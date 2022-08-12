ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Ravens WR Suffered Injury During First Preseason Game

The Baltimore Ravens recorded their historic 23rd straight preseason win against the Tennessee Titans last night. But it wasn't all good news for Baltimore as one of their receivers suffered an injury in the process. During the 23-10 win, wide receiver James Proche was forced to leave with an injury....
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh

Lamar Jackson isn’t messing around. He wants to end this whole contract extension saga and has now set a deadline for the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP has made it abundantly clear that he does not want negotiations to extend beyond Week 1 of the season, and right now, the ball is in the Ravens’ […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick

There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
The Spun

Bills Releasing Defensive Player Following First Preseason Game

NFL teams have to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 by Tuesday, and cuts have already begun. The Buffalo Bills waived cornerback Olaijah Griffin on Sunday. The former USC standout and son of rap legend Warren G, Griffin spent last year on the Bills' practice squad. He signed a...
deseret.com

BYU football: Cougars enter second half of preseason training camp with plenty left to accomplish

Saturday’s first scrimmage of preseason training camp basically confirmed what seventh-year BYU coach Kalani Sitake already knew about his 2022 football team. “This is a highly competitive team right now,” Sitake said after watching 84 plays from scrimmage and another 20 or so plays from special teams at LaVell Edwards Stadium. “I think we have an idea (about) who our major players are.”
CBS Denver

Josh Johnson leads Broncos backups past Cowboys

Journeyman Josh Johnson threw a pair of first-half touchdowns and the Denver Broncos beat the penalty-prone Dallas Cowboys 17-7 on a starless Saturday night that featured a steady rain for much of the second half.Johnson, who's 36 years old and playing for his 14th NFL team, was signed in the offseason to compete with Brett Rypien for the job backing up new Broncos starter Russell Wilson.Wilson sat this one out, as did Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, leaving the passing duties to backups.Rypien was 8 of 18 for 113 yards. Cooper Rush got the start for Dallas and was 12 of...
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson drops timeline on contract extension talks with Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens still have not agreed on a contract extension even though the 2022 season is just around the corner. When the Ravens’ season kicks off, those talks will no longer be going on at all. Jackson took a page out of New York Yankees star Aaron Judge’s book by saying he will not carry extension talks into the season. He said that there were no updates about talks to share and was unclear about whether he wants to get a new contract with Baltimore.
deseret.com

Will Zach Wilson be back for the start of the regular season?

About 40 hours after New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury Friday night that is expected to keep him sidelined for two to four weeks, Jets head coach Robert Saleh met with media on Sunday and was asked about the prognosis for the second-year signal caller out of BYU.
thecomeback.com

Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
247Sports

New York Jets' Garrett Wilson says NFL preseason debut was 'everything I expected'

New York Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson made his NFL preseason debut against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night. The Jets' second, first-round pick from April's draft out of Ohio State recorded two receptions on three targets for 25 yards. “It was everything I expected,” Wilson told Jets team reporter...
