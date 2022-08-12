ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Hosmer's double in sixth sends Red Sox past Orioles, 4-3

By CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8etQ_0hEEhZYw00

BOSTON (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth inning just after Baltimore rallied to tie it, and the Boston Red Sox held on for a 4-3 victory over the Orioles on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Tommy Pham and Alex Verdugo also had RBI doubles for Boston, which had lost six of seven and was in danger of carrying a five-game skid into a weekend series with the AL East-leading New York Yankees.

Reliever Austin Davis (2-1) got the win by closing out the sixth after the Orioles scored three to tie it. John Schreiber pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.

Terrin Vavra hit a two-run triple for the Orioles, who were off to a 7-1 start in August.

Vavra's triple to right with two men on in the sixth pulled Baltimore within 3-2, then the Orioles were able to tack on another run when they challenged a call at first base that would have ended the inning. After a video review, which showed Austin Hays beating the throw, the call was reversed and Vavra's run counted, tying it up briefly.

J.D. Martinez drew a two-out walk from Dean Kremer (4-4) and Hosmer followed with a double to right off of reliever Nick Vespi. The run was charged to Kremer, who pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out six.

Josh Winckcowski also went 5 2/3 innings. He gave up three runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

After a leadoff single by Jarren Duran in the second, Pham lined a double down the left-field line and Duran came all the way around from first. It was the fourth double for Pham in nine games with Boston, which picked him up at the trade deadline in a deal with the Cincinnati Reds. Pham scored on a sacrifice fly by Xander Bogaerts to put Boston up 3-0.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: INF-OF Kiké Hernández will continue his rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Portland on Friday, manager Alex Cora said. Hernández has been on the injured list since early June with a strained right hip flexor.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Austin Voth (2-1, 5.53 ERA) faces Rays RHP Corey Kluber (7-6, 4.05) as Baltimore opens a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Friday night.

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23) starts for Boston on Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Yankees, who planned to start RHP Domingo German (1-2, 5.09).

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension

Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr. news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop got suspended for 80 games due to PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the […] The post Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FOX Sports

Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series

New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Xander Bogaerts
FanSided

Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself

Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play the second of their three-game series Saturday night at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below. The New York Yankees continued their skid with […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Cincinnati Reds#Baseball#Sports#Rbi#The Boston Red Sox#New York Yankees#Sec
NBC Sports

Will Clark reveals hilarious Rickey Henderson base-stealing story

Will Clark had his number retired by the Giants on July 30, and it's no surprise that many are having the 58-year-old recount stories from his playing career. During a Tuesday appearance on KNBR's Tolbert and Copes, Clark answered a question regarding his favorite player to have at first base. The Giants legend had a 15-year playing career, with many players coming over to chat at his position.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Seattle Mariners' Ken Giles designated for assignment

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Right-hander Ken Giles was designated for assignment Friday by the Seattle Mariners, who had signed the reliever last year when he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Mariners knew Giles wouldn't pitch in 2021 when they signed him to a $7 million, two-year contract. But he...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
65K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy