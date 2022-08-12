ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Brisbane AFL player Callum Ah Chee calls out racist abuse

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbVmN_0hEEhcGF00
Callum Ah Chee has called out racist abuse he received online after being concussed in the Lions’ game against Carlton.

Brisbane Lions utility Callum Ah Chee has been racially abused online, days after being concussed in a controversial incident at the Gabba. Ah Chee, who will miss the Lions’ crucial clash with St Kilda on Friday night under the AFL’s mandatory concussion protocols, posted the abuse he received on Instagram.

It came after Carlton captain Patrick Cripps was on Thursday night cleared of his two-game rough conduct charge on Ah Chee during a marathon appeals hearing. Ah Chee posted the abhorrent comments, before writing it was “not something you want to wake up to”.

“How can this still keep happening,” the 24-year-old wrote on his Instagram story. “Why can’t my brothers and I just play the game we love without having to worry about shit like this.

“If my son grows up playing the game – I hope he doesn’t have to deal with this hate. It hurts and I’m sick to death of seeing it.”

Veteran Lions teammate Mitch Robinson said the comments were as “weak as it ever gets”.

“Fucking sick of having to see our Indigenous and multicultural players subject to racism over and over again. If you see it, even if you might know these uneducated trolls on social media keep calling it out and report them.”

The Lions have reported the incidences to the AFL’s integrity unit and on Friday afternoon issued a statement condemning the behaviour.

“It’s disgusting behaviour and we must, and we will, continue to call it out,” the club statement read. “There is no place for racism in sport, or in society full stop.”

The AFL also hit out at the abuse. “Nobody in our game or in the community deserves to be treated that way,” a league statement read. “We stand with Cal and Brisbane; there is absolutely no place for racism in our game at any level.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Robinson
Person
Callum Ah Chee
Person
Patrick Cripps
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brisbane Lions#Afl#Concussion#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Brisbane Afl
The Guardian

Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch finalise divorce

Jerry Hall is expected to receive tens of millions of pounds and a £11m Oxfordshire mansion as part of her divorce settlement with the billionaire Rupert Murdoch. The couple have this week concluded proceedings, less than two months after they separated. As part of the settlement, it has been reported that Murdoch will give Hall Holmwood House, a sprawling Georgian country estate between Reading and Henley-on-Thames.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Anne Roose obituary

My mother, Anne Roose, who has died aged 90, was a fashion designer who helped reinvent Welsh wool with her elegant contemporary designs inspired by Celtic tradition. She was instrumental in saving the rare-breed Jacob sheep, working with Araminta, Lady Aldington and the Holywell Textile Mill in north Wales to transform the distinctive but rough fleece into beautiful cloth in natural tones, which culminated in her celebrated Anna Roose Jacob Collection (she used Anna as her professional first name).
OBITUARIES
The Independent

Graeme Souness labelled ‘disgraceful’ for ‘man’s game’ comment after Chelsea vs Tottenham

Graeme Souness has been called “disgraceful” after using the term “a man’s game” while analysing Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham.The Sky Sports pundit, working alongside former England international Karen Carney, with David Jones as presenter, discussed the ill-tempered affair, with the two managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte twice clashing on the touchline.Souness, while reacted to the 2-2 draw, said: “Referees are letting a lot more go and it makes for a better watch. We’ve all played the game, with simulation and people throwing themselves into the ground. I haven’t seen that in the two games today. It’s a man’s game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Rafael Nadal pays tribute to Serena Williams on return to court

Rafael Nadal has expressed his gratitude towards Serena Williams for the inspiration and influence the American has provided throughout her years within tennis. “Plenty of memories,” Nadal said, smiling, before Williams’s imminent retirement from the game. “She is one of the greatest sports [people] of all time. I feel lucky to share a tour for a long period of time with her.
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Republican party has reason to fear the midterms

Donald Trump’s week from hell has turned red hot. On Friday, reports emerged that he was under suspicion of having violated the Espionage Act, removing or destroying records and obstructing an investigation. Separate inventory receipts reflect that FBI agents hauled-off a trove of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach domicile and club.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

The Guardian

402K+
Followers
93K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy