ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi sure return to Boston will be ‘interesting’

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

BOSTON — Andrew Benintendi will make his return to Fenway Park on Friday, his first game as a visiting player since being traded by the Red Sox before last season.

He missed the Royals’ series there last season since he was out with a rib injury and Kansas City didn’t play there this season before Benintendi was traded to the Yankees last month.

“I’m sure it will be interesting, but I can’t worry about it,’’ Benintendi said of going back to the place he called home after making his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2016 and where he won a World Series title in 2018.

“I’m just gonna show up and play baseball to help us win,’’ Benintendi said.

He’s unsure of what to expect from the fans, but he is accustomed to the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, having spent five seasons in the middle of it.

“It’s gonna be fun,’’ Benintendi said. “I haven’t been there since 2020 and that rivalry always creates a stir, no matter what.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31OgLP_0hEEhWul00
Andrew Benintendi
USA TODAY Sports

In this case, “no matter what” is the fact that the Red Sox are in the midst of a disappointing season and are in last place in the AL East.

“Usually, we’re neck and neck when we’re playing those games, but they’re still gonna be into it,’’ Benintendi said.

When he played at Yankee Stadium with the Red Sox, Benintendi said it was easy for fans to get on him in left field, given their proximity to the field.

That’s not the case at Fenway, where the closest fans are on top of the Green Monster.

“They’re right on top of you in New York, which can be tough, but I liked it when I’d go there as a visiting player,’’ Benintendi said. “They’re so much higher because of the wall in left in Boston, but I’m sure I’ll hear something.”

He’s yet to find his groove with the Yankees, but has been better of late.

After getting off to a 1-for-23 start — with just an infield single — Benintendi is 6-for-20 with four doubles, a walk and five strikeouts in his last six games.

The Yankees acquired Benintendi in part because he was the anti-Joey Gallo, making more contact and comfortable playing in a big market.

“Having played in Boston and understanding what that’s all about has definitely helped,’’ Benintendi said. “I have high expectations for myself and the team if I’m in Kansas City, New York or Boston. Why else would you play? But I think having been through the ups and downs around here before is good.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast

Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of shortstops Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jets X-Factor

These 3 D-linemen shined in NY Jets preseason opener

The New York Jets defense was led by an active trio of young defensive linemen. Okay, New York Jets fans – now that we have some clarity on the Zach Wilson situation, we can start talking about the other dozens of players who suited up for Gang Green in its first bout of the 2022 season.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
43K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy