season opener against Zanesville.
Comments / 0