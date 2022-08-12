ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weezer cancels Broadway stint over poor ticket sales

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
 3 days ago

Say it ain’t so!

Weezer canceled its September Broadway residency due to “low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses,” frontman Rivers Cuomo announced.

The Los Angeles rock band had planned a six-night stand at the Broadway Theatre to celebrate its “SZNZ” project, which consists of four 2022 releases that correspond with the four seasons.

“I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.) I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion,” Cuomo, 52, wrote on the band’s Discord server Wednesday.

“Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to @Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.”

The geek rockers launched to fame with their release of their 1994 self-titled debut known as “The Blue Album,” and notched their first number one album last year with “Van Weezer.

New York Post

